|
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
//--- 입력 매개변수
input int RSIperiod=14; // RSI 계산 기간
input int Smooth=8; // 평활 기간 RSI
input ENUM_MA_METHOD meth=MODE_SMMA; // 평활법
//---- RSI 플롯
#property indicator_label1 "RSI"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//---- RSI_Smoothed 플롯
#property indicator_label2 "RSI_Smoothed"
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2 clrNavy
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2 1
//--- 지표 버퍼
double RSIBuffer[]; // 여기에 RSI 값을 저장합니다
double RSI_SmoothedBuffer[]; // 다음은 RSI의 평활값입니다
int RSIhandle; // RSI 지표에 핸들 연결
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
{
//--- 지표 버퍼 매핑
SetIndexBuffer(0,RSIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,RSI_SmoothedBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"iRSI");
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2);
//---
RSIhandle=iRSI(NULL,0,RSIperiod,PRICE_CLOSE);
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const int begin,
const double &price[]
)
{
//--- 마지막 오류 값 재설정
ResetLastError();
//--- RSIBuffer []에서 RSI 지표 데이터 가져오기
int copied=CopyBuffer(RSIhandle,0,0,rates_total,RSIBuffer);
if(copied<=0)
{
Print("지표 RSI 값을 복사할 수 없습니다. Error = ",
GetLastError(),", copied =",copied);
return(0);
}
//--- RSI 값을 사용하여 평균값 지표 생성
int RSI_MA_handle=iMA(NULL,0,Smooth,0,meth,RSIhandle);
copied=CopyBuffer(RSI_MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,RSI_SmoothedBuffer);
if(copied<=0)
{
Print("RSI의 평활 지표를 복사할 수 없습니다. Error = ",
GetLastError(),", copied =",copied);
return(0);
}
//--- 다음 번 호출에 대해 prev_calculated 값을 반환
return(rates_total);
}