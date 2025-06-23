Up down v13

5


up-down v13 indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and all time frames charts.

it consumes too much time need at least i5 cpu.pc

v.2.2 use les cpu.but it sometimes cahange back signals.any one request it i will give bonus it.

it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs.

and hold long way to signal.

dont gives too many signals.

when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down

when blue histogram cross trigger line that is down signal.and price probably will go up.

when the signals not seen press + button on terminal .

you will see sometimes h4 signal sometimes 15 m.different periots.

when the signal has been seen any periot chart act acording to it.

thise system is a mathematic kind of aproach to prices to find up, down points.

v13 is complately different then v6 and eliminate the v6 indicator faults.

Work also  h4 charts and over periods goods.

and use variable periot ma.














レビュー 2
xan023
81
xan023 2025.12.26 11:16 
 

After the latest update, the indicator chart disappears.

SkystheLimit 986
5626
SkystheLimit 986 2025.07.25 19:55 
 

Very interesting indicator. Guner fixed the CPU-heaviness as well. Nice. Also check out his other work.

おすすめのプロダクト
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
インディケータ
インディケータは現在のクオートを作成し、これを過去のものと比較して、これに基づいて価格変動予測を行います。インジケータには、目的の日付にすばやく移動するためのテキスト フィールドがあります。 オプション: シンボル - インジケーターが表示するシンボルの選択; SymbolPeriod - 指標がデータを取る期間の選択; IndicatorColor - インジケータの色; HorisontalShift - 指定されたバー数だけインディケータによって描画されたクオートのシフト; Inverse - true は引用符を逆にします。false - 元のビュー。 ChartVerticalShiftStep - チャートを垂直方向にシフトします (キーボードの上下矢印)。 次は日付を入力できるテキストフィールドの設定で、「Enter」を押すとすぐにジャンプできます。
MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
インディケータ
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
VSA Histogram
Richard Bystricky
インディケータ
VSA - P (Volume Spread Analysis) Period-Based Histogram is a tool that visually represents market volume dynamics using Volume Spread Analysis principles, with a focus on highlighting key volume changes over specific time periods. The histogram captures changes in volume and price spread relationships in real-time, enabling traders to detect early signals of accumulation, distribution, and shifts in buying or selling pressure. Indicator is non repainting and working with real-time on tick data.
Acceleration Fractals
Vladimir Tkach
インディケータ
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In case of a repeat of the signal, the positions are increased (refilling). Thus the lot of positions can differ. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction li
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
インディケータ
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
Pivot Trading Pro 4
Kaijun Wang
インディケータ
支点交易 : 1.pp 支点 2. r1 r2 r3 , s1 s2  s3 交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 支点（ pivot points) 作为一种交易策略已经很长时间了，最初是场内交易员使用这种方法。使用这种方法通过几个简单的计算就可以了解市场在一天中的去向。 支点法中的支点是一天中市场方向的转向点，通过简单地计算前日的高点、低点和收盘价，可以得到一系列点位。这些点位可能形成关键的支撑和阻力线。支点位，支撑和阻力位被统称为支点水位。 你所看到的市场每天都有开盘价、高价、低价及收盘价（有一些市场是 24 小时开盘，比如外汇市场，通常用 5pm EST 作为开盘和收盘时间）。这些信息
Dollar Mint Indicator
David Mwaniki Mbugua
インディケータ
Dollar mint indicator is a special workmanship with years of experience in forex.   Dollar mint ea is a fully non repaint indicator optimised with price action data such that once it gives you a signal t . The indicator   can be used to trade anything on the mt4 with much ease. Benefits ; Fully non repaint Use in any timeframe Use in all the available tradable assets on mt4 Best to use on h4. It generates fully analysed buy and sell signals based on trend and also filters out retracements and
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
インディケータ
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「Auto FIBO Pro」Crypto_Forex インジケーターは、取引の補助ツールとして最適です。 - インジケーターは、フィボナッチ レベルとローカル トレンド ライン (赤色) を自動的に計算してチャート上に配置します。 - フィボナッチ レベルは、価格が反転する可能性のある重要な領域を示します。 - 最も重要なレベルは、23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8% です。 - リバーサル スキャルピングやゾーン グリッド取引に使用できます。 - Auto FIBO Pro インジケーターを使用して、現在のシステムを改善する機会も多数あります。 - Info Spread Swap Display があり、接続されている外国為替ペアの現在のスプレッドとスワップを表示します。 - ディスプレイには、アカウントの残高、エクイティ、マージンも表示されます。 - Info Spread Swap Display は、チャートのどのコーナーにも配置できます。 0 - 左上コーナー、1 - 右上、2 - 左下、3 - 右下。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧にな
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
トレンドオシレーターは、高度なカスタム Crypto_Forex インジケーター、効率的な取引ツールです! - 高度な新しい計算方法を使用 - パラメーター「計算価格」のオプションは 20 種類。 - これまで開発された中で最もスムーズなオシレーター。 - 上昇トレンドの場合は緑色、下降トレンドの場合は赤色。 - 売られすぎの値: 5 未満、買われすぎの値: 95 以上。 - このインジケーターを使用すると、標準戦略をアップグレードする機会が十分にあります。 - PC およびモバイルアラート付き。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この MQL5 Web サイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Zig Zag 123
Stephen Reynolds
インディケータ
Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
FREE
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
インディケータ
Xmasterインジケーターの新しいより正確なバージョン。最も効果的で正確な式を得るために、世界中の200以上のトレーダーが、PCでこのインジケーターのさまざまな組み合わせの15,000以上のテストを実施しました。そしてここでは、正確なシグナルを表示し、再ペイントしない「Xmasterフォーミュラインジケーター外国為替再ペイントなし」インジケーターを紹介します。このインジケーターはまた、電子メールとプッシュによってトレーダーにシグナルを送信します。新しいティックが到着するたびに、75以上のパラメーターで市場を常に分析し、トレーダーに正確な売買シグナルを示します。また、このインディケータの助けを借りて、正しい方向で取引を開始するためにトレンドが現在どの方向に進んでいるかを確認できます。 新しい「Xmasterフォーミュラインジケーターforexno repaint」インジケーターはどのように機能し、古いバージョンと何が違うのですか？ まず第一に、それは世界中のさまざまなトレーダーによって15,000回以上テストされた最も最適化された市場分析アルゴリズムです。 第二に、このインジケーター
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
インディケータ
Alpha Trend signは私たちの取引システムを検証し、取引信号を明確に提示し、信号がドリフトすることはありません。 主な機能： •市場が活況を示している地域に応じて、指標に基づいて現在の相場がトレンド相場に属しているか、それとも揺れ相場に属しているかを直感的に判断することができる。 そして、指標の指示矢印に基づいて市場に切り込み、緑の矢印は購入を提示し、赤の矢印は販売を提示する。 •小周期変動による頻繁な取引信号の発生を回避するために、5分以上の時間周期で取引を行うことを推奨します。 •最適な取引タイミングを逃さないために、シグナルプロンプトをオンにすることもできます。 •本指標はトレンド相場をよく予測するだけでなく、幅広振動相場でも利益を得ることができる。 •本指標は大道至簡の原則に基づいており、異なる段階のトレーダーが使用するのに適している。 注意事項： •Alpha Trend signには明確な入退場信号があり、損失を与えないように逆位相操作を提案しない。 •Alpha Trend signは特に成熟した指標であり、デルのチー
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
インディケータ
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
インディケータ
MT5版  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator   は、 Bill Williams   の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels   取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
インディケータ
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Protected highs lows and trend detected MT4
Minh Truong Pham
5 (2)
インディケータ
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
インディケータ
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
インディケータ
