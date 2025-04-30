Currencies / MTAL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MTAL: Metals Acquisition Limited
12.20 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MTAL exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.19 and at a high of 12.21.
Follow Metals Acquisition Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MTAL News
- Gold eases from record peak; all eyes on US jobs data
- Gold races to all-time high above $3,500 on US rate cut prospects
- Gold futures climb to fresh record after report of US tariff move
- Euro, US stock index futures climb after US-EU trade deal
- Euro gains as investors cautiously welcome US-EU trade deal
- Investors eye possible US-Europe trade deal as deadline looms
- MAC Copper Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MTAL)
- MAC Copper Limited (MTAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- This ASML Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL), ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
- BMO Capital cuts MAC Cooper stock rating, raises price target
- A Major Lender's Bridge On The Way To Harmony Gold's Acquisition Of MAC Copper
- OR Royalties Stock: A Solid Buy-The-Dip Candidate (NYSE:OR)
- Dow Surges Over 600 Points; US Durable Goods Orders Fall in April - MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL), E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO)
- What's Going On With Harmony Gold And MAC Copper Stock Today? - Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY), MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL)
- MAC Copper, ATS, Pony AI And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - ATS (NYSE:ATS), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- Harmony Gold to acquire MAC Copper for $1.03 billion
- South Africa’s Harmony Gold to acquire Australia’s Mac Copper for $1 bln
- Gold falls as easing US-China trade tensions weaken safe-haven demand
- European first-quarter corporate profits seen rising 1.9%, up from last week's estimate
- Who is He Lifeng, China's trade tsar in the limelight for US tariff talks?
- Gold slips on US-China trade talk hopes; traders eye Fed policy
- US, Chinese officials to hold ice-breaker meeting in Geneva on Saturday
- Gold hits two-week high on safe-haven demand; Fed decision looms
- Annual gold price forecast tops $3,000 for first time: Reuters poll
Daily Range
12.19 12.21
Year Range
7.69 14.31
- Previous Close
- 12.21
- Open
- 12.19
- Bid
- 12.20
- Ask
- 12.50
- Low
- 12.19
- High
- 12.21
- Volume
- 796
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.42%
- Year Change
- -12.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%