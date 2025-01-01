//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- obtenemos el identificador del primer gráfico abierto en el terminal de cliente

long chart_id= ChartFirst();



//--- según el identificador recibido, obtenemos adicionalmente el símbolo y el periodo del gráfico

string symbol = ChartSymbol(chart_id);

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period = ChartPeriod(chart_id);



//--- mostramos la descripción del primer gráfico del terminal del cliente

PrintFormat("ID of the first chart of the client terminal: %I64d, chart symbol: %s, chart period: %s", chart_id, symbol, StringSubstr(EnumToString(period), 7));

/*

resultado:

ID of the first chart of the client terminal: 133246248352168440, chart symbol: EURUSD, chart period: M1

*/

}