SimSim Arrow Momentum は標準的な「Momentum」インジケーターですが、矢印バージョンになっています。 MetaTrader 5用バージョン インジケータ パラメータは標準のパラメータと同様ですが、さらに 1 つの追加パラメータ Delta があります。 Delta = 0 - 100 100 値を基準とした偏差。 100インジケーターのレベル変更、プラス、マイナスが可能です。 このインジケーターは、価格がレベル ライン = 100 +- Delta を横切るとシグナルを生成します。 操作に対して「CONTROL DEAL」を有効にすると、インジケーター信号に基づいた取引が自動的に開始されます。 インジケーターは、信頼性の高い信号装置として本来の目的に沿って使用できます。 ただし、その二次的な目的は、「 CONTROL DEAL 」ユーティリティのシグナルプロバイダーとして機能することです。 インジケーターとこのユーティリティの共生により、シグナルを確認するだけでなく、それに従って取引を行うこともできます。 これらのシグナルを効果的に活用したい場合は、無
Italo Trend Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
4.76 (33)
インディケータ
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TREND INDICATOR  is the best trend indicator on the market, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many trend indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Trend Indicator is different , the Italo Trend Indicator shows the signal to buy or sell, to confirm the signal t
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
インディケータ
VR グリッド インジケーターは、ユーザー定義の設定を使用してグラフィカル グリッドを作成するように 設計 されています。 標準グリッド とは異なり、VR グリッドは 円形レベル を構築するために使用されます。ユーザーの選択に応じて、ラウンド レベル間のステップは任意に設定できます。さらに、他のインジケーターやユーティリティとは異なり、VR Grid は期間が変更されたり、端末が再起動されたりした場合でも、 グリッドの位置を維持 します。 設定、設定ファイル、デモ版、説明書、問題解決方法は、以下から入手できます。 [ブログ] レビューを読んだり書いたりすることができます。 [リンク] のバージョン [MetaTrader 5] 垂直レベル は実際の時間間隔に基づいており、 欠落している または存在しない期間は無視します。したがって、レベル間のステップは、ユーザーが選択した値に厳密に対応します。 VR グリッド インジケーターを使用すると、トレーダーは任意のレベルで 垂直線と水平線のスタイル 、色、太さを変更できます。これにより、金融商品の ラウンドレベル を制御できます。 ラウンド
FREE
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
インディケータ
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Visual EMA MultiFlex Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Visual EMA MultiFlex Indicator - Master the Trends with Precision! Achieve trading mastery with the Visual EMA MultiFlex Indicator, a dynamic tool designed to enhance your decision-making by combining the power of three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator is your gateway to identifying precise market entries and exits. How It Works: The Visual EMA MultiFlex Indicator leverages Short, Medium, and Long EMAs to analyze market momen
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
プロフェッショナルな累積デルタ＆ボリューム中央値インジケーター この強力なボリューム分析ツールを使用して、 実際の売買圧力 を追跡します。 ボリューム比較インジケーター (Volume Compare Indicator) は、 累積デルタ (Cumulative Delta) と ボリューム中央値 (Volume Medians) を組み合わせて、 機関投資家の活動、 不均衡、 および潜在的な反転を特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴： 累積デルタヒストグラム – リアルタイムで純粋な買いボリュームと売りボリュームを視覚化します。 売買ボリューム中央値 – 平均的な買いボリュームと売りボリュームのレベルを示す水平線。 スマートなボリューム分類 – 以下を区別します： 強い買い（緑） – 強気（ブル）の圧力。 強い売り（赤） – 弱気（ベア）の圧力。 買いボリューム中央値（青線） – 標準的な買いボリュームの基準。 売りボリューム中央値（オレンジ線） – 標準的な売りボリュームの基準。 カスタマイズ可能なパラメーター – 感度に合わせて CDIPeriod と
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
インディケータ
これは、キャンドルの終値を予測する指標です。 このインジケータは、主にD1チャートでの使用を目的としていますが. この指標は、従来の外国為替取引とバイナリオプション取引の両方に適しています。 インジケーターは、スタンドアロンのトレーディングシステムとして使用することも、既存のトレーディングシステムへの追加として機能させることもできます。 このインジケーターは、現在のキャンドルを分析し、キャンドル自体の内部の特定の強度係数と、前のキャンドルのパラメーターを計算します。 したがって、この指標は、市場の動きのさらなる方向性と現在のキャンドルの終値を予測します。 この方法のおかげで、この指標は、短期の日中取引だけでなく、中期および長期の取引にも適しています。 インジケーターを使用すると、市場の状況の分析中にインジケーターが生成する潜在的な信号の数を設定できます。 インジケーターの設定には、このための特別なパラメーターがあります。 また、インジケーターは、チャート上のメッセージの形式で、電子メールで、およびPUSH通知の形式で、新しい信号について通知することができます。 購入後は必ず私に書いて
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
インディケータ
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Flag Streamer Pattern
Harun Celik
4.33 (3)
インディケータ
