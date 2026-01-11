Gold Mining EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines momentum-based technical analysis with intelligent grid management. Designed primarily for trending markets like Gold (XAUUSD), this EA uses a unique combination of Aroon Oscillator and RSI indicators to identify high-probability entry points while managing risk through multiple protective mechanisms.

Trading Style: Grid Trading with Trend Following

Best Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframe: M15(15-minute)

Minimum Account: $250(Conservative), $500+ (Recommended)

Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:200-1:500 recommended)

Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $ 399 and will increase by $ 200 after every ten sales.

KEY FEATURES

1. Dual-Indicator Entry System

Aroon Oscillator: Identifies trend strength and direction with customizable periods for BUY and SELL signals

RSI Confirmation: Filters false signals using adjustable RSI levels

Signal Validation: Uses dual-shift confirmation (bars 1 & 2) to reduce whipsaws

Adaptive Thresholds: Separate filter levels for maximum strategy flexibility

Adaptive Grid Spacing: Customizable distance between grid orders (default: 200 pips)

Martingale Option: Configurable lot multiplier (1.0 = fixed lots, >1.0 = progressive sizing)

Maximum Trades Control: Limit total open positions to manage exposure (default: 7)

First-Lot Tracking: Maintains original lot size reference for accurate progression calculation

Single Order Target: Close solo trades at specified profit (default: $30)

Multiple Order Target: Grid exits for 2+ trades (default: $15)

Emergency Exit: Quick close at minimal profit when max trades reached (default: $1)

Total Profit Tracking: Includes swap and commission in profit calculations

Moves stop-loss to entry price when profit target reached

Configurable profit threshold (default: 30 pips)

Adjustable breakeven offset for safety buffer (default: 2 pips)

Works only on single trades (disabled for grids)

Optional emergency stop based on percentage of balance

Closes all trades when drawdown exceeds threshold (default: 2%)

Prevents catastrophic losses during extreme market conditions

Automatically closes trades when entry conditions reverse

Uses same Aroon logic in reverse for consistent strategy

Helps lock in profits during trend reversals

Can be disabled for pure grid trading

Define specific trading hours (default: 01:00 - 21:00 GMT)

Avoid low-liquidity periods

Supports overnight sessions (crossing midnight)

Can be completely disabled for 24/7 operation

Magic number identification for multi-EA operation

Lot size normalization to broker specifications

Automatic compliance with MIN/MAX lot limits

Proper slippage handling (3 points)

2. Intelligent Grid Management3. Multi-Tier Profit Management4. Advanced Risk Protection Breakeven SystemCut-Loss ProtectionTechnical Exit Strategy5. Time Filter Flexibility6. Professional Order Management