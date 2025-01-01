DocumentationSections
ViewRotationSet

Sets the direction of a gaze at a 3D scene.

void  ViewRotationSet(
   const DXVector3  &rotation      // vector of turning angles 
   );

Parameters

&rotation

[in]  Vector setting Euler angles to calculate the direction of a gaze at a 3D scene.

Return Value

None.

Note

Setting the gaze direction using ViewRotationSet() changes the view matrix obtained in ViewMatrixGet().