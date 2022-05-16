Grafiken in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 99): Verschieben eines erweiterten grafischen Objekts mit einem einzigen Steuerpunkt

Inhalt





Konzept

Im letzten Artikel, habe ich die Möglichkeit implementiert, Angelpunkte eines erweiterten grafischen Objekts mit Hilfe von Steuerformularen zu verschieben. Ich verfüge jedoch noch nicht über die Funktionsweise, ein solches grafisches Objekt als Ganzes zu verschieben. Jedes grafische Standardobjekt kann vollständig verschoben werden, wenn man seinen zentralen Punkt verschiebt. In ähnlicher Weise werde ich hier einen einzigen zentralen Punkt für die Verwaltung eines grafischen Objekts festlegen, um das gesamte grafische Objekt (und nicht nur seine Angelpunkte) durch Verschieben des Punkts bewegen zu können. Für den Test habe ich ein zusammengesetztes grafisches Objekt gewählt, das aus einer Trendlinie besteht, an deren Enden sich Preisetiketten befinden. In diesem Sinne wird die gesamte Arbeit für grafische Objekte durchgeführt, die zwei Angelpunkte für die Verschiebung ihrer Enden und einen einzigen zentralen Punkt für die Verschiebung des gesamten grafischen Objekts haben (zwei Punkte für die Änderung der Objektenden und ein zentraler Punkt für die Verschiebung). Später werde ich die gleichen Formulare mit Kontrollpunkten für grafische Objekte mit mehr als drei Kontrollpunkten erstellen.

Außerdem werde ich den Code zur Berechnung der Bildschirmkoordinaten der Angelpunkte des grafischen Objekts leicht optimieren, indem ich ihn in separate Methoden aufteile, um das Verständnis der grundlegenden Logik zu vereinfachen. Schließlich ist es viel einfacher, den Code mit dem Aufruf der Methode zu lesen, die einen bestimmten Wert zurückgibt (während es wiederum eine andere Methode darin gibt, die ebenfalls etwas berechnet), als den gesamten Code solcher Methoden in den Hauptberechnungsblock zu setzen, was ihn unhandlich und schwer verständlich macht.



Nicht alles, was hier implementiert ist, wird immer wie beabsichtigt funktionieren. Aber das Ziel des Artikels ist es, den Prozess der Entwicklung und Erstellung des Codes zu beschreiben, um das notwendige Ergebnis zu erhalten. Ich glaube, es ist viel interessanter, fast den ganzen Weg von der Planung der Funktionalität bis zu ihrer Implementierung zu gehen, als nur eine trockene Präsentation darüber zu lesen, "wie alles am Ende ausgegangen ist".

Da die Funktion zum Abrufen der Bildschirmkoordinaten, ChartTimePriceToXY(), nur die Koordinaten des sichtbaren Teils des Charts zurückgibt, können wir die Bildschirmkoordinaten des Linienpunkts außerhalb der Chartgrenzen nicht berechnen. Die Funktion gibt immer 0 zurück, wenn die X-Koordinate in Bildschirmzeitpixeln außerhalb des linken Teils des sichtbaren Charts abgefragt wird. Wenn Sie also ein zusammengesetztes grafisches Objekt auf dem Bildschirm verschieben und sein linker Teil über den linken Rand des Bildschirms hinausgeht, bleibt der linke Angelpunkt des Objekts an der Koordinate 0 in Chart-Pixeln. Dies führt zu einer Verzerrung des grafischen Objekts. Dasselbe gilt für die rechte Seite des grafischen Objekts und die rechte Seite des Chart-Bildschirms (sowie für die obere und untere Seite). Daher werde ich eine Begrenzung für ein zusammengesetztes grafisches Objekt einführen, die seine Bewegung über den sichtbaren Teil des Charts hinaus einschränkt. Dadurch wird verhindert, dass das grafische Objekt verzerrt wird, wenn eine seiner Seiten beim Verschieben gegen den Bildschirmrand stößt.







Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

Da das Objektformular, das zur Anzeige eines Kontrollpunkts für die Verwaltung von Angelpunkten eines erweiterten grafischen Objekts verwendet wird, ein wichtiges Objekt unter den Bibliotheksobjekten ist, die Formulare aber nicht in die Sammlung der grafischen Objekte aufgenommen werden, müssen wir einen neuen Typ für solche Formulare definieren. Alle wichtigen Bibliotheksobjekte haben einen eigenen Namen für den Typ des Bibliotheksobjekts, der es uns ermöglicht, zu definieren, welches Objekt gerade aktiv ist. Definieren wir den Typ für die Formularobjekte, die für die Verwaltung von Angelpunkten innerhalb der erweiterten grafischen Objekte der Bibliothek gedacht sind.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh fügen wir den neuen Typ zur Enumeration der Bibliotheksobjekttypen hinzu:

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS,





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh ergänzen wir die Indices der neuen Nachrichten:

MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_TIMEPRICE_COORDS_TO_XY,

und die Textmeldungen zu den neu hinzugefügten Indizes:

{"Запрос за пределами long -массива","Data requested outside the long -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами double -массива","Data requested outside the double -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами string -массива","Data requested outside the string -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами массива","Data requested outside the array"}, {"Не удалось преобразовать координаты графического объекта в экранные","Failed to convert graphics object coordinates to screen coordinates"}, {"Не удалось преобразовать координаты время/цена в экранные","Failed to convert time/price coordinates to screen coordinates"},





Wenn bei der Entwicklung der Funktionen zum Verschieben von grafischen Objekten ein Fehler bei der Konvertierung von Zeit-/Preiskoordinaten in Bildschirmkoordinaten festgestellt wird, wird dieser Fehler gemeldet, um die Kette von der logischen Fehlersuche auszuschließen.



Die Funktion ChartTimePriceToXY(), die möglicherweise den Koordinatenumwandlungsfehler verursacht, wird auch in der Objektklasse des Chartfensters in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqh verwendet. Fügen wir der Methode TimePriceToXY() die Anzeige der Fehlermeldung der Koordinatenumrechnung im Journal hinzu:

bool CChartWnd::TimePriceToXY( const datetime time, const double price) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this .m_chart_id, this .WindowNum(),time,price, this .m_wnd_coord_x, this .m_wnd_coord_y)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_TIMEPRICE_COORDS_TO_XY); CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; }

Zuerst wird die Meldung "Failed to convert time/price coordinates to screen ones" (Konvertieren der Zeit-/Preiskoordinaten in Bildschirmkoordinaten ist fehlgeschlagen) angezeigt, gefolgt von der Fehlerbeschreibung zusammen mit dem Fehlercode.







Da ich nun den neuen Bibliotheksobjekttyp für Kontrollpunkte zur Verwaltung von Angelpunkten eines erweiterten grafischen Standardobjekts deklariert habe, muss ich die Klasse eines solchen Objekts erstellen, die von der Klasse der Formularobjekte geerbt wird. Innerhalb der Klasse werde ich einige Variablen und Methoden hinzufügen, um den Umgang mit solchen Objekten zu vereinfachen.

Wir platzieren sie in das Toolkit eines erweiterten grafischen Standardobjekts in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Graph\Form.mqh" class CFormControl : public CForm { private : bool m_drawn; int m_pivot_point; public : bool IsControlAlreadyDrawn( void ) const { return this .m_drawn; } void SetControlPointDrawnFlag( const bool flag) { this .m_drawn=flag; } int GraphObjPivotPoint( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point; } void SetGraphObjPivotPoint( const int index) { this .m_pivot_point=index; } CFormControl( void ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL; } CFormControl( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int pivot_point , const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL; this .m_pivot_point=pivot_point; } }; class CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit : public CObject

Die private Klassenvariable m_drawn dient dazu, das Flag zu speichern, das angibt, dass der Punkt bereits auf dem Formular gezeichnet wurde. Warum brauchen wir eine solche Variable? Wenn der Mauszeiger aus der aktiven Zone des Formulars für die Verwaltung der Kontrollpunkte eines grafischen Objekts entfernt wird, muss der auf dem Formular gezeichnete Punkt gelöscht werden. Gegenwärtig wird der gezeichnete Punkt auf allen derartigen Formularen ständig entfernt, wenn der Mauszeiger nicht über dem aktiven Bereich des Formulars schwebt. Warum sollten wir das System mit dem ständigen Neuzeichnen all dieser Formulare belasten, wenn wir vorher das Flag für das Neuzeichnen des Formulars ansehen können? Das Flag informiert uns darüber, ob der Punkt gezeichnet oder entfernt wird. In der Zukunft werde ich einige visuelle Effekte für das Zeichnen solcher Punkte entwickeln (zusätzlich zu einigen anderen Dingen), daher ist es besser, das Flag zu haben, das sofort nach dem Ausführen des Handlers für visuelle Effekte gesetzt wird, als zu versuchen, zu definieren, dass das Zeichnen bereits abgeschlossen ist.

