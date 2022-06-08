Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 99): Desplazando un objeto gráfico extendido con un punto de control

Contenido





Concepto

En el último artículo, creamos la posibilidad de desplazar los puntos de pivote de un objeto gráfico extendido usando formularios de gestión. Sin embargo, aún no disponemos de la funcionalidad necesaria para desplazar un objeto gráfico al completo. Al igual que cualquier objeto, un objeto gráfico estándar puede ser desplazado por completo moviendo su punto central: implementaremos un punto de control central del objeto gráfico para que, moviendo este punto, podamos mover el objeto gráfico como un todo, y no sus puntos de pivote por separado. Dado que para la prueba hemos seleccionado un objeto gráfico compuesto que consta de una línea de tendencia en cuyos extremos se adjuntan objetos de etiqueta de precio, hoy implementaremos todo el trabajo necesario para los objetos gráficos con dos puntos de anclaje, logrando así mover sus extremos, además de un punto central que permitirá mover el objeto gráfico completo (dos puntos para modificar los extremos del objeto y un punto central para mover este). A continuación, crearemos también dichos formularios con puntos de gestión para otros objetos gráficos que tengan más de tres puntos de gestión.

Asimismo, optimizaremos ligeramente el código para calcular las coordenadas de pantalla de los puntos de pivote de un objeto gráfico en cuanto a su división en métodos separados, lo cual simplificará la comprensión de la lógica principal; después de todo, podemos leer con mayor facilidad un código que contiene una llamada a un método que retorna un cierto valor (y dentro de él, se llama a otro método, que a su vez también calcula algo), que si se ha escrito todo el código de dichos métodos en el bloque de cálculo principal, lo que aumenta su voluminosidad y hace la lectura de su lógica más confusa.



En algunos casos, no todo lo que hagamos hoy funcionará correctamente y según lo previsto. Sin embargo, los artículos también describen exactamente el proceso de desarrollo y creación del código para obtener el resultado deseado. A nuestro juicio, resulta mucho más interesante recorrer el camino casi completo desde la planificación de la funcionalidad hasta su implementación que simplemente leer una presentación seca del estilo "cómo ha salido todo al final".

Como la función para obtener las coordenadas de pantalla ChartTimePriceToXY() retorna solo las coordenadas de la parte visible del gráfico, lamentablemente no podremos calcular las coordenadas de pantalla del punto de una línea que vaya más allá del gráfico. La función siempre retornará el valor 0 si solicitamos la coordenada X en píxeles de la pantalla de tiempo que se encuentra fuera del lado izquierdo del gráfico visible en el gráfico. Por ello, al desplazar un objeto gráfico compuesto en la pantalla, cuando su parte izquierda va más allá del borde izquierdo de la pantalla, el punto de pivote izquierdo del objeto permanecerá en la coordenada 0 en los píxeles del gráfico. Esto distorsionará el aspecto del objeto gráfico. Lo mismo se aplica al lado derecho del objeto gráfico y al lado derecho de la pantalla del gráfico (así como a las partes superior e inferior). Por ello, restringiremos la salida del objeto gráfico compuesto fuera de la parte visible del gráfico. Esto evitará que el aspecto del objeto gráfico se distorsione cuando cualquiera de sus lados "se apoye" contra el borde de la pantalla al moverse.







Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

Como el objeto de formulario que sirve para mostrar el punto de control que gestiona los puntos de pivote del objeto estándar extendido es un objeto importante en la biblioteca de objetos, pero estos formularios no forman parte de la colección de objetos gráficos, necesitaremos definir un nuevo tipo para tales formularios. Para cada objeto significativo de la biblioteca, tenemos nuestros propios nombres para los tipos de objetos de la biblioteca, con los que podemos determinar qué tipo de objeto está activo. Vamos a definir este tipo para los objetos de formulario de gestión de los puntos de pivote como parte de los objetos gráficos extendidos de la biblioteca.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, en la enumeración de los tipos de objeto de la biblioteca, añadimos el nuevo tipo:

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS,





En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh escribimos los índices de los nuevos mensajes:

MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_TIMEPRICE_COORDS_TO_XY,

y los textos de los mensajes que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:

{"Запрос за пределами long -массива","Data requested outside the long -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами double -массива","Data requested outside the double -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами string -массива","Data requested outside the string -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами массива","Data requested outside the array"}, {"Не удалось преобразовать координаты графического объекта в экранные","Failed to convert graphics object coordinates to screen coordinates"}, {"Не удалось преобразовать координаты время/цена в экранные","Failed to convert time/price coordinates to screen coordinates"},





Para comprender si hay (o no) un error al convertir las coordenadas de tiempo/precio en coordenadas de pantalla al desarrollar la funcionalidad para desplazar objetos gráficos, si existe tal error, informaremos sobre él, lo cual excluirá esta cadena de la verificación del error en la lógica al realizar su búsqueda.



