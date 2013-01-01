//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileSeek.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- 스크립트를 시작할 때 입력 매개 변수 창을 표시합니다

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 입력 매개 변수

input string InpFileName="file.txt"; // 파일명

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // 디렉토리명

input int InpEncodingType=FILE_ANSI; // ANSI=32 또는 UNICODE=64

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 난수 생성을 위한 변수 값 지정

_RandomSeed=GetTickCount();

//--- 문자열의 시작점 위치에 대한 변수

ulong pos[];

int size;

//--- 에러값 리셋

ResetLastError();

//--- 파일 열기

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|InpEncodingType);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s 파일을 읽을 수 있습니다",InpFileName);

//--- 파일의 각 문자열에 대한 시작 위치 수신

GetStringPositions(file_handle,pos);

//--- 파일의 문자열 수 정의

size=ArraySize(pos);

if(!size)

{

//--- 파일에 문자열이 없으면 중지

PrintFormat("%s 파일이 비었습니다!",InpFileName);

FileClose(file_handle);

return;

}

//--- 문자열 수를 무작위로 고름

int ind=MathRand()%size;

//--- 위치를 문자열의 시작점으로 이동

if(FileSeek(file_handle,pos[ind],SEEK_SET)==true)

{

//--- ind 숫자로 문자열을 읽고 인쇄합니다.

PrintFormat("%d 번호 포함 문자열 텍스트: \"%s\"",ind,FileReadString(file_handle));

}

//--- 파일 닫기

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("%s 파일이 닫혔습니다",InpFileName);

}

else

PrintFormat("%s 파일 열기 실패, 에러 코드 = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

}

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 함수는 파일의 각 문자열에 대한 시작 지점을 정의하고 |

//| 배열에 배치합니다 |

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void GetStringPositions(const int handle,ulong &arr[])

{

//--- 디폴트 배열 사이즈

int def_size=127;

//--- 배열용 메모리 할당

ArrayResize(arr,def_size);

//--- 스트링 카운터

int i=0;

//--- 파일의 끝이 아니라면 문자열이 하나 이상 있습니다

if(!FileIsEnding(handle))

{

arr[i]=FileTell(handle);

i++;

}

else

return; // 파일이 비었습니다, exit

//--- 인코딩에 따른 바이트 이동 정의

int shift;

if(FileGetInteger(handle,FILE_IS_ANSI))

shift=1;

else

shift=2;

//--- 루프에서 문자열을 통과

while(1)

{

//--- string 읽기

FileReadString(handle);

//--- 파일의 끝 점검

if(!FileIsEnding(handle))

{

//--- 다음 문자열의 위치를 저장

arr[i]=FileTell(handle)+shift;

i++;

//--- 오버플로인 경우 어레이의 크기를 증가

if(i==def_size)

{

def_size+=def_size+1;

ArrayResize(arr,def_size);

}

}

else

break; // 파일의 끝, exit

}

//--- 배열의 실제 사이즈 정의

ArrayResize(arr,i);

}