MTAL: Metals Acquisition Limited
12.21 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MTALの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.20の安値と12.23の高値で取引されました。
Metals Acquisition Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MTAL News
- Investors eye possible US-Europe trade deal as deadline looms
- MAC Copper Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MTAL)
- MAC Copper Limited (MTAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- This ASML Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL), ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
- BMO Capital cuts MAC Cooper stock rating, raises price target
- A Major Lender's Bridge On The Way To Harmony Gold's Acquisition Of MAC Copper
- OR Royalties Stock: A Solid Buy-The-Dip Candidate (NYSE:OR)
- Dow Surges Over 600 Points; US Durable Goods Orders Fall in April - MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL), E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO)
- What's Going On With Harmony Gold And MAC Copper Stock Today? - Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY), MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL)
- MAC Copper, ATS, Pony AI And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - ATS (NYSE:ATS), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- Harmony Gold to acquire MAC Copper for $1.03 billion
- South Africa’s Harmony Gold to acquire Australia’s Mac Copper for $1 bln
1日のレンジ
12.20 12.23
1年のレンジ
7.69 14.31
- 以前の終値
- 12.21
- 始値
- 12.21
- 買値
- 12.21
- 買値
- 12.51
- 安値
- 12.20
- 高値
- 12.23
- 出来高
- 855
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.66%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 28.53%
- 1年の変化
- -12.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K