Die private Klassenvariable m_pivot_point speichert den vom Formular verwalteten Index des Angelpunkts. Ein grafisches Objekt hat mehrere Kontrollpunkte. Zum Beispiel hat eine Trendlinie drei Punkte — zwei an den Enden der Linien für die unabhängige Änderung der Position der Linienenden und einen zentralen Punkt für die Bewegung des gesamten Objekts. Die in den Formularobjekten gespeicherten Indizes entsprechen den Indizes der Angelpunkte der Linie: 0 und 1 — für die Punkte entlang der Linienränder und 2 — für den zentralen Andere grafische Objekte können völlig andere Kontrollpunkte haben, aber alle Indizes müssen den Angelpunkten des Objekts entsprechen und einen zusätzlichen (wenn auch nicht in allen Fällen, dies wird in späteren Artikeln besprochen) für die Bewegung des gesamten Objekts.



Die öffentlichen Methoden der Klasse werden verwendet, um die Werte der oben beschriebenen Variablen zu setzen/zurückzugeben. Die Klasse verfügt außerdem über zwei Konstruktoren. Im Standardkonstruktor wird der im aktuellen Artikel neu hinzugefügte OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL-Typ im Objekttyp gesetzt.

Der parametrische Konstruktor übergibt alle Werte, die an den Konstruktor der übergeordneten Klasse übergeben wurden, plus eine zusätzliche Variable — den Index des grafischen Objekts Angelpunkt, das von dem erstellten Formular verwaltet wird.



Nun werden alle Angelpunkt-Steuerungsformulare in der Klasse CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit vom Typ CFormControl sein, daher müssen wir den Typ des CForm-Formularobjekts durch CFormControl ersetzen und die neuen Methoden zur Handhabung der Steuerungsformulare für die Verwaltung grafischer Objekt-Angelpunkte hinzufügen:

class CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit : public CObject { private : long m_base_chart_id; int m_base_subwindow; ENUM_OBJECT m_base_type; string m_base_name; int m_base_pivots; datetime m_base_time[]; double m_base_price[]; int m_base_x; int m_base_y; int m_ctrl_form_size; int m_shift; CArrayObj m_list_forms; CFormControl *CreateNewControlPointForm( const int index); bool GetControlPointCoordXY( const int index, int &x, int &y); void SetControlFormParams(CFormControl *form, const int index); public : void SetBaseObj( const ENUM_OBJECT base_type, const string base_name, const long base_chart_id, const int base_subwindow, const int base_pivots, const int ctrl_form_size, const int base_x, const int base_y, const datetime &base_time[], const double &base_price[]); void SetBaseObjTime( const datetime time, const int index); void SetBaseObjPrice( const double price, const int index); void SetBaseObjTimePrice( const datetime time, const double price, const int index); void SetBaseObjCoordX( const int value) { this .m_base_x=value; } void SetBaseObjCoordY( const int value) { this .m_base_y=value; } void SetBaseObjCoordXY( const int value_x, const int value_y) { this .m_base_x=value_x; this .m_base_y=value_y; } void SetControlFormSize( const int size); int GetControlFormSize( void ) const { return this .m_ctrl_form_size; } CFormControl *GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return this .m_list_forms.At(index); } CFormControl *GetControlPointForm( const string name, int &index); int GetNumPivotsBaseObj( void ) const { return this .m_base_pivots; } int GetNumControlPointForms( void ) const { return this .m_list_forms.Total(); } bool CreateAllControlPointForm( void ); void DrawControlPoint( CFormControl *form , const uchar opacity, const color clr); void DrawOneControlPoint(CFormControl *form, const uchar opacity= 255 , const color clr=CTRL_POINT_COLOR); void DrawControlPoint(CFormControl *form) { this .DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR);} void ClearControlPoint(CFormControl *form) { this .DrawControlPoint(form, 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } void DeleteAllControlPointForm( void ); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit( const ENUM_OBJECT base_type, const string base_name, const long base_chart_id, const int base_subwindow, const int base_pivots, const int ctrl_form_size, const int base_x, const int base_y, const datetime &base_time[], const double &base_price[]) { this .m_list_forms.Clear(); this .SetBaseObj(base_type,base_name,base_chart_id,base_subwindow,base_pivots,ctrl_form_size,base_x,base_y,base_time,base_price); this .CreateAllControlPointForm(); } CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit(){;} ~CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit(){;} };





Verbesserung der Methode GetControlPointCoordXY(), die die X- und Y-Koordinaten des angegebenen Angelpunkts des grafischen Objekts in Bildschirmkoordinaten zurückgibt.

Bisher gab die Methode einfach die berechneten Koordinaten des angegebenen Angelpunkts des grafischen Objekts zurück. Jetzt müssen wir berücksichtigen, dass grafische Objekte eine unterschiedliche Anzahl von Angelpunkten und eine andere Lage des zentralen Angelpunkts haben können. Daher sollten wir die Berechnung für verschiedene Arten von Objekten in switch() vornehmen. Außerdem sollten wir die Koordinaten des gewünschten Angelpunkts berücksichtigen - einen der an den Rändern des Objekts liegenden oder einen zentralen. Wenn der Index des an die Methode übergebenen Angelpunkts kleiner ist als die Gesamtzahl der Angelpunkte des grafischen Objekts, werden die Koordinaten des Angelpunkts angefordert. Andernfalls werden die Koordinaten des zentralen Angelpunkts angefordert.

Im Moment werde ich den Empfang von X- und Y-Koordinaten nur für die grafischen Objekte mit zwei Angelpunkten an den Rändern und einem einzigen zentralen Punkt implementieren:

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointCoordXY( const int index, int &x, int &y) { CFormControl *form0= NULL , *form1= NULL ; x= 0 ; y= 0 ; switch ( this .m_base_type) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : case OBJ_EVENT : x= this .m_base_x; y= this .m_base_y; return true ; case OBJ_VLINE : break ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : if (index< this .m_base_pivots) return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow, this .m_base_time[index], this .m_base_price[index],x,y) ? true : false ); else { form0= this .GetControlPointForm( 0 ); form1= this .GetControlPointForm( 1 ); if (form0== NULL || form1== NULL ) return false ; x=(form0.CoordX()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordX()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; y=(form0.CoordY()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordY()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; return true ; } case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : break ; case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Die Berechnung des Angelpunkts erfolgt anhand der Werte, die in den Arrays m_base_time und m_base_price der Koordinaten des Angelpunkts der Linie festgelegt sind. Zur Berechnung der Zentralpunktkoordinaten werden die Koordinaten von Formularobjekten verwendet, die an Angelpunkten an den Linienkanten angebracht sind. Im Falle einer erfolgreichen Koordinatenberechnung gibt die Methode sofort true zurück. In allen anderen Fällen gibt sie entweder false zurück oder wendet break an, um die Codeausführung im Fall von switch anzuhalten und zum Ende der Methode zu gelangen, wo false zurückgegeben wird.



In der Methode, die den Zeiger auf das Angelpunkt-Formular namentlich zurückgibt, ersetzen wir CForm durch CFormControl:

CFormControl *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointForm( const string name, int &index) { index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CFormControl *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (form.Name()==name) { index=i; return form; } } return NULL ; }

In der Methode zum Erstellen eines Formularobjekts auf einem Basisobjekt Angelpunkt, ersetzen wir CForm durch CFormControl und setzen die Parameter für ein erfolgreich erstelltes Formularobjekt:

CFormControl *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateNewControlPointForm( const int index) { string name= this .m_base_name+ "_CP_" +(index< this .m_base_pivots ? ( string )index : "X" ); CFormControl *form= this .GetControlPointForm(index); if (form!= NULL ) return NULL ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(index,x,y)) return NULL ; form= new CFormControl ( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow,name,index,x- this .m_shift,y- this .m_shift, this .GetControlFormSize(), this .GetControlFormSize()); if (form!= NULL ) this .SetControlFormParams(form,index); return form; }





