|
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
# MetaTrader 5パッケージにデータを表示する
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
# MetaTrader 5ターミナルへの接続を確立する
if not mt5.initialize():
print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
quit()
# 口座通貨を取得する
account_currency=mt5.account_info().currency
print("Account сurrency:",account_currency)
# 銘柄リストを整理する
symbols = ("EURUSD","GBPUSD","USDJPY")
print("Symbols to check margin:", symbols)
# 売買による利益を見積もる(
lot=1.0
distance=300
、symbolsの銘柄):
symbol_info=mt5.symbol_info(symbol)
if symbol_info is None:
print(symbol,"not found, skipped")
continue
if not symbol_info.visible:
print(symbol, "is not visible, trying to switch on")
if not mt5.symbol_select(symbol,True):
print("symbol_select({}}) failed, skipped",symbol)
continue
point=mt5.symbol_info(symbol).point
symbol_tick=mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol)
ask=symbol_tick.ask
bid=symbol_tick.bid
buy_profit=mt5.order_calc_profit(mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY,symbol,lot,ask,ask+distance*point)
if buy_profit!=None:
print(" buy {} {} lot: profit on {} points => {} {}".format(symbol,lot,distance,buy_profit,account_currency));
else:
print("order_calc_profit(ORDER_TYPE_BUY) failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
sell_profit=mt5.order_calc_profit(mt5.ORDER_TYPE_SELL,symbol,lot,bid,bid-distance*point)
if sell_profit!=None:
print(" sell {} {} lots: profit on {} points => {} {}".format(symbol,lot,distance,sell_profit,account_currency));
else:
print("order_calc_profit(ORDER_TYPE_SELL) failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
print()
# MetaTrader 5ターミナルへの接続をシャットダウンする
mt5.shutdown()
Result:
MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29
Account сurrency: USD
Symbols to check margin: ('EURUSD', 'GBPUSD', 'USDJPY')
buy EURUSD 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 300.0 USD
sell EURUSD 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 300.0 USD
buy GBPUSD 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 300.0 USD
sell GBPUSD 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 300.0 USD
buy USDJPY 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 276.54 USD
sell USDJPY 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 278.09 USD