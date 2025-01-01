ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DViewRotationSet 

ViewRotationSet

3Dシーンでの視線の方向を設定します。

void  ViewRotationSet(
  const DXVector3  &rotation      // 回転角のベクトル
  );

パラメータ

&rotation

[in] 3Dシーンでの視線の方向を計算するためのベクトル設定オイラー角

戻り値

なし

注意事項

ViewRotationSet()を使用して視線方向を設定すると、ViewMatrixGet()で取得したビュー行列が変更されます。