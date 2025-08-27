クォートセクション
通貨 / CARS
株に戻る

CARS: Cars.com Inc

13.59 USD 0.26 (1.95%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CARSの今日の為替レートは、1.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.41の安値と13.82の高値で取引されました。

Cars.com Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CARS News

1日のレンジ
13.41 13.82
1年のレンジ
9.57 20.48
以前の終値
13.33
始値
13.52
買値
13.59
買値
13.89
安値
13.41
高値
13.82
出来高
783
1日の変化
1.95%
1ヶ月の変化
6.42%
6ヶ月の変化
20.91%
1年の変化
-19.01%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K