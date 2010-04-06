AI Trade Analyzer MT4

AI Trade Analyzer is an intelligent market analysis tool implemented in the indicator format. The program visualizes signals on the chart and helps the trader evaluate the market situation based on technical indicators and news background. All signals and levels are for guidance only and should be validated with your own trading strategy and risk management.

Supported Models:
Compatible with the latest ChatGPT versions — GPT-5.1, GPT-4o, GPT-4o-mini, O1, and GPT-3.5-turbo.

  • GPT-5.1 provides the highest precision, advanced context understanding, and deep analysis of complex trading situations.
  • GPT-4o offers a perfect balance of speed and accuracy.
  • GPT-4o-mini is a lightweight version for faster performance and reduced system load.
  • O1 focuses on logical reasoning and step-by-step analytical processing.
  • GPT-3.5-turbo is ideal for quick text generation and handling standard analytical tasks.

Main functions:

1. Technical analysis:

  • Support for popular indicators: EMA (short/long), Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, ATR, Bollinger Bands, Pivot Points, Fibonacci.

  • Identifying trends, divergences and key levels.

2. Working with news background:

  • Receiving economic events according to specified parameters (timeframe, date).

  • Taking into account the possible impact of macroeconomic data on the market.

3. Automation and customizability:

  • Formation of analytical conclusions with calculation of potential entry points, SL and TP (indicative levels for orientation only).

  • Assessing market conditions with the ability to interpret information according to established parameters; final decisions must be made using your own trading system.

4. Multilingual support:

  • Results can be displayed in Russian and English.

5. Flexible interface:

  • The user can change the position and size of the analytical block window using the control keys (arrows on the keyboard), adapting the display to their preferences.

Important:

  • Risk note: Entry/SL/TP levels and signals are not exact trade recommendations; always confirm them with your strategy, market context and risk management.

  • For the indicator to work, you need to enter access keys to external APIs in the parameters (for example, OpenAI API and news service).

  • The product does not open trades. It is an auxiliary analysis tool.

Necessary connections
  • OpenAI API   – for data analysis (you need to register and top up your API key)
  • Profit API   – for news analysis (100 free requests per day)

Opening and connecting API is not difficult - instructions for setting up are here -  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765099.

AI Trade Analyzer is suitable for traders who need advanced market analytics based on a comprehensive approach to data, and who want an additional decision-support layer alongside their own trading system.

Important: the MT4 product page currently uses screenshots and videos from the MT5 version, as the products are identical in functionality.
The MT4 version is fully functional and works the same as the MT5 version; only the button layout/visual appearance is slightly different, while the logic and features are the same.

