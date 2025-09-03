SignalsSections
Hizbullah Mangal

Gold Quant AI RAW

Hizbullah Mangal
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
1 / 114 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 88%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
46 (86.79%)
Loss Trades:
7 (13.21%)
Best trade:
9.25 USD
Worst trade:
-20.58 USD
Gross Profit:
160.41 USD (6 882 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72.35 USD (2 577 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (44.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.14 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
0.47%
Max deposit load:
18.71%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.18
Long Trades:
50 (94.34%)
Short Trades:
3 (5.66%)
Profit Factor:
2.22
Expected Payoff:
1.66 USD
Average Profit:
3.49 USD
Average Loss:
-10.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-20.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.69 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
31.82%
Annual Forecast:
386.13%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
21.05 USD (10.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.55% (18.06 USD)
By Equity:
7.28% (8.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 88
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.3K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.25 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 177
Exness-MT5Real7
2.99 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.02 × 823
63 more...
This signal is powered by Gold Quant AI EA.

It is not a grid EA and not martingale.

It takes only one trade at a time and usually one trade per day.

Every trade comes with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.


For more information, message us on Telegram:

👉 https://t.me/Hiz_ManFX


No reviews
2025.12.22 17:41
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.12 17:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 10:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 22:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.26 10:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.26 10:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.25 16:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.14 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.13 16:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 01:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.16 02:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 01:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 03:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.09 02:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 14:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 14:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.03 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Quant AI RAW
30 USD per month
88%
1
114
USD
188
USD
16
98%
53
86%
0%
2.21
1.66
USD
13%
1:500
