Currencies / CARS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CARS: Cars.com Inc
13.45 USD 0.02 (0.15%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CARS exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.29 and at a high of 13.73.
Follow Cars.com Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CARS News
- Ford to Cut 1,000 Jobs in Germany as E.V. Sales Slow
- Amazon is selling a $200 backseat cover for $50 that's 'sturdy and hassle-free'
- Shawn Fain, Who Pledged to Reform U.A.W., Faces Internal Dissent
- Did Britain Win the Trade War? Why It’s Tough to Declare a Victor.
- Used E.V. Sales Take Off as Prices Plummet
- Are Investors Undervaluing Cars.com (CARS) Right Now?
- ICE arrests 475 workers at a Hyundai-LG battery plant in Georgia in 'largest single-site enforcement operation'
- Elon Musk Could Become First Trillionaire Under New Tesla Pay Package
- Porsche Is No Longer a Blue-Chip Company in Germany
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Cars.com, OppFi and Quad Graphics
- 3 Cheap Highly Ranked Stocks to Buy for a Rebound: CARS, OPFI, QUAD
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 3rd
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
- Why China Is Trying to Tame Its Electric Car Frenzy
- Tesla’s Lawyers File Motion to Throw Out $243 Million Verdict in Fatal Crash
- How to Ship Your Car (and Why It May Save You Time and Money)
- Can Cadillac Keep Selling E.V.s as Trump Repeals Climate Policies?
- Wall Street Analysts See a 30.37% Upside in Cars.com (CARS): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Union Leads in Vote at Ford Battery Plant
- Lamborghini CEO says consumers are holding off on buying high-end cars because of tariffs
- Stellantis takes a major step backward in critical tech race
- Is Cars.com (CARS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- The Backbone of the Global Auto Supply Chain Is at Risk From Trump’s Tariffs
- The best used cars to buy now according to Consumer Reports
Daily Range
13.29 13.73
Year Range
9.57 20.48
- Previous Close
- 13.47
- Open
- 13.51
- Bid
- 13.45
- Ask
- 13.75
- Low
- 13.29
- High
- 13.73
- Volume
- 1.553 K
- Daily Change
- -0.15%
- Month Change
- 5.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.66%
- Year Change
- -19.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%