Altri dall’autore
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT5:   la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con Telegram su MT5, il moderno strumento che copia i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 5, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa potente soluzione garantisce un'esecuzione precisa dei segnali, ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, fa risparmiare tempo e aumenta la tua efficienza. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Caratteristiche principali Integrazione d
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuti nel mondo del trading dell'oro innovativo ed efficiente con GoldPro, un robot di trading avanzato progettato specificamente per aiutarvi ad avere successo nel mercato dell'oro. Il consulente utilizza la tecnica della media, non dovresti percepirla come buona o cattiva, ma come un approccio che funziona sul mercato, scartando la convinzione unipolare che un metodo sia buono e l'altro cattivo, esiste e può essere applicato con successo, questo è un dato di fatto. Affidabilità ed esper
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
AI Trade Analyzer   è uno strumento intelligente di analisi di mercato implementato nel formato indicatore. Il programma visualizza i segnali sul grafico e aiuta il trader a valutare la situazione del mercato sulla base di indicatori tecnici e notizie di fondo. Funzioni principali: 1. Analisi tecnica: Supporto per gli indicatori più diffusi: EMA (corto/lungo), Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stocastico, ATR, Bande di Bollinger, Punti Pivot, Fibonacci. Identificazione di tendenze, divergenze e livelli
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.5 (6)
Experts
Consulente di trading Ice Cube Scalper -         è uno scalper giornaliero   , che effettua un gran numero di operazioni al giorno, prendendo diversi punti con ogni transazione. La strategia dell'EA è quella di fare trading seguendo il trend utilizzando l'indicatore RSI. L'EA utilizza la media con un lotto moltiplicatore, è necessario comprenderlo prima di utilizzare l'EA, tuttavia la strategia ha funzionato bene sia nei backtesting che nel trading live. Prima di acquistare, assicurati di testar
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT5 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
3.67 (3)
Experts
Benvenuti nel mondo del trading dell'oro innovativo ed efficiente con GoldPro, un robot di trading avanzato progettato specificamente per aiutarvi ad avere successo nel mercato dell'oro. Il consulente utilizza la tecnica della media, non dovresti percepirla come buona o cattiva, ma come un approccio che funziona sul mercato, scartando la convinzione unipolare che un metodo sia buono e l'altro cattivo, esiste e può essere applicato con successo, questo è un dato di fatto. Affidabilità ed esper
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilità
Coppy Master MT5   è uno strumento per copiare le negoziazioni tra i terminali MetaTrader 4 e MetaTrader 5. Supporta la copia in entrambe le direzioni: da MT5 a MT4, da MT4 a MT5 e anche tra conti dello stesso tipo. Per un corretto funzionamento, tutti i terminali devono essere avviati su un computer o VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  Per copiare su MetaTrader 4 è necessaria una versione separata del prodotto:   Coppy Master MT4   . Funzioni principali: Tipo di connessione Modalità Master e Rice
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilità
Strumento di supporto al trading: questo tipo di strumento di supporto al trading ti aiuterà a calcolare la media delle tue posizioni precedentemente non redditizie utilizzando due tecniche: media standard copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni in base all'andamento L'utility permette   di gestire contemporaneamente diverse posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia per l'acquisto che per la vendita. Ad esempio, se hai aperto una posizione per la vendita e la seconda per l'acquisto, entr
MT4 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
L'utilità è progettata per inviare un segnale da MT4 a Discord. Offre diverse funzionalità uniche, che consentono non solo di inviare segnali di trading, ma anche di eseguire le seguenti funzioni: Invia messaggi direttamente dal terminale a Discord Invio di emoji insieme a testo personalizzato Invia testo e immagini direttamente dal terminale MT4 a Discord Tutto ciò consente all'utente di mantenere un canale con segnali, concentrandosi sul trading e sulla ricerca di segnali di qualità. Instructi
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Master MT4       è uno strumento di copia delle transazioni per i terminali MetaTrader 4 e MetaTrader 5. Supporta la copia in entrambe le direzioni: da MT4 a MT5, da MT5 a MT4, nonché tra conti dello stesso tipo MT4 a MT4. Per funzionare correttamente, tutti i terminali devono essere in esecuzione sullo stesso PC o VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  Per la copia su MetaTrader 4, una versione separata —       Copy Master MT5       - è obbligatorio. Caratteristiche principali: Modalità di copia
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.75 (4)
Experts
Il trading automatizzato dovrebbe aiutarti a far crescere il tuo capitale, non a confonderti con infinite impostazioni e teorie. SPARK   è uno strumento Expert Advisor leggero ma efficace, progettato per offrire ai principianti un inizio sicuro, focalizzato su precisione e semplicità. Perché SPARK è diverso? Concentrato su EUR/USD:   l'EA è specificamente ottimizzato per EUR/USD, una delle coppie di valute più liquide e stabili. Basato sulla logica di breakout della liquidità:   SPARK identifica
FREE
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Logica di lavoro L'utilità Stop Out è un indicatore semplice ma molto comodo che mostra quanti punti sono rimasti al livello Stop Out / Il suo vantaggio sta nel fatto che molti trader sopravvalutano deliberatamente il rischio nel trading in cerca di profitto, utilizzano al massimo il margine disponibile, e in questo caso è molto importante sapere dove il broker può forzare la chiusura delle proprie posizioni. Basta posizionare l'indicatore sul grafico e, a seconda della posizione aperta in C
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Utilità
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
True Supply and Demand MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Indicatori
