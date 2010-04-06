Drawdown Detective
- Utilità
- Sergey Batudayev
- Versione: 1.10
- Attivazioni: 5
Drawdown Detective
Overview: Drawdown Detective is a utility script for MetaTrader 4 designed to help traders analyze their open and closed positions. It calculates key metrics including open position risk, potential profit/loss, the number of trades without Stop Loss or Take Profit, as well as monthly performance statistics such as net profit and maximum drawdown.
Key Features:
-
Open Trade Analysis:
-
Automatically detects all currently traded instruments.
-
Calculates net lot exposure per symbol.
-
Estimates potential profit (if all TPs are hit) and potential loss (if all SLs are triggered).
-
Flags trades that are missing SL or TP levels.
-
-
Guaranteed Balance Overview:
-
Displays the worst-case account balance if all SLs are hit.
-
Calculates possible loss in monetary terms and as a percentage of the current balance.
-
Includes potential profit summary based on TP levels.
-
-
Monthly Closed Trade Stats:
-
Tracks all closed trades within the current calendar month.
-
Calculates total realized profit/loss for the month.
-
Computes the maximum drawdown experienced during the month based on closed trades.
Use Case: This script is ideal for traders who want a snapshot of their current exposure and performance, helping them manage risk and evaluate the effectiveness of their trading strategies.
How to Use:
-
Attach the script to any chart in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.
-
A message box will appear showing a detailed summary of open positions and monthly statistics.