La función ChartTimePriceToXY(), como resultado de la cual podemos obtener el error de conversión de las coordenadas, también se usa en la clase del objeto de ventana del gráfico, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqh. Vamos a añadir al método TimePriceToXY() de esta clase la posibilidad de mostrar un mensaje de error en el diario de registro (al recibir dicho error) cuando intentamos convertir las coordenadas:

bool CChartWnd::TimePriceToXY( const datetime time, const double price) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this .m_chart_id, this .WindowNum(),time,price, this .m_wnd_coord_x, this .m_wnd_coord_y)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_TIMEPRICE_COORDS_TO_XY); CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; }

Primero, mostramos en el diario de registro la entrada "Error al convertir el tiempo/precio en coordenadas de pantalla"y luego una descripción del error junto con el código del mismo.







Como ahora hemos declarado el nuevo tipo de objeto de biblioteca para los puntos de control encargados de gestionar los puntos de pivote del objeto gráfico estándar extendido, necesitamos crear la clase de dicho objeto heredada de la clase del objeto de formulario. En ella, añadiremos algunas variables y métodos para simplificar el trabajo con tales objetos.

La escribiremos en el instrumental del objeto gráfico estándar extendido, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Graph\Form.mqh" class CFormControl : public CForm { private : bool m_drawn; int m_pivot_point; public : bool IsControlAlreadyDrawn( void ) const { return this .m_drawn; } void SetControlPointDrawnFlag( const bool flag) { this .m_drawn=flag; } int GraphObjPivotPoint( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point; } void SetGraphObjPivotPoint( const int index) { this .m_pivot_point=index; } CFormControl( void ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL; } CFormControl( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int pivot_point , const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL; this .m_pivot_point=pivot_point; } }; class CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit : public CObject

La variable de miembro privada de la clase m_drawn almacenará una bandera que nos indicará que el punto ya se ha dibujado en el formulario. ¿Por qué necesitamos esta variable? Si el cursor del ratón se elimina del área activa del formulario de control para gestionar los puntos de pivote del objeto gráfico, deberemos borrar el punto dibujado en el formulario. Ahora se ha hecho de forma que, en todos estos formularios, el punto dibujado se elimine constantemente si el cursor del ratón no se desplaza sobre el área activa del formulario. Esto no resulta práctico: ¿por qué sobrecargar el sistema con el redibujado constante de todos esos formularios, si podemos mirar en primer lugar la bandera que nos indica que el formulario ya se ha redibujado y no tiene ningún punto? Esta bandera nos indicará si un punto ya ha sido dibujado o borrado. Y dado que en el futuro desarrollaremos algunos efectos visuales para dibujar estos puntos (y no solo para ellos), es mejor tener una bandera que se establezca inmediatamente después de la ejecución del manejador de efectos visuales, y no determinar de alguna forma si el proceso de dibujado ya ha finalizado.

La variable de miembro privada m_pivot_point almacenará el índice del punto de pivote que gestiona el formulario. Un objeto gráfico tiene varios de estos puntos de gestión. Por ejemplo, una línea de tendencia tiene tres de ellos: dos puntos en los extremos de la línea, que sirven para cambiar de forma independiente la ubicación de los extremos de la línea, y un punto central, para mover todo el objeto. Los índices almacenados en los objetos de formulario corresponderán a los índices de los puntos de pivote de dicha línea: 0 y 1 para puntos en los bordes de la línea y 2 para la línea central. Otros objetos gráficos pueden tener puntos de control completamente diferentes, pero todos los índices se corresponderán con los puntos de pivote existentes del objeto + uno adicional (no siempre, discutiremos esto en artículos posteriores) para mover todo el objeto.



Los métodos públicos de la clase se usan para establecer/retornar los valores de las variables descritas anteriormente. La clase también tiene dos constructores. En el constructor por defecto, el tipo de objeto se establece en el nuevo tipo OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, añadido hoy.

