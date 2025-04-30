KurseKategorien
Währungen / MTAL
MTAL: Metals Acquisition Limited

12.21 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MTAL hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.23 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Metals Acquisition Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
12.20 12.23
Jahresspanne
7.69 14.31
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
12.21
Eröffnung
12.21
Bid
12.21
Ask
12.51
Tief
12.20
Hoch
12.23
Volumen
855
Tagesänderung
0.00%
Monatsänderung
0.66%
6-Monatsänderung
28.53%
Jahresänderung
-12.79%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K