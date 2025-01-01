MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CWndClientHScrolled
- Create
- OnEvent
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- BorderType
- VScrolled
- HScrolled
- CreateBack
- CreateScrollV
- CreateScrollH
- OnResize
- OnVScrollShow
- OnVScrollHide
- OnHScrollShow
- OnHScrollHide
- OnScrollLineDown
- OnScrollLineUp
- OnScrollLineLeft
- OnScrollLineRight
- Rebound
HScrolled (Get method)
수평 스크롤 막대가 사용되었음을 나타내는 플래그를 가져옵니다.
|
bool HScrolled()
Return Value
수평 스크롤이 사용되었으면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.
HScrolled (Set method)
수평 스크롤 막대가 사용되었음을 나타내는 플래그를 설정합니다.
|
bool HScrolled(
Parameters
flag
[in] 플래그.
Return Value
성공시 true, 아니면 false.