货币 / CARS
CARS: Cars.com Inc
13.45 USD 0.02 (0.15%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CARS汇率已更改-0.15%。当日，交易品种以低点13.29和高点13.73进行交易。
关注Cars.com Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CARS新闻
Are Investors Undervaluing Cars.com (CARS) Right Now?
Wall Street Analysts See a 30.37% Upside in Cars.com (CARS): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Is Cars.com (CARS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
日范围
13.29 13.73
年范围
9.57 20.48
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.47
- 开盘价
- 13.51
- 卖价
- 13.45
- 买价
- 13.75
- 最低价
- 13.29
- 最高价
- 13.73
- 交易量
- 1.553 K
- 日变化
- -0.15%
- 月变化
- 5.32%
- 6个月变化
- 19.66%
- 年变化
- -19.85%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值