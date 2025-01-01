ドキュメントセクション
symbol_select

気配値表示ウィンドウで銘柄を選択したり、ウィンドウから銘柄を削除したりします。

symbol_select(
  symbol,     // 金融商品名
  enable=None // 有/無効化
)

symbol

[in] 金融商品名。名前なし必須パラメータ。

enable

[in] スイッチ。名前なしオプションパラメータ。「false」の場合、銘柄は 「気配値表示」 ウィンドウから削除されるべきです。その他の場合、銘柄は 「気配値表示」 ウィンドウで選択されるべきです。銘柄のチャートが開いている、または銘柄のポジションがある場合は、銘柄は削除することが出来ません。

戻り値

成功の場合はtrue、それ以外の場合はfalse。

注意事項

この関数はSymbolSelectに似ています。

例：

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import pandas as pd
# MetaTrader 5パッケージについてのデータを表示する
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
print()
# MetaTrader 5ターミナルとの接続を確立する
if not mt5.initialize(login=25115284, server="MetaQuotes-Demo",password="4zatlbqx"):
   print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
  quit()
 
# 気配値表示でEURCADの表示を有効にする試み
selected=mt5.symbol_select("EURCAD",True)
if not selected:
  print("Failed to select EURCAD, error code =",mt5.last_error())
else:
   symbol_info=mt5.symbol_info("EURCAD")
   print(symbol_info)
   print("EURCAD: currency_base =",symbol_info.currency_base,"  currency_profit =",symbol_info.currency_profit,"  currency_margin =",symbol_info.currency_margin)
   print()
 
  # ディクショナリの形で銘柄のプロパティを取得する
  print("Show symbol_info()._asdict():")
   symbol_info_dict = symbol_info._asdict()
  for prop in symbol_info_dict:
      print("  {}={}".format(prop, symbol_info_dict[prop]))
   print()
 
   # ディクショナリをDataFrameに変換して出力する
  df=pd.DataFrame(list(symbol_info_dict.items()),columns=['property','value'])
   print("symbol_info_dict() as dataframe:")
   print(df)
 
# MetaTrader 5ターミナルへの接続をシャットダウンする
mt5.shutdown()
 
 
結果:
MetaTrader5 package author:  MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version:  5.0.29
SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=True, visible=True, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, session_sell_orders=0, volume=0, volumehigh=0, ....
EURCAD: currency_base = EUR   currency_profit = CAD   currency_margin = EUR
 
Show symbol_info()._asdict():
 custom=False
 chart_mode=0
 select=True
 visible=True
 session_deals=0
 session_buy_orders=0
 session_sell_orders=0
 volume=0
 volumehigh=0
 volumelow=0
 time=1585217595
 digits=5
 spread=39
 spread_float=True
 ticks_bookdepth=10
 trade_calc_mode=0
 trade_mode=4
 start_time=0
 expiration_time=0
 trade_stops_level=0
 trade_freeze_level=0
 trade_exemode=1
 swap_mode=1
 swap_rollover3days=3
 margin_hedged_use_leg=False
 expiration_mode=7
 filling_mode=1
 order_mode=127
 order_gtc_mode=0
 option_mode=0
 option_right=0
 bid=1.55192
 bidhigh=1.55842
 bidlow=1.5419800000000001
 ask=1.5523099999999999
 askhigh=1.55915
 asklow=1.5436299999999998
 last=0.0
 lasthigh=0.0
 lastlow=0.0
 volume_real=0.0
 volumehigh_real=0.0
 volumelow_real=0.0
 option_strike=0.0
 point=1e-05
 trade_tick_value=0.7043642408362214
 trade_tick_value_profit=0.7043642408362214
 trade_tick_value_loss=0.7044535553770941
 trade_tick_size=1e-05
 trade_contract_size=100000.0
 trade_accrued_interest=0.0
 trade_face_value=0.0
 trade_liquidity_rate=0.0
 volume_min=0.01
 volume_max=500.0
 volume_step=0.01
 volume_limit=0.0
 swap_long=-1.1
 swap_short=-0.9
 margin_initial=0.0
 margin_maintenance=0.0
 session_volume=0.0
 session_turnover=0.0
 session_interest=0.0
 session_buy_orders_volume=0.0
 session_sell_orders_volume=0.0
 session_open=0.0
 session_close=0.0
 session_aw=0.0
 session_price_settlement=0.0
 session_price_limit_min=0.0
 session_price_limit_max=0.0
 margin_hedged=100000.0
 price_change=0.0
 price_volatility=0.0
 price_theoretical=0.0
 price_greeks_delta=0.0
 price_greeks_theta=0.0
 price_greeks_gamma=0.0
 price_greeks_vega=0.0
 price_greeks_rho=0.0
 price_greeks_omega=0.0
 price_sensitivity=0.0
 basis=
 category=
 currency_base=EUR
 currency_profit=CAD
 currency_margin=EUR
 bank=
 description=Euro vs Canadian Dollar
 exchange=
 formula=
 isin=
 name=EURCAD
 page=http://www.google.com/finance?q=EURCAD
 path=Forex\EURCAD
 
symbol_info_dict() as dataframe:
        property                                   value
0          custom                                   False
1      chart_mode                                       0
2          select                                    True
3         visible                                    True
4   session_deals                                       0
..            ...                                     ...
91        formula                                        
92           isin                                        
93           name                                  EURCAD
94           page  http://www.google.com/finance?q=EURCAD
95           path                            Forex\EURCAD
 
[96 rows x 2 columns]

参照

symbol_info