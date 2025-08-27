通貨 / CARS
CARS: Cars.com Inc
13.59 USD 0.26 (1.95%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CARSの今日の為替レートは、1.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.41の安値と13.82の高値で取引されました。
Cars.com Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CARS News
1日のレンジ
13.41 13.82
1年のレンジ
9.57 20.48
- 以前の終値
- 13.33
- 始値
- 13.52
- 買値
- 13.59
- 買値
- 13.89
- 安値
- 13.41
- 高値
- 13.82
- 出来高
- 783
- 1日の変化
- 1.95%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.91%
- 1年の変化
- -19.01%
