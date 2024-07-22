Unstoppable Breakthrough

1

Unstoppable Breakthrough is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels.

Test Report:(Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands)

Test Report:(Download XAUUSD Risk Lot 10 Year Test Report)

Strategy Signal  : Copy trades of the Unstoppable Breakthrough 02 trading signal for MetaTrader 4 - 30 USD per month


Strategy Signal 3 Observation Account:
12624727
abc2024
ICMarketsSC-Demo01


Strategy Principle:

Determining Key Price Levels: Through analyzing historical data, the strategy identifies the key support and resistance levels in the gold price on the H1 hourly timeframe. These levels are the critical points for future price trend changes, reflecting the balance of forces between buyers and sellers.

Order Placement: When it is predicted that the price is about to break through these key levels, buy stop or sell stop orders are placed above or below these levels, respectively. This provides the strategy with an automatic triggering mechanism, allowing it to execute trades without the need for real-time monitoring.

Breakout Confirmation and Execution: Once the price successfully breaks through and activates the orders, the strategy will automatically execute the buy or sell operation and set the corresponding stop-loss and take-profit levels. The breakout is considered a signal of a change in market direction, so quickly entering the market after the breakout can capture the main part of the price movement.

  1. After reaching a profit of N (100 points), start moving the stop-loss.

  2. Move the stop-loss to the current price minus N points (90 points).

  3. Thereafter, incrementally move the stop-loss to trail the profits.

Risk Management: The strategy emphasizes risk control, with the potential loss of each trade strictly controlled within the investor's acceptable range. The stop-loss amount can be set to N% (generally set to 1% of the account balance) of the account balance, which can protect the account from significant losses and avoid premature exit from the market due to small market fluctuations.

Profit Target Planning: The profit target is set based on historical price behavior and the key levels of the placed orders, ensuring that each trade has a clear plan for profit-taking.

Parameter Settings:

  • Magic EA's unique identification code.
  • Risk percentage.
  • LotVar - Lot mode: 1 for automatic lot size, 0 for fixed lot size.
  • FixLot - Fixed lot size.
  • EAname - This is the profit target coefficient, used to calculate the target profit level for the orders.
  • BreakEven - Profit N, start trailing stop-loss.
  • MinProfit - Profit N, start adjusting stop-loss.
  • TrailingStop - Profit N, enable trailing stop-loss.
  • StopLoss - Set stop-loss.
  • TakeProfit - Set take-profit.
  • MaxSpread - Maximum spread.
  • RollBack - Profit N, partially take profits.
  • StartHour - Start trading time.
  • EndHour - End trading time.
  • Use_SmartTakeProfit - Enable smart take-profit function.
  • SmartTakeProfit - Enable smart take-profit function, triggered when profit reaches $10/0.01 lot.
  • Use_Max_DrawDown - Enable maximum drawdown function.
  • Max_DrawDown - Maximum drawdown percentage.

Usage:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor, with very low spreads.
  • Broker: IC Markets, Exness - minimum spread.
  • Important note: Using a low-spread account is crucial for the best performance!
  • Settings: Use default settings.

Backtesting:

  • Simply run the preset settings on the XAUUSD H1 timeframe, or adjust the Risk percentage according to your preferences to see different results.


Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Tree Of Life
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    The News Filte
Trending Mechanisms
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
**Description of the Trending Mechanism Forex Trading Bot** **Trending Mechanism** is a high-tech trading bot for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed for automatic market analysis and trading in the Forex market. By utilizing the latest market analysis and capital management technologies, this bot allows traders to effectively identify trends and make informed trading decisions based on current market conditions. It is ideal for both experienced traders and beginners, thanks to its intuitive se
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
Attenzione alle TRUFFE! SCIPIO GOLD BOT e' distribuito solo su MQL5.com Questo non e' un BOT commerciale, ma e' professionale, la distribuzione e' limitata a 100 copie in tutto ed inoltre il costo puo' aumentare senza avviso. questa e' la versione per  MT4, se vuoi la versione per Mt5:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 Le Differenze che rendono SCIPIO EA unico sono: + nessuna impostazione variabile o che il TRADER deve inserire + apre 1 solo trade alla volta + usa sempre STOP LOSS
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Squid X MT4
Duy Van Nguy
Experts
Squid X – Lo Scalper di Precisione per XAUUSD Segnale live: Clicca qui Versione MT5: Scaricala qui Offerta speciale di lancio: Nei primi 3 giorni dopo il rilascio della versione MT4, Squid X sarà disponibile al prezzo scontato di $399, per poi tornare al prezzo normale di $777 — lo stesso della versione MT5. Ciao trader! Sono Squid X, un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato, progettato specificamente per il trading sull’oro (XAU/USD). Il mio nucleo si basa sulla pura azione del prezzo, su
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Experts
Velora EA – Sistema di breakout a griglia e adattivo Velora è un Expert Advisor di alta qualità progettato a partire dal nucleo di Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), con un Grid Engine adattivo, logica di trailing dinamica, meccanismi di chiusura parziale e voci automatizzate basate sulla volatilità. Progettata per i trader che cercano un mix di aggressività, sicurezza e adattabilità, Velora non è solo reattiva, è anche reattiva. Punti di forza principali IVB Breakout Engine:   rileva raffiche d
Golden Blitz MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.75 (4)
Experts
EA Gold Blitz   – Una soluzione sicura ed efficace per il trading dell'oro Offerta lancio Solo 1 copie rimaste al prezzo attuale!  Prezzo successivo: $699.99 Prezzo finale: $1999.99 Versione MT5 Ciao! Sono EA Gold Blitz   , il secondo EA della famiglia Diamond Forex Group, progettato specificamente per il trading dell'oro (XAU/USD). Con funzionalità eccezionali e un approccio focalizzato sulla sicurezza, prometto di offrire un'esperienza di trading dell'oro sostenibile ed efficace per i trade
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
nisemzon
112
nisemzon 2024.11.14 20:41 
 

this is a very bad EA, not working, the seller is not answering, even on his web site there is a link to telegram that dont work dont buy ! i want refund

Xian Qin Ceng
17149
Xian Qin Ceng 2024.10.15 12:28 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione