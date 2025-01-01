文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库3D图形CCanvas3DViewRotationSet 

ViewRotationSet

设置在3D场景中注视的方向。

void  ViewRotationSet(
   const DXVector3  &rotation      // 转角矢量 
   );

参数

&rotation

[in]  矢量设置Euler角度，以计算在3D场景中注视的方向。

返回值

无。

注意

使用ViewRotationSet()设置注视方向会更改在ViewMatrixGet()中获得的视图矩阵。