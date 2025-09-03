- Growth
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
46 (86.79%)
Loss Trades:
7 (13.21%)
Best trade:
9.25 USD
Worst trade:
-20.58 USD
Gross Profit:
160.41 USD (6 882 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72.35 USD (2 577 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (44.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.14 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
0.47%
Max deposit load:
18.71%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.18
Long Trades:
50 (94.34%)
Short Trades:
3 (5.66%)
Profit Factor:
2.22
Expected Payoff:
1.66 USD
Average Profit:
3.49 USD
Average Loss:
-10.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-20.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.69 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
31.82%
Annual Forecast:
386.13%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
21.05 USD (10.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.55% (18.06 USD)
By Equity:
7.28% (8.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|53
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|88
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.25 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5915
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.81 × 177
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.99 × 98
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.02 × 823
This signal is powered by Gold Quant AI EA.
It is not a grid EA and not martingale.
It takes only one trade at a time and usually one trade per day.
Every trade comes with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.
For more information, message us on Telegram:
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
88%
1
114
USD
USD
188
USD
USD
16
98%
53
86%
0%
2.21
1.66
USD
USD
13%
1:500