The Flag Streamer Pattern indicator is an indicator designed to find flag and pennant patterns. When the legend finds patterns, it draws lines on the graph screen. Magenta lines represent the streamer pattern. Aqua colored patterns represent the flag pattern. You can change the pattern colors according to your request. Our Popular Products Super Oscillator HC Cross Signal Super Cross Trend Strong Trend Super Signal Parameters fs- =======Channel Trend Setting===== Channel - Channel period setting
FREE
Order Book
Thomas Bradley Butler
インディケータ
デルタ フットプリント チャートと組み合わせると、市場ボリューム プロファイルの全体像がわかります。   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/9415 3 「オーダーブック」インジケーターは、買値と売値のクラスターを表すヒストグラムを価格チャートに表示します。   このインジケーターは過去の価格データを分析し、指定された数のバー内の各価格レベルの買値クラスターと売値クラスターを計算します。 買値クラスターは青色で表示され、売値クラスターは赤色で表示されます。 このインジケーターは、さまざまな価格レベルでの買値と売値の分布に関する情報を提供します。 トレーダーはこの情報を使用して、取引活動が活発な領域と潜在的なサポート/レジスタンスレベルを特定できます。 ヒストグラム バーは、各価格レベルでの買い値と売り値のクラスターの数を表し、市場の流動性を視覚的に表します。 ヒストグラム バーに加えて、インジケーターには、分析期間内の買い値と売り値のクラスターの合計数を示すテキスト ラベルも表示されます。 これらのラベルは、新しい価格データが利用可
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
インディケータ
Gann Made Easy は、ミスター・ギャンの理論を使用した取引の最良の原則に基づいた、プロフェッショナルで使いやすい外国為替取引システムです。 W・D・ガン。このインジケーターは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを含む正確な買いと売りのシグナルを提供します。 PUSH通知を利用して外出先でも取引可能です。 購入後に私に連絡して、取引のヒント、ボーナス、および「GANN MADE EASY」EA アシスタントを無料で入手してください。 おそらく、ギャンの取引手法についてはすでに何度も聞いたことがあるでしょう。通常、ギャンの理論は初心者のトレーダーだけでなく、すでにある程度の取引経験がある人にとっても非常に複雑なものです。なぜなら、ギャンの取引手法は理論的にはそれほど簡単に適用できるものではないからです。私はその知識を磨き、最良の原則を私の外国為替インジケーターに組み込むために数年を費やしました。 このインジケーターは非常に簡単に適用できます。必要なのは、それをチャートに添付し、簡単な取引推奨事項に従うだけです。このインジケーターは常に市場分析の仕事を行い、取引の機会を探しま
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
インディケータ
M1 SNIPER は使いやすいトレーディングインジケーターシステムです。M1時間足向けに設計された矢印インジケーターです。M1時間足でのスキャルピングのためのスタンドアロンシステムとして、また既存のトレーディングシステムの一部としても使用できます。このトレーディングシステムはM1時間足での取引に特化して設計されていますが、他の時間足でも使用できます。元々、この手法はXAUUSDとBTCUSDの取引用に設計しましたが、他の市場においても役立つと考えています。 インジケーターのシグナルは、トレンドの方向と逆方向に取引できます。インジケーターのシグナルを利用して両方向に取引するのに役立つ特別な取引テクニックをご紹介します。この手法は、特別な動的なサポートとレジスタンスの価格帯を利用することに基づいています。 ご購入後、M1 SNIPER矢印インジケーターをすぐにダウンロードできます。さらに、M1 SNIPERツールのすべてのユーザーに、以下のスクリーンショットに表示されているApollo Dynamic SRインジケーターを無料で提供しています。この2つのインジケーターを組み合わせることで
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
インディケータ
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Apollo SR Master は、サポート/レジスタンスゾーンを利用した取引をより容易かつ確実にする特別な機能を備えたサポート/レジスタンスインジケーターです。このインジケーターは、ローカル価格の高値と安値を検出することで、タイムラグなしでリアルタイムにサポート/レジスタンスゾーンを計算します。そして、新たに形成されたSRゾーンを確認するために、インジケーターは特別なシグナルを表示します。このシグナルは、SRゾーンを実際の売りまたは買いシグナルとして考慮して使用できることを示します。この場合、SRゾーンの強度が高まり、SRエリアからの取引が成功する確率も高まります。これがこのインジケーターの基本的な考え方です。 SRゾーンは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの設定を容易にします。シグナルの方向に応じて、SRゾーンの上または下のスペースをストップロスとして設定できます。さらに、反対側のSRゾーンは、潜在的なテイクプロフィットエリアとして設定できます。 また、Apollo SRマスターインジケーターをご利用のすべてのユーザーには、「Apollo Price Action System」
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
インディケータ
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間: すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイム
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
インディケータ
新規リリースを記念して、期間限定の特別価格で提供中です。 【コンセプト：混沌を切り裂く一刀】 遅行するインジケーターやノイズだらけのチャートに迷う日々は終わりです。KATANA Scalperは、「刀」のように鋭い切れ味で相場のノイズを切り落とし、価格の中に隠された純粋な「モメンタムの芯」だけを可視化するために設計されました。複雑な相場をシンプルにし、外科医のような精密さでエントリーするための「視界」を提供します。 KATANA Scalper を導入する5つの核心的メリット KATANA Scalper は単なるシグナルツールではなく、 「機関投資家レベルの市場分析視点」を個人トレーダーにインストールするシステム と言えます。具体的なメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「遅れ」と「ダマシ」のジレンマからの解放 一般的なインジケーターの最大の弱点である「反応の遅れ（ラグ）」と「ノイズ（ダマシ）」のトレードオフを、独自の 非線形ノイズ除去エンジン で解決しています。 メリット: 従来のオシレーターが反応する前に、市場構造の変化を捉えることができます。 結果: トレンドの「頭と尻尾」ではな
