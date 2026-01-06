Sonic Blast PRO

Hello Traders!



Today I want to show you an easy-to-use entry indicator that can be used both:

- as standalone indicator

- as additional confirmation trigger



The software uses smart combination oftrend filters logic.

It provides all essential information:

- entry

- take profit

- stop loss 



Indicator have built in alert feature: 

- standard MT4 alerts (pop up + sound)

- email alert

- mobile (push) notifications



Hope you will find it usefull. 

Let me know if you need any assistance. 



Happy Trading!

Pawel
