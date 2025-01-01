문서화섹션
InsertSort

정렬된 배열에 요소를 삽입합니다.

bool  InsertSort(
   CObject*  element      // 삽입할 요소
   )

Parameters

element

[in] 정렬된 배열에 삽입할 요소의 값

Return Value

성공시 true, 요소 삽입 실패시 false.

Note

잘못된 포인터(예: NULL)가 매개 변수로 전달되면 요소가 배열에 추가되지 않습니다.

예제:

//--- CArrayObj::InsertSort(CObject*) 예제
#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayObj *array=new CArrayObj;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("객체 생성 오류");
      return;
     }
   //--- 배열 요소 추가
   //--- . . .
   //--- 배열 정렬
   array.Sort();
   //--- 요소 삽입
   if(!array.InsertSort(new CObject))
     {
      printf("삽입 오류");
      delete array;
      return;
     }
   //--- 배열 삭제
   delete array;
  }