Todos los valores transmitidos al constructor de la clase principal se pasan al constructor paramétrico, más una variable adicional: el índice del punto de pivote del objeto gráficocontrolado por el formulario creado.



Ahora todos los formularios de gestión de los puntos de pivote en la clase CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit tendrán el tipo CFormControl, por eso debemos corregir el tipo del objeto de formulario CForm en CFormControl, y añadir métodos nuevos para trabajar con los formularios de gestión de los puntos de pivote del objeto gráfico:

class CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit : public CObject { private : long m_base_chart_id; int m_base_subwindow; ENUM_OBJECT m_base_type; string m_base_name; int m_base_pivots; datetime m_base_time[]; double m_base_price[]; int m_base_x; int m_base_y; int m_ctrl_form_size; int m_shift; CArrayObj m_list_forms; CFormControl *CreateNewControlPointForm( const int index); bool GetControlPointCoordXY( const int index, int &x, int &y); void SetControlFormParams(CFormControl *form, const int index); public : void SetBaseObj( const ENUM_OBJECT base_type, const string base_name, const long base_chart_id, const int base_subwindow, const int base_pivots, const int ctrl_form_size, const int base_x, const int base_y, const datetime &base_time[], const double &base_price[]); void SetBaseObjTime( const datetime time, const int index); void SetBaseObjPrice( const double price, const int index); void SetBaseObjTimePrice( const datetime time, const double price, const int index); void SetBaseObjCoordX( const int value) { this .m_base_x=value; } void SetBaseObjCoordY( const int value) { this .m_base_y=value; } void SetBaseObjCoordXY( const int value_x, const int value_y) { this .m_base_x=value_x; this .m_base_y=value_y; } void SetControlFormSize( const int size); int GetControlFormSize( void ) const { return this .m_ctrl_form_size; } CFormControl *GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return this .m_list_forms.At(index); } CFormControl *GetControlPointForm( const string name, int &index); int GetNumPivotsBaseObj( void ) const { return this .m_base_pivots; } int GetNumControlPointForms( void ) const { return this .m_list_forms.Total(); } bool CreateAllControlPointForm( void ); void DrawControlPoint( CFormControl *form , const uchar opacity, const color clr); void DrawOneControlPoint(CFormControl *form, const uchar opacity= 255 , const color clr=CTRL_POINT_COLOR); void DrawControlPoint(CFormControl *form) { this .DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR);} void ClearControlPoint(CFormControl *form) { this .DrawControlPoint(form, 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } void DeleteAllControlPointForm( void ); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit( const ENUM_OBJECT base_type, const string base_name, const long base_chart_id, const int base_subwindow, const int base_pivots, const int ctrl_form_size, const int base_x, const int base_y, const datetime &base_time[], const double &base_price[]) { this .m_list_forms.Clear(); this .SetBaseObj(base_type,base_name,base_chart_id,base_subwindow,base_pivots,ctrl_form_size,base_x,base_y,base_time,base_price); this .CreateAllControlPointForm(); } CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit(){;} ~CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit(){;} };





Vamos a mejorar el método GetControlPointCoordXY(), que retorna las coordenadas X e Y del punto de pivote indicado del objeto gráfico en coordenadas de pantalla.

Antes, el método simplemente retornaba las coordenadas calculadas del punto de pivote indicado del objeto gráfico. Ahora debemos considerar que los objetos gráficos pueden tener un número diferente de puntos de pivote y una ubicación diferente del punto de pivote central. Por ello, implementaremos el cálculo para diferentes tipos de objetos en el interruptor switch(). Al mismo tiempo, deberemos tener en cuenta las coordenadas de qué punto de pivote queremos obtener, uno de los que se encuentran en los bordes del objeto, o uno común a todos, el central. Si el índice del punto de pivote transmitido al método es menor que el número total de puntos de pivote del objeto gráfico, se solicitarán las coordenadas del punto de pivote. En caso contrario, se solicitarán las coordenadas del punto de pivote central.

Por ahora, solo obtendremos las coordenadas X e Y para aquellos objetos gráficos que tengan dos puntos de pivote en los bordes y uno central:

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointCoordXY( const int index, int &x, int &y) { CFormControl *form0= NULL , *form1= NULL ; x= 0 ; y= 0 ; switch ( this .m_base_type) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : case OBJ_EVENT : x= this .m_base_x; y= this .m_base_y; return true ; case OBJ_VLINE : break ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : if (index< this .m_base_pivots) return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow, this .m_base_time[index], this .m_base_price[index],x,y) ? true : false ); else { form0= this .GetControlPointForm( 0 ); form1= this .GetControlPointForm( 1 ); if (form0== NULL || form1== NULL ) return false ; x=(form0.CoordX()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordX()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; y=(form0.CoordY()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordY()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; return true ; } case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : break ; case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

El cálculo del punto de pivote se realiza a partir de los valores almacenados en las matrices de coordenadas de los puntos de pivote de la línea m_base_time y m_base_price. Para calcular las coordenadas del punto central, usaremos las coordenadas de los objetos de formulario adjuntos a los puntos de pivote extremos de la línea. Si las coordenadas se calculan con éxito, el método retornará inmediatamente true. En los demás casos, se retornará false, o bien se interrumpirá con break la ejecución del código en case del interruptor switch y saldremos al final del método, donde se retornará false.



En el método que devuelve un puntero al formulario de punto de anclaje por nombre, reemplace CForm con CFormControl:

CFormControl *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointForm( const string name, int &index) { index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CFormControl *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (form.Name()==name) { index=i; return form; } } return NULL ; }

En el método que crea un objeto de formulario en el punto de pivote del objeto básico, reemplazamos CForm con CFormControl y establecemos los parámetros para el objeto de formulario creado con éxito:

CFormControl *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateNewControlPointForm( const int index) { string name= this .m_base_name+ "_CP_" +(index< this .m_base_pivots ? ( string )index : "X" ); CFormControl *form= this .GetControlPointForm(index); if (form!= NULL ) return NULL ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(index,x,y)) return NULL ; form= new CFormControl ( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow,name,index,x- this .m_shift,y- this .m_shift, this .GetControlFormSize(), this .GetControlFormSize()); if (form!= NULL ) this .SetControlFormParams(form,index); return form; }





En el método que crea un objeto de formulario en los puntos de pivote del objeto básico, reemplazamos CForm con CFormControl y eliminamos las líneas para configurar los parámetros del objeto de formulario creado, ya que los parámetros ahora se configuran directamente al crearse el objeto en el método anterior:

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateAllControlPointForm( void ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i <= this .m_base_pivots;i++) { CFormControl *form= this .CreateNewControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_POINT_FORM); res &= false ; } if (! this .m_list_forms.Add(form)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete form; res &= false ; } } if (res) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); return res; }

Ahora el ciclo se ejecuta por el número de puntos de pivote del objeto básico más uno adicional. En otras palabras, el número de formularios creados excederá en uno la cantidad de puntos de pivote que tiene el objeto gráfico. El último formulario será el central, para desplazar el objeto gráfico al completo.



Método que establece los parámetros del objeto de formulario de gestión de puntos de pivote:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::SetControlFormParams(CFormControl *form, const int index) { form.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); int x=( int ):: floor ((form.Width()-CTRL_POINT_RADIUS* 2 )/ 2 ); form.SetActiveAreaShift(x,x,x,x); form.SetFlagSelected( false , false ); form.SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); form.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); form.SetID(index+ 1 ); form.SetControlPointDrawnFlag( false ); form.Done(); }

Aquí están las líneas de código trasladadas del método anterior. Asimismo, hemos añadido la configuración de la bandera del punto dibujado en el formulario y el identificador del mismo.



En el método que dibuja un punto de control en el formulario, introducimos el cálculo del centro del formulario en una línea separada, para no implementar esencialmente los mismos cálculos cuatro veces, y al finalizar el método , establecemos el bandera del punto dibujado en el formulario:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawControlPoint(CFormControl *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if (form== NULL ) return ; int c= int (:: floor (form.Width()/ 2 )); form.DrawCircle( c,c ,CTRL_POINT_RADIUS,clr,opacity); form.DrawCircleFill( c,c , 2 ,clr,opacity); form.SetControlPointDrawnFlag(opacity> 0 ? true : false ); }





Ahora hemos hecho que al pasar el cursor sobre el formulario de gestión de un punto de pivote de un objeto gráfico, se dibuje un punto sobre él. El punto se borrará solo después de que el cursor abandone el formulario. Pero si acercamos todos los puntos de pivote del objeto para que los formularios construidos en los extremos del objeto gráfico y el formulario central comiencen a superponerse entre sí, al alejar el cursor de uno de ellos, el cursor se moverá a otro que se encuentre cerca. Por ello, es posible lograr un resultado tal que se muestren todos los puntos en todos los formularios del objeto:

Si, en este caso, capturamos un formulario y comenzamos a moverlo, el punto de pivote del objeto se moverá tras él. Pero, al mismo tiempo, los formularios erróneamente visibles permanecerán en el lugar del gráfico donde estaban antes del inicio del movimiento. Y esto no está bien. Por lo tanto, necesitaremos un método que dibuje un punto en un objeto de formulario de un objeto gráfico y simultáneamente borre los puntos en otros objetos de formulario del mismo objeto.