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
インディケータ
通貨強さウィザードは、取引を成功させるためのオールインワン ソリューションを提供する非常に強力な指標です。このインジケーターは、複数の時間枠のすべての通貨のデータを使用して、このまたはその外国為替ペアのパワーを計算します。このデータは、使いやすい通貨インデックスと通貨パワーラインの形式で表され、特定の通貨のパワーを確認するために使用できます。 必要なのは、取引したいチャートにインジケーターを接続することだけです。インジケーターは、取引する通貨の実際の強さを示します。このインジケーターは、トレンドに合わせて取引するときに有利に利用できる売買高の圧力の極値も示します。このインジケーターには、フィボナッチに基づく可能なターゲットも表示されます。 このインジケーターは、PUSH 通知を含むあらゆるタイプのアラートを提供します。 購入後ご連絡下さい。私の取引のヒントをあなたと共有し、素晴らしいボーナスインジケーターを無料で提供します! 幸せで有益な取引をお祈りします。
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
インディケータ
PRO Renko Systemは、特別にRENKOチャートを取引するために設計された高精度の取引システムです。 これは、様々な取引商品に適用することができる普遍的なシステムです。 システムは効果的に正確な逆転信号へのアクセスを与えるいわゆる市場の騒音を中和する。 表示器は非常に使いやすく、信号の生成に責任がある1つの変数だけがあります。 あなたは簡単にお好みの任意の取引ツールとレンコバーのサイズにツールを適応させることができます。 私はいつもあなたが私のソフトウェアで収益性の高い取引を支援するために余分なサポートを提供する準備ができています！ 私はあなたに幸せで収益性の高い取引をしたいです！ ご購入後にご連絡ください！ 私はあなたに私のレンコチャートジェネレータを送信します。 私はまた、私の個人的な推奨事項やシステムの他のモジュールを無料で共有します！
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
インディケータ
市場の2つの基本原則に基づく日中戦略。 このアルゴリズムは、追加のフィルターを使用したボリュームと価格の波の分析に基づいています。インディケータのインテリジェントアルゴリズムは、2つの市場要因が1つに結合した場合にのみシグナルを出します。インディケータは、より高い時間枠のデータを使用して、M1チャート上の特定の範囲の波を計算します。そして波を確認するために、インジケーターはボリュームによる分析を使用します。 このインディケータはレディトレーディングシステムです。トレーダーが必要とするのは、信号に従うことだけです。また、インジケーターはあなた自身の取引システムの基礎になることができます。取引はミニッツチャートでのみ行われます。 インジケーターがMTFの原則を使用しているという事実にもかかわらず、インジケーターのアルゴリズムは可能な限り安定しています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私の取引設定と推奨事項をあなたと共有します！
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
インディケータ
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
インディケータ
Scalper Vault は、スキャルピングを成功させるために必要なすべてを提供するプロフェッショナルなスキャルピング システムです。このインジケーターは、外国為替およびバイナリー オプションのトレーダーが使用できる完全な取引システムです。推奨される時間枠は M5 です。 システムは、トレンドの方向に正確な矢印シグナルを提供します。また、トップとボトムのシグナルとギャン マーケット レベルも提供します。 インジケーターは、プッシュ通知を含むすべてのタイプのアラートを提供します。 インジケータの購入後にご連絡ください。私の個人的な取引の推奨事項と素晴らしいボーナス指標を無料で共有します! 幸せで有益な取引をお祈りします！
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
インディケータ
デイトレーダーマスターは、デイトレーダーのための完全なトレーディングシステムです。システムは2つのインジケーターで構成されています。 1つの指標は売買する矢印信号です。それはあなたが得る矢印インジケーターです。 2つ目のインジケーターを無料で提供します。 2番目のインジケーターは、これらの矢印と組み合わせて使用​​するために特別に設計されたトレンドインジケーターです。 インジケーターは繰り返さず、遅れないでください！ このシステムの使用は非常に簡単です。 2色の線で表示されている現在のトレンドの方向に矢印信号をたどる必要があります。青は買いの傾向です。赤い色は売りの傾向です。青い矢印は買いシグナルです。赤い矢印は売りの合図です。トレンドラインの色と一致するように、矢印の色と信号の方向が必要です。 矢印インジケーターは、主に時間間隔M5とM15での日中取引のために作成されました。ただし、技術的には、システムは他の時間間隔で使用できます。 インジケータには、PUSHメッセージ機能を備えたポップアップアラートが装備されています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私はあなたにシステムとの取引の
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
インディケータ
Apollo Secret Trend は、任意のペアと時間枠でトレンドを見つけるために使用できるプロのトレンド インジケーターです。インジケーターは、取引するペアや時間枠に関係なく、市場のトレンドを検出するために使用できる主要な取引インジケーターになることができます。インジケーターで特別なパラメーターを使用することにより、シグナルを個人の取引スタイルに適応させることができます。 このインジケーターは、PUSH 通知を含むすべてのタイプのアラートを提供します。インジケータの信号は再描画しないでください!提供されたスクリーンショットでは、アポロ シークレット トレンド インジケーターと買われ過ぎ/売られ過ぎのオシレーター インジケーターを組み合わせて見ることができます。これは完全に無料で提供されます。 購入後、2 番目の買われすぎおよび売られすぎのオシレーター インジケーターを無料で入手するために私に連絡してください!また、システムの使用方法についても説明します。お得な特典もご用意しております！
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
