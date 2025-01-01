import MetaTrader5 as mt5

import pandas as pd

# MetaTrader 5パッケージについてのデータを表示する

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)

print()

# MetaTrader 5ターミナルとの接続を確立する

if not mt5.initialize(login=25115284, server="MetaQuotes-Demo",password="4zatlbqx"):

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# 気配値表示でEURCADの表示を有効にする試み

selected=mt5.symbol_select("EURCAD",True)

if not selected:

print("Failed to select EURCAD, error code =",mt5.last_error())

else:

symbol_info=mt5.symbol_info("EURCAD")

print(symbol_info)

print("EURCAD: currency_base =",symbol_info.currency_base," currency_profit =",symbol_info.currency_profit," currency_margin =",symbol_info.currency_margin)

print()



# ディクショナリの形で銘柄のプロパティを取得する

print("Show symbol_info()._asdict():")

symbol_info_dict = symbol_info._asdict()

for prop in symbol_info_dict:

print(" {}={}".format(prop, symbol_info_dict[prop]))

print()



# ディクショナリをDataFrameに変換して出力する

df=pd.DataFrame(list(symbol_info_dict.items()),columns=['property','value'])

print("symbol_info_dict() as dataframe:")

print(df)



# MetaTrader 5ターミナルへの接続をシャットダウンする

mt5.shutdown()





結果:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29

SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=True, visible=True, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, session_sell_orders=0, volume=0, volumehigh=0, ....

EURCAD: currency_base = EUR currency_profit = CAD currency_margin = EUR



Show symbol_info()._asdict():

custom=False

chart_mode=0

select=True

visible=True

session_deals=0

session_buy_orders=0

session_sell_orders=0

volume=0

volumehigh=0

volumelow=0

time=1585217595

digits=5

spread=39

spread_float=True

ticks_bookdepth=10

trade_calc_mode=0

trade_mode=4

start_time=0

expiration_time=0

trade_stops_level=0

trade_freeze_level=0

trade_exemode=1

swap_mode=1

swap_rollover3days=3

margin_hedged_use_leg=False

expiration_mode=7

filling_mode=1

order_mode=127

order_gtc_mode=0

option_mode=0

option_right=0

bid=1.55192

bidhigh=1.55842

bidlow=1.5419800000000001

ask=1.5523099999999999

askhigh=1.55915

asklow=1.5436299999999998

last=0.0

lasthigh=0.0

lastlow=0.0

volume_real=0.0

volumehigh_real=0.0

volumelow_real=0.0

option_strike=0.0

point=1e-05

trade_tick_value=0.7043642408362214

trade_tick_value_profit=0.7043642408362214

trade_tick_value_loss=0.7044535553770941

trade_tick_size=1e-05

trade_contract_size=100000.0

trade_accrued_interest=0.0

trade_face_value=0.0

trade_liquidity_rate=0.0

volume_min=0.01

volume_max=500.0

volume_step=0.01

volume_limit=0.0

swap_long=-1.1

swap_short=-0.9

margin_initial=0.0

margin_maintenance=0.0

session_volume=0.0

session_turnover=0.0

session_interest=0.0

session_buy_orders_volume=0.0

session_sell_orders_volume=0.0

session_open=0.0

session_close=0.0

session_aw=0.0

session_price_settlement=0.0

session_price_limit_min=0.0

session_price_limit_max=0.0

margin_hedged=100000.0

price_change=0.0

price_volatility=0.0

price_theoretical=0.0

price_greeks_delta=0.0

price_greeks_theta=0.0

price_greeks_gamma=0.0

price_greeks_vega=0.0

price_greeks_rho=0.0

price_greeks_omega=0.0

price_sensitivity=0.0

basis=

category=

currency_base=EUR

currency_profit=CAD

currency_margin=EUR

bank=

description=Euro vs Canadian Dollar

exchange=

formula=

isin=

name=EURCAD

page=http://www.google.com/finance?q=EURCAD

path=Forex\EURCAD



symbol_info_dict() as dataframe:

property value

0 custom False

1 chart_mode 0

2 select True

3 visible True

4 session_deals 0

.. ... ...

91 formula

92 isin

93 name EURCAD

94 page http://www.google.com/finance?q=EURCAD

95 path Forex\EURCAD



[96 rows x 2 columns]