CARS: Cars.com Inc
13.38 USD 0.21 (1.55%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CARS ha avuto una variazione del -1.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.36 e ad un massimo di 13.67.
Segui le dinamiche di Cars.com Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.36 13.67
Intervallo Annuale
9.57 20.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.59
- Apertura
- 13.67
- Bid
- 13.38
- Ask
- 13.68
- Minimo
- 13.36
- Massimo
- 13.67
- Volume
- 1.548 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.26%
20 settembre, sabato