トレンド指標は、金融市場での取引に使用されるテクニカル分析の領域の 1 つです。 Angular Trend Lines ー - トレンドの方向を総合的に判断し、エントリー シグナルを生成します。ろうそくの平均方向を平滑化するだけでなく トレンドラインの傾斜角度も使用します。傾斜角の基礎として、ガン角を構築する原理が採用されました。 テクニカル分析インジケーターは、ローソク足の平滑化とチャートの形状を組み合わせたものです。 トレンド ラインと矢印には 2 つの種類があります。赤い線と矢印は強気方向、紫の線と矢印は弱気方向です。 インジケーターの機能 このインジケーターは使いやすく、パラメータの設定も簡単で、トレンド分析や注文開始のシグナルの受信に使用できます。 インジケーターは再描画されず、ローソク足の終値に矢印が表示されます。 信号が発生したときに複数の種類のアラートを提供します。 あらゆる金融商品（外国為替、暗号通貨、貴金属、株式、指数）に使用できます。 このインジケーターは、どの時間枠やチャートでも機能します。 このインジケーターはプロセッサに負荷をかけない軽量アルゴリズム
作者のその他のプロダクト
Updown v6
Guner Koca
インディケータ
up down v6 for mt5 is no repaint all timeframe and all pairs indicator. red histogram cros trigger that is up point,and put a red point on histogram. and blue histogram cros trigger that is deep point.and put blue point on histogram. this indicator need to sometimes zoom out .for thise pres + button. if newly comes signal is too high makes before invisible.red and blue points are there.to see the signals. indicator is no repaint and can use all time frame and all pairs. only need minimum 500 bar
High low levels
Guner Koca
インディケータ
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator . high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners a
Up Down v6
Guner Koca
4.45 (11)
インディケータ
on demo mode use date to work. on version 13 wave added.13.1 histogram and trigger line can be changeble. wave can be set 200-500. can have different signal on wave 200 on version 14 ema used.so can see mountly chart signals also. up-down indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and all time frames charts. it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs. and hold long way to signal. dont gives too many signals. when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down
Up Down V9
Guner Koca
3 (4)
インディケータ
on demo mode use date to work. indicator is no repaint trend indicator. when red stars up to line that is probably end of long trades. when blue stars up to line that is probably end of down trades. indicator can use all pairs and lower than weekly charts, to use weekly chart need to at least 500 bars data on back.and lowering processing value 500. it is also suitable for 1m charts. indicator hold long way to go. there is not too many signals.
Up down stars
Guner Koca
4.2 (5)
インディケータ
up down stars indicator is no repaint indicator. it hold long way to signals. suitable all pairs and all timeframes. it needs at least 1000 bars on charts. 1 is critical level for signals. if red line reach 1 it gives red star to sell.. if blue line reach 1 it gives blue star to buy.. signals comes mostly exact time. sometimes lower timeframes it makes consecutive signals.
Up down v6T
Guner Koca
5 (2)
インディケータ
Thise indicator is up down v6  comes with tradingwiev pinescript. purchased people, after installed on terminal ,contact me on mql5  to get BONUS  TradingView pinescript. up-down indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and lower than weekly time frames charts. it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs. and hold long way to signal. dont gives too many signals. when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down when blue histogram cross trigger line that i
Volatility level
Guner Koca
5 (1)
インディケータ
