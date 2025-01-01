문서화섹션
VScrolled (Get method)

수직 스크롤 막대가 사용되었음을 나타내는 플래그를 가져옵니다.

bool  VScrolled()

Return Value

수직 스크롤 막대가 사용되면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.

VScrolled (Set method)

수직 스크롤 막대가 사용되었음을 나타내는 플래그를 설정합니다.

bool  VScrolled(
   const bool  flag      // 플래그
   )

Parameters

flag

[in]  플래그.

Return Value

성공시 true, 아니면 false.