Indicatore di domanda e offerta reale       - ti consentirà di determinare rapidamente la posizione della resistenza e i livelli di supporto in tutti i tempi. L'indicatore sarà utile per coloro che utilizzano l'analisi tecnica nel loro trading. L'indicatore è facile da usare, basta trascinare e rilasciare sul grafico e l'indicatore ti mostrerà i livelli di supporto e resistenza più probabili. Quando si cambiano i periodi di tempo, vedrai i livelli per il periodo di tempo appena selezionato. Ro
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
La strategia di EA si basa sullo Swing trading , con entrate dopo forti impulsi calcolate dall'indicatore iPump. Come accennato in precedenza, l'EA ha la capacità di aprire operazioni manuali con supporto automatico. - per un trend ribassista ↓ entriamo in un trade dopo un rialzo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipercomprato, vendiamo lungo il trend. - per un trend rialzista ↑, entriamo in un'operazione dopo un calo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipervenduto,
MT5 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
L'utilità è progettata per inviare un segnale da MT5 a Discord. Offre diverse funzionalità uniche, che consentono non solo di inviare segnali di trading, ma anche di eseguire le seguenti funzioni: Invia messaggi direttamente dal terminale a Discord Invio di emoji insieme a testo personalizzato Invia testo e immagini direttamente dal terminale MT5 a Discord Tutto ciò consente all'utente di mantenere un canale con segnali, concentrandosi sul trading e sulla ricerca di segnali di qualità. Instructi
Fast Grid Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
The "Open grid of pending orders" script is designed to automate the process of creating buy (Buy) and sell (Sell) orders on the MT4 trading platform. It provides the user with the ability to set the distance between orders and the number of orders in this grid.       This script allows traders to quickly build a grid of orders that covers a specific price range. The main functions of the script include: Ability to select the direction of orders: Buy (purchase) or Sell (sale). Setting the distan
MT4 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Utilità
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Smart Grid set EA
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Smart Grid Set EA   è un consulente esperto flessibile e intuitivo per l'inserimento di ordini in sospeso in una griglia. Supporta la logica di pareggio, diverse modalità di trailing-stop, il posizionamento manuale della griglia, dimensioni dei lotti personalizzabili e un'interfaccia intuitiva sul grafico. È ideale per i trader che utilizzano strategie di griglia o di media. Caratteristiche principali Posiziona gli ordini   Buy Stop   e   Sell Stop   in una griglia personalizzabile Supporta dime
FREE
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Descrizione del consulente Smart Expert Advisor è un consulente di trading automatico a griglia con selezione automatica delle impostazioni per ogni coppia di trading. L'Expert Advisor seleziona automaticamente le impostazioni per ogni coppia di valute, quindi non è necessario definire i parametri per ogni coppia, i calcoli si basano sulla volatilità dello strumento negoziato. Al momento del trading, puoi impostare la direzione dei punti di ingresso. Abilita il filtro per trend. A proposito di
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilità
EasyTradePad – Pannello di trading per MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad   è uno strumento per il trading manuale e semi-automatico. Il pannello consente una rapida gestione di ordini e posizioni, nonché calcoli di gestione del rischio con un solo clic. Caratteristiche del pannello: Apri e chiudi le negoziazioni con rischio predefinito (% o valuta di deposito) Imposta SL e TP in punti, percentuali o valori monetari Calcola automaticamente il rapporto rischio/rendimento Sposta lo stop loss al pareggio C
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
Indicatori
The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator   that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. simultaneous trend detection on several Timeframes defining zones of resistance and support determination of overbought and oversold zones Indicator functions: Defining a trend This function will be necessary for all traders who want to objectively assess the current market direction and avoid subjectivity. It will be clear and intuitive. Determination of support and resistance levels
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilità
Questo screener consente di identificare le risorse che sono più del solito ipercomprate (% di aumento) o ipervendute (% di caduta) entro un periodo di tempo selezionato (intervallo di tempo). Il mercato è regolato dalla legge, compra a meno, vendi di più, ma senza uno scanner automatico sarà molto difficile per te identificare valute/azioni che sono in ipercomprato o ipervenduto più del solito, diciamo, entro la settimana in corso, o l'attuale ora o mese. Possono essere decine o centinaia di s
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Indicatori
Logica di lavoro L'importanza di questo indicatore risiede nel fatto che permette di capire quanto “carburante è rimasto sullo strumento”. Immagina la situazione, sei partito in un'auto con una batteria mezza scarica, in media questa quantità di energia è sufficiente per un'auto per 250 km, quindi se vuoi, non puoi superare una distanza di 700 km. Quindi, per ogni strumento, c'è un certo movimento di prezzo giornaliero e, come risultato di osservazioni statistiche, è stato rivelato che l'85% d
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Utilità MetaTrader MTI (Main Trading Info) – mostra le informazioni di trading di base per un trader, vale a dire: dimensione media e attuale dello spread Scambia le dimensioni per posizioni corte e lunghe Costo di 1 pip per 1 lotto di trading Dimensione del livello di stop (distanza minima per effettuare ordini in sospeso) Tempo fino alla fine della sessione di trading corrente (rossa) e tempo fino all'inizio della sessione di trading successiva (grigia). Il tempo fino alla fine della sessione
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
La strategia di EA si basa sullo Swing trading , con entrate dopo forti impulsi calcolate dall'indicatore iPump. Come accennato in precedenza, l'EA ha la capacità di aprire operazioni manuali con supporto automatico. - per un trend ribassista ↓ entriamo in un trade dopo un rialzo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipercomprato, vendiamo lungo il trend. - per un trend rialzista ↑, entriamo in un'operazione dopo un calo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipervenduto,
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione