통화 / MTAL
MTAL: Metals Acquisition Limited
12.21 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MTAL 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.19이고 고가는 12.21이었습니다.
Metals Acquisition Limited 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
12.19 12.21
년간 변동
7.69 14.31
- 이전 종가
- 12.21
- 시가
- 12.21
- Bid
- 12.21
- Ask
- 12.51
- 저가
- 12.19
- 고가
- 12.21
- 볼륨
- 931
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- 0.66%
- 6개월 변동
- 28.53%
- 년간 변동율
- -12.79%
20 9월, 토요일