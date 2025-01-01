Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráfico 3DCCanvas3DDXContext AmbientColorGetAmbientColorSetAttachCreateDestroyDXContextDXDispatcherInputSceneLightColorGetLightColorSetLightDirectionGetLightDirectionSetObjectAddProjectionMatrixGetProjectionMatrixSetRenderRenderBeginRenderEndViewMatrixGetViewMatrixSetViewPositionSetViewRotationSetViewTargetSetViewUpDirectionSet DXContext Retorna o identificador para o contexto gráfico. int DXContext() Valor retornado Identificador de contexto gráfico. Destroy DXDispatcher