Währungen / MTAL
MTAL: Metals Acquisition Limited
12.21 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MTAL hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.23 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Metals Acquisition Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
MTAL News
- Gold eases from record peak; all eyes on US jobs data
- Gold races to all-time high above $3,500 on US rate cut prospects
- Gold futures climb to fresh record after report of US tariff move
- Euro, US stock index futures climb after US-EU trade deal
- Euro gains as investors cautiously welcome US-EU trade deal
- Investors eye possible US-Europe trade deal as deadline looms
- MAC Copper Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MTAL)
- MAC Copper Limited (MTAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- This ASML Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL), ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
- BMO Capital cuts MAC Cooper stock rating, raises price target
- A Major Lender's Bridge On The Way To Harmony Gold's Acquisition Of MAC Copper
- OR Royalties Stock: A Solid Buy-The-Dip Candidate (NYSE:OR)
- Dow Surges Over 600 Points; US Durable Goods Orders Fall in April - MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL), E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO)
- What's Going On With Harmony Gold And MAC Copper Stock Today? - Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY), MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL)
- MAC Copper, ATS, Pony AI And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - ATS (NYSE:ATS), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- Harmony Gold to acquire MAC Copper for $1.03 billion
- South Africa’s Harmony Gold to acquire Australia’s Mac Copper for $1 bln
- Gold falls as easing US-China trade tensions weaken safe-haven demand
- European first-quarter corporate profits seen rising 1.9%, up from last week's estimate
- Who is He Lifeng, China's trade tsar in the limelight for US tariff talks?
- Gold slips on US-China trade talk hopes; traders eye Fed policy
- US, Chinese officials to hold ice-breaker meeting in Geneva on Saturday
- Gold hits two-week high on safe-haven demand; Fed decision looms
- Annual gold price forecast tops $3,000 for first time: Reuters poll
Tagesspanne
12.20 12.23
Jahresspanne
7.69 14.31
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.21
- Eröffnung
- 12.21
- Bid
- 12.21
- Ask
- 12.51
- Tief
- 12.20
- Hoch
- 12.23
- Volumen
- 855
- Tagesänderung
- 0.00%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.66%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 28.53%
- Jahresänderung
- -12.79%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K