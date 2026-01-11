Bneu Trade Manager MT4

**Bneu Trade Manager** is a trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to assist traders in managing their trading operations through a visual panel interface. This free version provides essential trade management tools suitable for manual traders who want to manage trades efficiently using a graphical interface.





### Main Functionality





**Visual Trade Management:**

The utility provides drag-and-drop horizontal lines on the chart for stop loss and take profit placement. Users can visually position exit points before entering trades. The system provides real-time updates of stop loss and take profit values as lines are moved, and includes automatic setup detection that switches between buy and sell configurations based on line positions relative to current price. Lines can be adjusted even when market is closed.





**Risk-Based Position Sizing:**

The utility automatically calculates lot size based on risk percentage or fixed dollar amount. Users can configure whether to apply risk calculation to account balance or equity. The system supports fixed lot size trading as an alternative to risk-based calculation, and displays the calculated lot size in real-time before order execution.





**One-Click Order Execution:**

Trades can be executed with single button clicks for both buy and sell orders. All orders use pre-calculated parameters including automatically determined lot size based on risk settings. Each trade includes configurable magic number for identification and customizable trade comment field. Maximum slippage is adjustable according to user preferences.





**Position Management Functions:**

The utility includes a breakeven function that moves all open positions to their entry price. A partial close function allows closing 50% of all open positions with one click. A close all function immediately closes all open positions. These quick action buttons provide efficient management of multiple positions.





**Account Information Display:**

The panel displays real-time account balance and current equity values. Floating profit and loss calculations are shown with color coding. An open trades counter displays the current number of positions. The account summary panel updates automatically as market conditions change.





**Panel Configuration:**

Users can adjust panel position on chart using X and Y coordinates. Line colors for stop loss and take profit indicators are configurable. The utility includes an option to show or hide visual lines on chart. Default stop loss and take profit values can be set in pips. Default risk-reward ratio is set to 1:3 (100 pips SL = 300 pips TP).





### Technical Specifications





**System Requirements:**

- MetaTrader 4 platform required

- Compatible with any account type including Standard, ECN, and other account types

- Works on all trading symbols and instruments

- Functions on all chart timeframes from M1 to MN1

- Does not require additional libraries or external dependencies





**Input Parameters:**





**Panel Settings:**

- Panel X position: Horizontal position on chart in pixels (default: 20)

- Panel Y position: Vertical position on chart in pixels (default: 20)





**Risk Settings:**

- Risk calculation mode: Selection between percentage of account or fixed money amount

- Risk base: Selection between account balance or account equity for risk calculation

- Risk value: Percentage or dollar amount depending on selected mode (default: 1.0)

- Fixed lots: Alternative fixed lot size setting - set to 0.0 to use risk calculation (default: 0.0)

- Default SL pips: Default stop loss distance in pips (default: 100)

- Default TP pips: Default take profit distance in pips (default: 300 for 1:3 ratio)





**Trade Settings:**

- Magic number: Unique identifier for trades opened by this Expert Advisor (default: 123456)

- Maximum slippage: Maximum acceptable price deviation in points (default: 30)

- Trade comment: Text comment added to each trade (default: "TM")





**Display Settings:**

- Show lines: Enable or disable visual lines on chart (default: true)

- SL line color: Color of stop loss line displayed on chart (default: red)

- TP line color: Color of take profit line displayed on chart (default: lime green)





### How to Use





**Initial Setup:**

1. Attach the Expert Advisor to any chart in MetaTrader 4

2. Configure risk settings according to your trading preferences

3. Adjust default stop loss and take profit values if needed

4. Position the panel on the chart by adjusting X and Y coordinates in input parameters

5. Set line colors and display preferences





**Daily Usage:**

1. Use the visual lines to set stop loss and take profit levels by dragging them on the chart

2. Adjust risk value in the panel to calculate appropriate lot size

3. Verify calculated lot size before executing trades

4. Execute trades using the buy or sell buttons on the panel

5. Monitor account information displayed in the panel

6. Use quick action buttons to manage positions (breakeven, partial close, close all)





**Working with Closed Market:**

The utility allows setting up trades and adjusting parameters even when the market is closed. SL/TP lines can be positioned and adjusted during off-market hours. All calculations and settings remain functional when market is not open.





### Use Cases





This utility is suitable for:

- Manual traders seeking efficient trade management tools

- Traders who want visual representation of stop loss and take profit levels

- Users who prefer automatic lot size calculation based on risk parameters

- Traders who want quick access to common position management functions

- Users learning proper risk management practices

- Traders who prefer graphical interfaces over manual order placement





### Important Notes





This utility does not generate trading signals. The utility assists with trade management but does not guarantee trading results. Users should understand risk management principles before using automated lot calculation features. All input parameters can be adjusted to suit individual trading preferences. The utility functions as a tool to assist trading operations, not as an automated trading system.





Trading involves risk of loss. Users should test the utility on demo accounts before live trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The utility provides tools for trade management but users remain responsible for all trading decisions.





### Limitations





The free version includes all core trade management features described above. Advanced features such as automated risk protection systems, automatic breakeven functionality, trailing stop automation, partial take profit automation, stealth mode, session filtering, prop firm compliance presets, trade journal export functionality, and performance statistics are available in the PRO version of this product.





### System Compatibility





The utility is compatible with current MetaTrader 4 platform versions. It works with all brokers supporting MetaTrader 4. The utility supports all currency pairs and trading instruments available in MetaTrader 4. All chart timeframes are supported. The utility does not modify MetaTrader 4 platform files or require special permissions.