Método que dibuja puntos de control en un formulario y los elimina en todos los demás formularios:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawOneControlPoint( CFormControl *form , const uchar opacity= 255 , const color clr=CTRL_POINT_COLOR) { this .DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .GetNumControlPointForms();i++) { CFormControl *ctrl= this .GetControlPointForm(i); if (ctrl== NULL || ctrl.ID()==form.ID()) continue ; this .ClearControlPoint(ctrl); } }

Aquí, transmitimos al método el puntero al formulario sobre el que se encuentra el cursor. Dibujamos un punto en este formulario, después, en un ciclo por todos los formularios de este objeto seleccionamos un formulario y, si el formulario no es el que se ha transmitido al método, borramos el punto en él.



En el manejador de eventos, cambiamos el tipo de formulario de CForm a CFormControl:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CFormControl *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(i,x,y)) continue ; form.SetCoordX(x- this .m_shift); form.SetCoordY(y- this .m_shift); form.Update(); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } }





En la clase de objeto gráfico estándar abstracto, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh, debemos hacer algunas mejoras para optimizar el código del método. Tenemos varios fragmentos repetidos del mismo código en diferentes métodos, por lo que tendrá sentido implementar esos bloques de código en métodos separados y llamarlos donde sea necesario, haciendo que el código resulte más fácil de leer.

En las secciones pública y privada de la clase, declaramos los nuevos métodos a los que luego transferiremos las secciones de código repetidas:

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ); bool SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; }

...

private : void SetCoordXToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordXFromBaseObj( const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordYToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordYFromBaseObj( const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj,CLinkedPivotPoint *pivot_point, const int index); void SetDependentINT(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value , const int modifier); void SetDependentDBL(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value , const int modifier); void SetDependentSTR(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value , const int modifier); public :





En el método que comprueba los cambios en las propiedades del objeto, eliminamos el bloque de código especificado (este código se trasladará a un método aparte):



if ( this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=m_list.At(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) continue ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } if (ExtToolkit!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); long lparam= 0 ; double dparam= 0 ; string sparam= "" ; ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); }

En lugar de un bloque remoto, escribimos la llamada a un nuevo método:

if ( this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=m_list.At(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dep)) dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } if ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); long lparam= 0 ; double dparam= 0 ; string sparam= "" ; this .ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); }





Como ahora la lógica de borrado de un punto dibujado en el objeto de formulario de gestión de los puntos de pivote del objeto gráfico está implementada de tal forma que si el cursor no se encuentra en ninguno de los formularios, cada uno de ellos se redibujará constantemente (lo cual no resulta óptimo y consume muchos recursos), vamos a introducir en el método que redibuja el formulario de gestión de los puntos de pivote del objeto gráfico estándar extendido la posibilidad de verificar la necesidad del borrado de un punto, y si todavía está dibujado, solo en este caso necesitaremos redibujar el formulario para borrar el punto. Bueno, vamos a reemplazar el tipo de objeto de formulario por uno nuevo:

void CGStdGraphObj::RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; int total_form= this .GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_form;i++) { CFormControl *form= this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (opacity== 0 && form.IsControlAlreadyDrawn()) this .ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 0 ,clr); else this .ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr); } int total_dep= this .GetNumDependentObj(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_dep;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; dep.RedrawControlPointForms(opacity,clr); } }

Ahora el punto se borrará solo si realmente necesita borrarse (la opacidad del punto está establecida en cero) y si el punto aún está dibujado (la bandera de punto dibujado está establecida).



