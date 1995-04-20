Cisd Cid Bpr combined indicator for MT4

CISD–CSD & BPR Combined Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The CISD–CSD & BPR Combined Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced technical analysis tool built upon the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology. By integrating the concepts of CSD, CISD, and BPR, this indicator identifies critical market zones and delivers precise entry signals at high-probability moments.

Understanding the CISD Model

The CISD structure is based on four core phases:

  • Consolidation
  • Impulse
  • Swing Movement
  • Divergence

During consolidation, price typically trades within a narrow range without a clear directional bias, allowing liquidity to accumulate. Once price exits this range, it often does so with strong momentum. The indicator detects these transitions and plots CISD reference levels directly on the chart. A trading signal is generated whenever price decisively breaks a CISD zone.

Role of CSD in Market Structure

The CSD (Change in State of Delivery) concept focuses on shifts in order flow and changes in market direction. Acting as a complementary confirmation to CISD, CSD helps traders identify potential trend continuations or reversals with greater accuracy.

 

Indicator Specifications

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Smart Money – Signal & Forecasting

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Trend-Following – Reversal – Range

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Day Trading

Market

All Markets

 

Indicator Overview

The BPR (Balanced Price Range) highlights market zones where price remains balanced between buyers and sellers. ICT traders consider these areas highly significant, as breakouts from BPR zones often lead to strong directional moves.

  • Green zones indicate bullish BPR areas
  • Red zones represent bearish BPR areas
  • Blue zones mark invalidated BPR ranges

 

CISD–CSD & BPR Buy Signal

On the Cardano (ADA) chart using a 30-minute timeframe, price initially reacts to a higher-timeframe CISD level before beginning an upward move. When price subsequently breaks above a lower CISD zone, the indicator confirms a buy signal with a green arrow, signaling a potential long entry.

 

CISD–CSD & BPR Sell Signal

In the AUD/USD pair on a 1-hour timeframe, a sell signal appears following a corrective price movement. After interacting with a key CISD zone, price resumes a bearish trend. Once price breaks below a minor CISD level, a red arrow is displayed, indicating a short trade opportunity.

 

Customization & Settings

  • Light Theme: Adjusts the chart’s visual appearance
  • Show BPR: Enables or disables BPR zones
  • Show CISD Zones: Toggles CISD level visibility
  • BPR CISD Limit: Defines the ratio between BPR zones and CISD levels (default: 4)

 

Conclusion

The CISD–CSD & BPR Indicator significantly improves trade precision by combining multiple ICT-based concepts, including Consolidation, Impulse, Swing Movement, Divergence, and Balanced Price Ranges (BPR).

With clearly defined buy and sell arrow signals, this indicator helps traders execute trades with greater confidence. Fully compatible with MetaTrader 4, it is an excellent addition for advanced traders who rely on ICT and Smart Money concepts for in-depth market analysis.

