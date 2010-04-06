Gold Indicator MT4

Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends eliminating the market "noise" and giving you a crystal-clear picture of where the market is truly headed. To maximize reliability, we’ve enhanced the algorithm with a precision filter that blocks false signals, ensuring you receive only the most relevant trading opportunities. 

After purchasing Gold Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a private group for customers who have purchased one of our indicators, where you will receive our support as well as the opportunity to discuss this indicator with other users. If you have any suggestions for new functions, please post them in the group. 

Unleash the power of Gold Indicator and gain access to:
  • Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Developed by seasoned Forex experts and utilizing state-of-the-art algorithms, Gold Indicator scans the markets with unparalleled accuracy to identify trading opportunities.
  • Customizable Signals: Tailor Gold Indicator to suit your trading style with customizable signal parameters, allowing you to adapt to changing market conditions effortlessly.
  • Real-Time Alerts: Receive instant notifications when Gold Indicator detects potential trend, ensuring you never miss out on opportunities.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Designed with simplicity in mind, Gold Indicator features an intuitive interface that makes navigating the Forex markets a breeze, even for novice traders.

It is possible to enable sending emails when a major trend-change signal is detected, as well as to display the alerts charts. Gold Indicator display a panel o the chart with current daily closed profit in account currency and in daily pips. There are also values of calculated weekly levels (high/low) with lines on the graph.

Parameters:

  • Showpanel (true-false) - option to hide the panel
  • AlertChart (true-false) - display alerts in the chart when signals are detected
  • AlertMail(true/false) –  activation of sending mail with an alert when a big signal is detected
  • useSwapAndCommission – includes transaction costs in the daily calculation profit/loss
  • Weeklylevels - display weekly minimum and maximum levels as lines on the graph

Info:
TimeFrame: H1
Minimum deposit: 100
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Leverage: 1:10 to 1:1000
Pairs: XAUUSD, XAUEUR, GOLD
Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this Indicator is 1.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.

Important: Some features, like graphics and colors, don't work in the tester because they load it up excessively. Since we can't upload the file here, it says that the "test takes a long time", but all of these features works on both demo and real accounts properly. 