También volveremos a trabajar en el método que cambia las coordenadas X e Y de los objetos actuales y todos los dependientes; eliminaremos estas secciones de código, que ahora serán reemplazadas por llamadas al nuevo método:



bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier)) return false ; if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL || this .m_list.Total()== 0 ) return true ; CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(modifier); if (dep== NULL ) return false ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) return false ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(modifier), this .Price(modifier),modifier); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); return true ; }

Ahora el método será mucho más simple:

bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier)) return false ; if ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL && this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(modifier); if (dep== NULL ) return false ; if ( this .SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dep)) dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(modifier), this .Price(modifier),modifier); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); return true ; }





Vamos a escribir la implementación del método que establece las coordenadas X e Y en el punto de pivote asociado de un objeto secundario especificado según el índice:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj,CLinkedPivotPoint *pivot_point, const int index) { int numx=pivot_point.GetBasePivotsNumX(index); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyX(index,nx); int modifier_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyModifierX(index,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dependent_obj,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pivot_point.GetBasePivotsNumY(index); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyY(index,ny); int modifier_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyModifierY(index,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dependent_obj,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } }

De hecho, estos son los mismos bloques de código que eliminamos de los métodos de clase y transferimos a aquel. Ya hemos analizado la lógica de este código en artículos anteriores: todo se explica perfectamente en los comentarios al código, por lo que no se requerirán explicaciones adicionales.

Implementación del método que establece las coordenadas X e Y en los puntos de pivote asociados de un objeto secundario especificado:

bool CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj) { CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dependent_obj.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) return false ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) this .SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dependent_obj,pp,j); return true ; }

El método permite establecer las coordenadas para todos los puntos de pivote de un objeto subordinado. Si adjuntamos otros objetos gráficos a un objeto gráfico compuesto, este método los establecerá en las coordenadas especificadas.

Vamos a mejorar la clase de colección de objetos gráficos en \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.



Como la función estándar ChartTimePriceToXY() retorna dos coordenadas a la vez: X e Y, para almacenarlas crearemos una estructura en la sección privada que almacenará las coordenadas X e Y y el desplazamiento de estas coordenadas relativas al punto central. Y como un objeto gráfico puede tener varios puntos de pivote, para almacenar las coordenadas de cada uno de sus puntos de pivote para ese objeto gráfico, declararemos una matriz con el tipo de la estructura creada. Luego, en cada celda de esta matriz, tendremos X e Y convertidas de coordenadas de "tiempo/precio" a coordenadas X e Y de pantalla, así como los desplazamientos de las coordenadas del punto de pivote en relación con el punto central del objeto gráfico.

En la sección privada de la clase, crearemos una estructura ydeclararemos la matriz que necesitemos:

#resource "\\" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : struct SDataPivotPoint { public : int X; int Y; int ShiftX; int ShiftY; }; SDataPivotPoint m_data_pivot_point[]; CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj;

En la sección privada de la clase , declararemos un método que retorna a la matriz de la estructura las coordenadas de pantalla de cada punto de pivote del objeto gráfico:

private : CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index); void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); void SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag); bool GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]); public :

Escribimos la implementación de este método fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]) { if (:: ArrayResize (array_pivots,obj.Pivots())!=obj.Pivots()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<obj.Pivots();i++) { if (!:: ChartTimePriceToXY (obj. ChartID (),obj.SubWindow(),obj.Time(i),obj.Price(i),array_pivots[i].X,array_pivots[i].Y)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY); return false ; } } switch (obj.TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : break ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_VLINE : break ; case OBJ_EVENT : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftX=(array_pivots[ 1 ].X-array_pivots[ 0 ].X)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftY=(array_pivots[ 1 ].Y-array_pivots[ 0 ].Y)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftX=(array_pivots[ 0 ].X-array_pivots[ 1 ].X)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftY=(array_pivots[ 0 ].Y-array_pivots[ 1 ].Y)/ 2 ; return true ; case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : break ; case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Por ahora, este método escribe en la estructura las coordenadas de pantalla solo de aquellos objetos gráficos que tienen dos puntos de pivote y uno central.



El puntero a un objeto gráfico se transmite al método cuyas coordenadas para cada uno de sus puntos de pivote deben escribirse en una matriz de estructuras, que también se transmite al método por enlace. Si la transformación de coordenadas tiene éxito, el método retornará true y una matriz de estructuras completamente llena con las coordenadas de pantalla para cada punto de pivote del objeto gráfico. En caso de fallo, el método retornará false.



En el manejador de eventos de la clase, necesitaremos gestionar el desplazamiento del formulario de gestión del objeto para que, si este es el punto central, el objeto se mueva en su totalidad. Para ello, necesitaremos calcular los desplazamientos de sus formularios extremos con respecto al central (por el que se desplaza el objeto) y mover ambos puntos de pivote del objeto según el desplazamiento calculado y registrado en la estructura. Por lo tanto, todos sus puntos de pivote se desplazarán en la misma cantidad que el punto central movido por el ratón.

