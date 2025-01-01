MQL5 ReferenceStandard Library3D GraphicsCCanvas3DViewRotationSet
ViewRotationSet
Sets the direction of a gaze at a 3D scene.
|
void ViewRotationSet(
Parameters
&rotation
[in] Vector setting Euler angles to calculate the direction of a gaze at a 3D scene.
Return Value
None.
Note
Setting the gaze direction using ViewRotationSet() changes the view matrix obtained in ViewMatrixGet().