MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CWndClientVScrolled
- Create
- OnEvent
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- BorderType
- VScrolled
- HScrolled
- CreateBack
- CreateScrollV
- CreateScrollH
- OnResize
- OnVScrollShow
- OnVScrollHide
- OnHScrollShow
- OnHScrollHide
- OnScrollLineDown
- OnScrollLineUp
- OnScrollLineLeft
- OnScrollLineRight
- Rebound
VScrolled (Get method)
수직 스크롤 막대가 사용되었음을 나타내는 플래그를 가져옵니다.
bool VScrolled()
Return Value
수직 스크롤 막대가 사용되면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.
VScrolled (Set method)
수직 스크롤 막대가 사용되었음을 나타내는 플래그를 설정합니다.
bool VScrolled(
Parameters
flag
[in] 플래그.
Return Value
성공시 true, 아니면 false.