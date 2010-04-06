AI Trade Analyzer MT4

AI Trade Analyzer is an intelligent market analysis tool implemented in the indicator format. The program visualizes signals on the chart and helps the trader evaluate the market situation based on technical indicators and news background. All signals and levels are for guidance only and should be validated with your own trading strategy and risk management.

Supported Models:
Compatible with the latest ChatGPT versions — GPT-5.1, GPT-4o, GPT-4o-mini, O1, and GPT-3.5-turbo.

  • GPT-5.1 provides the highest precision, advanced context understanding, and deep analysis of complex trading situations.
  • GPT-4o offers a perfect balance of speed and accuracy.
  • GPT-4o-mini is a lightweight version for faster performance and reduced system load.
  • O1 focuses on logical reasoning and step-by-step analytical processing.
  • GPT-3.5-turbo is ideal for quick text generation and handling standard analytical tasks.

Main functions:

1. Technical analysis:

  • Support for popular indicators: EMA (short/long), Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, ATR, Bollinger Bands, Pivot Points, Fibonacci.

  • Identifying trends, divergences and key levels.

2. Working with news background:

  • Receiving economic events according to specified parameters (timeframe, date).

  • Taking into account the possible impact of macroeconomic data on the market.

3. Automation and customizability:

  • Formation of analytical conclusions with calculation of potential entry points, SL and TP (indicative levels for orientation only).

  • Assessing market conditions with the ability to interpret information according to established parameters; final decisions must be made using your own trading system.

4. Multilingual support:

  • Results can be displayed in:

    - Russian 🇷🇺 

    - English 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    - German 🇩🇪 

    - Indonesian 🇮🇩 

5. Flexible interface:

  • The user can change the position and size of the analytical block window using the control keys (arrows on the keyboard), adapting the display to their preferences.

Important:

  • Risk note: Entry/SL/TP levels and signals are not exact trade recommendations; always confirm them with your strategy, market context and risk management.

  • For the indicator to work, you need to enter access keys to external APIs in the parameters (for example, OpenAI API and news service).

  • The product does not open trades. It is an auxiliary analysis tool.

Necessary connections
  • OpenAI API   – for data analysis (you need to register and top up your API key)
  • Profit API   – for news analysis (100 free requests per day)

Opening and connecting API is not difficult - instructions for setting up are here -  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765099.

AI Trade Analyzer is suitable for traders who need advanced market analytics based on a comprehensive approach to data, and who want an additional decision-support layer alongside their own trading system.

Important: the MT4 product page currently uses screenshots and videos from the MT5 version, as the products are identical in functionality.
The MT4 version is fully functional and works the same as the MT5 version; only the button layout/visual appearance is slightly different, while the logic and features are the same.