volatility level indicator is a volatility oscillator to see trend reversal points. price trends has reverese when volatility inreased . this indicator show trend reversal points volatility. mostly same level up and down volatility is reversal points. red colour shows up points of volatilty.and probably trend will down. blue colour oscillator shows deep point of price when increased volatiliyty. on pictures horizontal lines on oscillator has drawed by hand.to see the before level and compare now
Up down v7
Guner Koca
インディケータ
up down v7 indicator is a  no repaint trend indicator.this is different version of up down v9.use different algoritm. it works all pairs and and all timeframes. dont use processed value lower than 500 bars.you can increase it acording to chart bar counts.2000-3000 there is  blue histogram gives divergencies and extreme points. when gold points on  histogram it gives extreme overbought. when aqua points below  histogram it gives extreme oversell. for to see extreme signals switch timefremes 1m to
Sinus wave
Guner Koca
5 (1)
インディケータ
Sinus wave  indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency. it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend reversals. It also gives sell divergency on bear markets there is wave to set default 500. It can be increase depends to charts bars numbers on pictur
Arrow line
Guner Koca
5 (1)
インディケータ
Arrow line indicator is no repaint trend indicator. it works  on all time frame and all pairs. it is a pi number ( π) trigger based  trend indicator. suitable for experienced traders and beginners. easy to understand. there is a trigger line and 2 histograms. red histogram is ower trigger that is top signal.. blue histogram is over trigger that is bottom signal. minimum bar number is 500. processed value must be setled between 500-3000. max value is depend to chart you are using.
Sinus wave Tv
Guner Koca
1 (1)
インディケータ
Sinus wave Tv indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency. For mt4 and Tradingview pine script purchased people, after installed on terminal ,contact me on mql5  to get BONUS  TradingView pinescript. it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend rever
Sinus wave strong buy sell
Guner Koca
インディケータ
sinus wave strong buy sell indicator is nonrepaint top bottom point indicator.it work all pairs and all timeframe.suitable for beginners and experienced traders. it depend to sinus wave and vertex base .gives signal sinus wave over zero or below zero on approppirate vertex positions. cnt number has been set to 500 bars for demo mode. it can be increase to 2000 depend to charts has bar numbers. minimum value is 500.  white points on red vertex spikes means sell. white points on blue vertex spikes
Step divergency
Guner Koca
インディケータ
step divergency indicator is a buy sell divergency indicator.include sinus wave indicator. it work all timeframes and all pairs. red line gives step divergency sell formations. blue line gives step divergency buy formations. suitable for experienced and beginners. when prices is moving up and red lines step down ..this is sell divergecy formation and if prices moving down but blue line moving step up this is buy divergency formation.  increased cnt value show more back side. gold line is sinus w
Sinus arrows
Guner Koca
5 (1)
インディケータ
sinus arrows indicator is norepaint arrows indicator. it works all timeframes and all pairs. suitable for experienced traders and beginners. gives red arrows for sell.and gives blue arrows for buy. traders must check the all timeframes.i mean when trading 5m charts also need the check 15m charts and 1m charts. there is cnt number to see the how much bars back bars.