In der Methode zum Erzeugen von Formularobjekten auf dem Basisobjekt Angelpunkte, ersetzen wir CForm durch CFormControl und entfernen die Zeichenketten zum Setzen der Parameter eines erzeugten Formularobjekts, da die Parameter jetzt sofort beim Erzeugen des Objekts in der oben betrachteten Methode gesetzt werden:

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateAllControlPointForm( void ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i <= this .m_base_pivots;i++) { CFormControl *form= this .CreateNewControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_POINT_FORM); res &= false ; } if (! this .m_list_forms.Add(form)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete form; res &= false ; } } if (res) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); return res; }

Jetzt läuft die Schleife um die Anzahl der Angelpunkte des Basisobjekts plus einen weiteren. Mit anderen Worten: Die Anzahl der erzeugten Formulare übersteigt die Anzahl der Angelpunkte des grafischen Objekts um eins. Das letzte Formular ist ein zentrales Formular, das für die Bewegung des gesamten grafischen Objekts bestimmt ist.



Die Methode setzt die Parameter eines Formularobjekts zur Verwaltung von Angelpunkten:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::SetControlFormParams(CFormControl *form, const int index) { form.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); int x=( int ):: floor ((form.Width()-CTRL_POINT_RADIUS* 2 )/ 2 ); form.SetActiveAreaShift(x,x,x,x); form.SetFlagSelected( false , false ); form.SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); form.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); form.SetID(index+ 1 ); form.SetControlPointDrawnFlag( false ); form.Done(); }

Hier haben wir die Zeichenketten des Codes aus der oben betrachteten Methode übernommen. Außerdem gibt es ein Flag für einen auf dem Formular gezeichneten Punkt und die Formular-ID.



In der Methode, die den Kontrollpunkt auf dem Formular zeichnet, verlagert man die Berechnung der Formularmitte in einen separaten String, um doppelte Berechnungen zu vermeiden. Nach Beendigung der Methode setze das Flag eines gezeichneten Punktes auf dem Formular:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawControlPoint(CFormControl *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if (form== NULL ) return ; int c= int (:: floor (form.Width()/ 2 )); form.DrawCircle( c,c ,CTRL_POINT_RADIUS,clr,opacity); form.DrawCircleFill( c,c , 2 ,clr,opacity); form.SetControlPointDrawnFlag(opacity> 0 ? true : false ); }





Zurzeit erscheint ein Punkt, wenn der Mauszeiger über das Formular zur Verwaltung des Angelpunkts eines grafischen Objekts bewegt wird. Der Punkt wird erst entfernt, wenn der Mauszeiger das Formular verlässt. Bringt man jedoch alle Kontrollpunkte des Objekts näher zusammen, so dass sich die Formulare an den Enden des grafischen Objekts und das zentrale Formular zu überlappen beginnen, dann führt das Wegbewegen des Cursors von einem Formular dazu, dass sich der Cursor zu einem anderen Formular in der Nähe bewegt. So können wir erreichen, dass alle Punkte auf allen Objektformen angezeigt werden:

Wenn wir das Formular anfassen und bewegen, bewegt sich auch der Angelpunkt des Objekts. Formulare, die aufgrund eines Fehlers sichtbar sind, bleiben dort, wo sie vor der Verschiebung waren. Dieses Verhalten ist nicht korrekt. Deshalb brauchen wir die Methode, die einen Punkt auf einem Formularobjekt eines grafischen Objekts zeichnet und gleichzeitig Punkte auf anderen Formularobjekten desselben Objekts löscht.



Die Methode, die einen Kontrollpunkt auf dem Formular zeichnet und sie auf allen anderen Formularen entfernt:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawOneControlPoint( CFormControl *form , const uchar opacity= 255 , const color clr=CTRL_POINT_COLOR) { this .DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .GetNumControlPointForms();i++) { CFormControl *ctrl= this .GetControlPointForm(i); if (ctrl== NULL || ctrl.ID()==form.ID()) continue ; this .ClearControlPoint(ctrl); } }

Hier erhält die Methode den Zeiger auf das Formular, über dem der Cursor schwebt. Zeichne den Punkt auf dem Formular. Dann, in der Schleife durch alle Objektformulare, wählt man das Formular aus und, wenn das Formular nicht an die Methode übergeben wurde, löscht man den Punkt auf ihm.



