MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DViewRotationSet
ViewRotationSet
3D 장면에서 시선 방향을 설정합니다.
|
void ViewRotationSet(
매개변수
&rotation
[in] 벡터 설정 오일러 각도를 사용하여 3D 장면에서 시선 방향을 계산.
값 반환
없음.
참고
ViewRotationSet()를 사용하여 시선 방향을 설정하면ViewMatrixGet()에서 얻은 뷰 매트릭스가 변경됩니다.