Star arrows
Guner Koca
インディケータ
Star arrows indicator is no repaint arrow sindicator. it is sutable for experienced trader and beginners. it work all timeframe and all pairs. easy to to use.gives star arrows top and bottoms. if arrow up the price that is sell signals. if arrows below prices it is buy signal. cnt is bars back number and settled default 1000. it can be raised acording to charts bar numbers.
Up down v8
Guner Koca
インディケータ
Up down v8 indicator is no repaint counter trend indicator . it try to find market up down points. it works all timeframes and all pairs. suitable for beginner and experienced trader. there is wave and c values to set defaults. minimum processed value cnt can be equal to wave value. traders can change them suitable up down points on different time frames. indicator use moving averages  histograms and volatilty trigger. when red histogram is over volatility level that is tops. . when blue histogr
Double sinus pi
Guner Koca
インディケータ
on back test use date.and not set too much back date. double sinus waves pi indicator is no repaint moving average and levels indicator. it works all timeframes and all pairs. it is combined with sinus wave and smoothed sinus wave indicator. and indexed to pi number over bought and oversell levels. it is easy to to use and suitable for experienced  traders and beginners. cnt value has been set to 1000 bars.it can be increased acording to charts bar numbers. minimum cnt value mast be higher than
Sinus cycle
Guner Koca
インディケータ
sinus cycle indicator is a non repaint indicator for mt4 terminal. it works all timeframes and all pairs. suitable for experienced traders and beginners. it gives sinus wawes .when the intensive waves appear , it is trend change points. level 1 or -1 is trend reversal . cnt numbers is the bars numbers on the chart.it can be increase ore decrease. minimum cnt value is 500. wave is default 500 value.and can not change if prices on top, cycle level 1 oe -1 means trend will down. if prices down ,c
Sinus formula
Guner Koca
1 (1)
インディケータ
demo mode d value setled for gold. Sinus formula indicator non repaint trend indicator. it uses moving averages and sinus.. suitable for experienced trader and beginner. easy to use indicator. there is calibration constant d default d value setled for goldusd in demo backtest use only gold. d value can change acording to pairs. procedure is increase or lower d value acording to prices. when price top location increase or lover up to see red sign on level 1 when price bottom set d value blue sig
Updown v9
Guner Koca
インディケータ
indicator is no repaint trend indicator.for mt5 when white stars up to Red histogram that is probably end of long trades. when White stars up to Blue histogram that is probably end of down trades. indicator can use all pairs and lower than weekly charts, to use weekly chart need to at least 500 bars data on back.and lowering processing value 500. it is also suitable for 1m charts. indicator hold long way to go. there is not too many signals.
Sinus wave mt5
Guner Koca
インディケータ
Sinus wave  indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency.for mt5 it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend reversals. there is wave to set default 500. on pictures divergency lines and letters has been drawn by hand.to explain how it works.
