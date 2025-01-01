문서화섹션
3D 장면에서 시선 방향을 설정합니다.

void  ViewRotationSet(
   const DXVector3  &rotation      // 회전각의 백터 
   );

매개변수

&rotation

[in]  벡터 설정 오일러 각도를 사용하여 3D 장면에서 시선 방향을 계산.

값 반환

없음.

참고

ViewRotationSet()를 사용하여 시선 방향을 설정하면ViewMatrixGet()에서 얻은 뷰 매트릭스가 변경됩니다.