In der Ereignisbehandlung ersetzen wir den Formulartyp CForm durch CFormControl:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CFormControl *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(i,x,y)) continue ; form.SetCoordX(x- this .m_shift); form.SetCoordY(y- this .m_shift); form.Update(); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } }





Machen wir noch einige Verbesserungen bei der Optimierung des Methodencodes in der Klasse des abstrakten grafischen Standardobjekts in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh. Da wir ähnliche Codefragmente in verschiedenen Methoden haben, ist es sinnvoll, solche Codeblöcke als separate Methoden zu implementieren und sie dort aufzurufen, wo sie benötigt werden, damit der Code leichter zu lesen ist.

In dem öffentlichen und und dem privaten Klassenabschnitt deklarieren wir neue Methoden, die die sich wiederholenden Codefragmente enthalten sollen:

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ); bool SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; }

...

private : void SetCoordXToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordXFromBaseObj( const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordYToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordYFromBaseObj( const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj,CLinkedPivotPoint *pivot_point, const int index); void SetDependentINT(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value , const int modifier); void SetDependentDBL(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value , const int modifier); void SetDependentSTR(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value , const int modifier); public :





In der Methode, die die Änderungen in den Objekteigenschaften überprüft, entfernen wir den angegebenen Codeblock (der Code wird in eine separate Methode verschoben):



if ( this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=m_list.At(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) continue ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } if (ExtToolkit!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); long lparam= 0 ; double dparam= 0 ; string sparam= "" ; ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); }

Wir fügen den Aufruf einer neuen Methode anstelle eines entfernten Blocks hinzu:

if ( this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=m_list.At(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dep)) dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } if ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); long lparam= 0 ; double dparam= 0 ; string sparam= "" ; this .ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); }





Da die derzeitige Logik der Punktlöschung impliziert, dass, wenn der Cursor auf keinem der Formulare gesetzt ist, jedes dieser Formulare ständig neu gezeichnet wird (was suboptimal und ressourcenintensiv ist), implementieren wir die Prüfung, die sicherstellt, dass das Formular zur Punktlöschung nur dann neu gezeichnet wird, wenn der Punkt tatsächlich gelöscht werden soll und noch vorhanden ist in der Methode, die das Formular zur Verwaltung eines Kontrollpunkts eines erweiterten grafischen Standardobjekts neu zeichnet. Außerdem werde ich den Objekttyp des Formulars durch den neuen Typ ersetzen:

void CGStdGraphObj::RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; int total_form= this .GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_form;i++) { CFormControl *form= this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (opacity== 0 && form.IsControlAlreadyDrawn()) this .ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 0 ,clr); else this .ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr); } int total_dep= this .GetNumDependentObj(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_dep;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; dep.RedrawControlPointForms(opacity,clr); } }

Der Punkt wird jetzt nur noch gelöscht, wenn er tatsächlich gelöscht werden soll (die Nicht-Transparenz des Punktes ist auf Null gesetzt) und wenn der Punkt noch vorhanden ist (gezeichneter Punkt-Flag ist gesetzt).



Außerdem überarbeiten wir die Methode, die die X- und Y-Koordinaten des aktuellen und aller abhängigen Objekte ändert, indem wir die Codesegmente löschen, die durch den Aufruf der neuen Methode ersetzt werden:



bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier)) return false ; if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL || this .m_list.Total()== 0 ) return true ; CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(modifier); if (dep== NULL ) return false ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) return false ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(modifier), this .Price(modifier),modifier); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); return true ; }

Jetzt ist die Methode viel einfacher:

bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier)) return false ; if ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL && this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(modifier); if (dep== NULL ) return false ; if ( this .SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dep)) dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(modifier), this .Price(modifier),modifier); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); return true ; }





Implementieren wir die Methode, die X- und Y-Koordinaten in den entsprechenden Angelpunkt eines angegebenen untergeordneten Objekts setzt:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj,CLinkedPivotPoint *pivot_point, const int index) { int numx=pivot_point.GetBasePivotsNumX(index); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyX(index,nx); int modifier_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyModifierX(index,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dependent_obj,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pivot_point.GetBasePivotsNumY(index); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyY(index,ny); int modifier_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyModifierY(index,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dependent_obj,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } }

Tatsächlich sind dies genau die Codeblöcke, die aus den Klassenmethoden entfernt wurden. Ich habe die Codelogik in den vorherigen Artikeln berücksichtigt. Außerdem ist sie in den Kommentaren zum Code beschrieben. Ich glaube also, dass es keiner Erklärungen bedarf.

Implementierung der Methode, die X- und Y-Koordinaten in zugehörige Angelpunkte eines bestimmten untergeordneten Objekts setzt:

bool CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj) { CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dependent_obj.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) return false ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) this .SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dependent_obj,pp,j); return true ; }

Die Methode ermöglicht das Setzen von Koordinaten für alle Angelpunkte eines untergeordneten Objekts. Wenn dem zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekt weitere grafische Objekte hinzugefügt werden, setzt die Methode die angegebenen Koordinaten in ihnen.

Fügen wir Verbesserungen in die Sammelklasse der grafischen Elemente \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh ein.



Da die Standardfunktion ChartTimePriceToXY() gleich zwei Koordinaten — X und Y — zurückgibt, werde ich die Struktur im privaten Bereich deklarieren, um sie zu speichern. Zusätzlich zu den Koordinaten werden in der Struktur auch die Koordinatenverschiebungen relativ zum zentralen Punkt gespeichert. Da das grafische Objekt mehrere Angelpunkte haben kann, deklarieren wir das Array mit dem erstellten Strukturtyp, um die Koordinaten jedes Angelpunktes für das grafische Objekt zu speichern. In diesem Fall enthält jede Array-Zelle die X- und Y-Koordinaten des Bildschirms, die aus den "Zeit/Preis"-Koordinaten umgewandelt wurden, sowie die Verschiebungen der Koordinaten der Angelpunkte relativ zum zentralen Punkt des grafischen Objekts.

Im privaten Teil der Klasse erstellen wir die Struktur und deklarieren das benötigte Array:

#resource "\\" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : struct SDataPivotPoint { public : int X; int Y; int ShiftX; int ShiftY; }; SDataPivotPoint m_data_pivot_point[]; CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj;

Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methode, die die Bildschirmkoordinaten jedes Angelpunkts eines grafischen Objekts zurückgibt

private : CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index); void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); void SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag); bool GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]); public :

Implementieren der Methode außerhalb des Klassenkörpers:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]) { if (:: ArrayResize (array_pivots,obj.Pivots())!=obj.Pivots()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<obj.Pivots();i++) { if (!:: ChartTimePriceToXY (obj. ChartID (),obj.SubWindow(),obj.Time(i),obj.Price(i),array_pivots[i].X,array_pivots[i].Y)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY); return false ; } } switch (obj.TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : break ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_VLINE : break ; case OBJ_EVENT : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftX=(array_pivots[ 1 ].X-array_pivots[ 0 ].X)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftY=(array_pivots[ 1 ].Y-array_pivots[ 0 ].Y)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftX=(array_pivots[ 0 ].X-array_pivots[ 1 ].X)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftY=(array_pivots[ 0 ].Y-array_pivots[ 1 ].Y)/ 2 ; return true ; case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : break ; case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Vorerst werden nur die Bildschirmkoordinaten der grafischen Objekte mit zwei Angelpunkten und einem zentralen in der Struktur gesetzt.



Die Methode erhält den Zeiger auf das grafische Objekt, dessen Angelpunkt-Koordinaten gesetzt werden sollen, in dem Struktur-Array, das ebenfalls per Link an die Methode übergeben wird. Bei erfolgreicher Koordinatenkonvertierung gibt die Methode true zusammen mit dem vollständig gefüllten Strukturarray mit Bildschirmkoordinaten für jeden Angelpunkt eines grafischen Objekts zurück. Bei einem Fehler gibt die Methode false zurück.



