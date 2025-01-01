MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DViewRotationSet
- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
ViewRotationSet
3Dシーンでの視線の方向を設定します。
void ViewRotationSet(
パラメータ
&rotation
[in] 3Dシーンでの視線の方向を計算するためのベクトル設定オイラー角
戻り値
なし
注意事項
ViewRotationSet()を使用して視線方向を設定すると、ViewMatrixGet()で取得したビュー行列が変更されます。