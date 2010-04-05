Ninja Forex EA

How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD

Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

TakeProfit : Control the target size by the number of pip not to use .

StopLoss : Stop loss control by pip number not to use.

Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on GMT timing.

Time_End : The work is finished at the same GMT time.

Max_Open : maximum number of open deals.

Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.

Step : Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals. Control the way deals are opened Reverse_Direction=true Here the reverse opens ................................ Reverse_Direction=false Here it opens with direction

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.

EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use

it on the following curves: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD. or any other currency which spread less Max Spread = 0.3

Minimum recommended amount and Leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.