In der Ereignisbehandlung der Klasse müssen wir die Formverschiebung der Objektverwaltung so behandeln, dass das Objekt in seiner Gesamtheit verschoben wird, wenn es sich um einen zentralen Punkt handelt. Um dies zu erreichen, müssen wir die Verschiebungen der Randformen relativ zur zentralen Form (die zum Ziehen des Objekts verwendet wird) berechnen und beide Angelpunkte um einen in der Struktur berechneten und festgelegten Verschiebungswert verschieben. Auf diese Weise werden alle Angelpunkte um denselben Wert verschoben wie der zentrale, der mit der Maus gezogen wird.

Fügen wir eine solche Behandlung eines zentralen Kontrollpunktes (Formular) hinzufügen:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } else { bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; static CForm *form= NULL ; static bool pressed_chart= false ; static bool pressed_form= false ; static bool move= false ; static int form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; static long graph_obj_id= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!pressed_chart && !move) form= this .GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state,graph_obj_id,form_index); if (!pressed) { pressed_chart= false ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move) { if (form!= NULL ) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (form_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); if (!:: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )) { if (y< 17 && x< 41 ) y= 17 ; } else { if (y< 80 && x< 192 ) y= 80 ; } } else { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list_ext=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListStdGraphObjectExt(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,graph_obj_id,EQUAL); if (list_ext!= NULL && list_ext.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *ext=list_ext.At( 0 ); if (ext!= NULL ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=ext.GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { ext.SetXDistance(x); ext.SetYDistance(y); } else { int shift=( int ):: ceil (form.Width()/ 2 )+ 1 ; if (form_index<ext.Pivots()) { if (x+shift< 0 ) x=-shift; if (x+shift>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift; if (y+shift< 0 ) y=-shift; if (y+shift>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift,y+shift,form_index); } else { if ( this .GetPivotPointCoordsAll(ext,m_data_pivot_point)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_data_pivot_point.Size();i++) { if (x+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX< 0 ) x=-shift+m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX; if (x+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX; if (y+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY< 0 ) y=-shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY; if (y+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX,y+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY,i); } } } } } } } } form.Move(x,y, true ); } } Comment ( (form!= NULL ? form.Name()+ ":" : "" ), "

Neben der neuen Ereignisbehandlung für das Verschieben des zentralen Verwaltungsformulars habe ich auch den Aufruf der Methode hinzugefügt, die einen Punkt auf dem Objektformular unter dem Cursor zeichnet und diese Punkte auf anderen Formularen des grafischen Objekts löscht. Damit kann man vermeiden, dass gleichzeitig Punkte auf mehreren Formularobjekten gezeichnet werden, wenn diese nahe beieinander liegen und sich überlappen, wie oben gezeigt.



Derzeit ist alles bereit, um die neue Funktionsweise zu testen.





Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part99\ als TestDoEasyPart99.mq5.

Ich muss keine Änderungen in den EA einfügen — alle Änderungen werden erst einmal nur in den Bibliotheksklassen vorgenommen.



Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf dem Chart:







Wie wir sehen, funktionieren alle Beschränkungen in Bezug auf Angelpunkte, die die Grenzen des Charts überschreiten, korrekt, wenn wir das zusammengesetzte grafische Objekt in der Form verschieben, in der es erstellt wurde. Wenn wir jedoch die Position der Angelpunkte relativ zu ihrer ursprünglichen Position "umkehren", wird die "Konfiguration" des Objekts verzerrt, wenn der Angelpunkt die Grenzen des Charts überschreitet. Dies impliziert die falsche Berechnung der Einschränkungen und die Abhängigkeit davon, welcher Angelpunkt den rechten, linken, oberen oder unteren Rand des Charts überschreitet.

Dies ist nicht verwunderlich, da die Verschiebungen der Angelpunkte relativ zum zentralen Punkt berechnet werden, was bedeutet, dass ein Punkt eine positive Verschiebung hat, während der zweite Punkt eine negative Verschiebung hat. Der Fehler bei der Berechnung der Begrenzung tritt auf, wenn man die Lage der Angelpunkte relativ zum zentralen Punkt ändert. Ich werde dies im nächsten Artikel korrigieren.







Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich meine Arbeit an zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekten und ihrer Funktionsweisen fortsetzen.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Bibliotheksversion, des Test-EA und des Chart-Event-Control-Indikators für MQL5 sind unten zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt. Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge bitte im Kommentarteil.

