//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- ottenere l'ID del primo grafico aperto nel terminale client

long chart_id= ChartFirst();



//--- ottenere inoltre il simbolo del grafico e il periodo utilizzando l'ID ottenuto

string symbol = ChartSymbol(chart_id);

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period = ChartPeriod(chart_id);



//--- visualizzare la descrizione del primo grafico del terminale cliente nel journal

PrintFormat("ID of the first chart of the client terminal: %I64d, chart symbol: %s, chart period: %s", chart_id, symbol, StringSubstr(EnumToString(period), 7));

/*

risultato:

ID of the first chart of the client terminal: 133246248352168440, chart symbol: EURUSD, chart period: M1

*/

}