Vamos a escribir el siguiente procesamiento del evento de desplazamiento del punto (formulario) de control central del objeto gráfico extendido:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } else { bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; static CForm *form= NULL ; static bool pressed_chart= false ; static bool pressed_form= false ; static bool move= false ; static int form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; static long graph_obj_id= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!pressed_chart && !move) form= this .GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state,graph_obj_id,form_index); if (!pressed) { pressed_chart= false ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move) { if (form!= NULL ) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (form_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); if (!:: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )) { if (y< 17 && x< 41 ) y= 17 ; } else { if (y< 80 && x< 192 ) y= 80 ; } } else { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list_ext=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListStdGraphObjectExt(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,graph_obj_id,EQUAL); if (list_ext!= NULL && list_ext.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *ext=list_ext.At( 0 ); if (ext!= NULL ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=ext.GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { ext.SetXDistance(x); ext.SetYDistance(y); } else { int shift=( int ):: ceil (form.Width()/ 2 )+ 1 ; if (form_index<ext.Pivots()) { if (x+shift< 0 ) x=-shift; if (x+shift>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift; if (y+shift< 0 ) y=-shift; if (y+shift>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift,y+shift,form_index); } else { if ( this .GetPivotPointCoordsAll(ext,m_data_pivot_point)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_data_pivot_point.Size();i++) { if (x+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX< 0 ) x=-shift+m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX; if (x+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX; if (y+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY< 0 ) y=-shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY; if (y+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX,y+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY,i); } } } } } } } } form.Move(x,y, true ); } } Comment ( (form!= NULL ? form.Name()+ ":" : "" ), "

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString (mouse_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", move=" ,move,(form!= NULL ? ", Interaction=" +( string )form.Interaction() : "" ), "

pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form, "

form_index=" ,form_index, ", graph_obj_id=" ,graph_obj_id ); if (form== NULL ) { if (pressed) { if (pressed_form) { return ; } if (!pressed_chart) { pressed_chart= true ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } } else { CArrayObj *list_ext=GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); int total=list_ext.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_ext.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.RedrawControlPointForms( 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } else { if (pressed_chart) { return ; } if (!pressed_form) { pressed_chart= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawOneControlPoint(form); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (!pressed_form) { pressed_form= true ; pressed_chart= false ; } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawOneControlPoint(form); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { } } } } }

Además del nuevo manejador para mover el formulario de control central, también añadiremos la llamada al método que dibujará un punto en el objeto de formulario debajo del cursor y borrará estos puntos en otros formularios de este objeto gráfico. Esto evitará el dibujado simultáneo de puntos en varios objetos de formulario si se encuentran cerca y se superponen entre sí, como mostramos arriba.



Ahora, ya estamos listos para poner a prueba la nueva funcionalidad.





Simulación

Para la simulación, tomaremos el asesor del artículo anterior y lo guardaremos en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part99\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart99.mq5.

No tendremos que hacer ningún cambio en el asesor en sí; hasta ahora, todos los cambios se realizan solo en las clases de la biblioteca.



Vamos a compilar el asesor y a ejecutarlo en el gráfico:







Como podemos ver, si movemos el objeto gráfico compuesto en el formulario en el que ha sido creado, todas las restricciones relacionadas con los puntos de pivote que superan los límites del gráfico funcionan correctamente. Pero si "invertimos" la ubicación de los puntos de pivote en relación con su ubicación inicial, la "configuración" del objeto se distorsionará cuando el punto de pivote vaya más allá de los límites del gráfico. De ello derivará el cálculo incorrecto de las restricciones y la dependencia de qué punto de pivote supera el borde derecho, izquierdo, superior o inferior del gráfico.

Esto no resulta sorprendente, ya que los cambios del punto pivote se calculan en relación con el central. Y este hecho implica que un punto tendrá un desplazamiento positivo y el segundo uno negativo. Nos enfrentamos a un error de cálculo de limitación al cambiar la ubicación de los puntos de pivote con respecto al central. Arreglaremos esto en el siguiente artículo.







¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, continuaremos trabajando con los objetos gráficos compuestos y su funcionalidad.



Más abajo, se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca, así como los archivos del asesor de prueba y el indicador de control de eventos de gráficos para MQL5 Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo. Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

