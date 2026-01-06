Sonic Blast PRO
- Индикаторы
- Pawel Drucis
- Версия: 1.1
- Активации: 20
Hello Traders!
Today I want to show you an easy-to-use entry indicator that can be used both:
- as standalone indicator
- as additional confirmation trigger
The software uses smart combination oftrend filters logic.
It provides all essential information:
- entry
- take profit
- stop loss
Indicator have built in alert feature:
- standard MT4 alerts (pop up + sound)
- email alert
- mobile (push) notifications
Hope you will find it usefull.
Let me know if you need any assistance.
Happy Trading!
Pawel