ATC AlgoZone Indicator
- Indicatori
- Ameur Boudenne
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 10 marzo 2023
- Attivazioni: 10
Algo Trading Indicaor
With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need
Why should you join us !?
1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements.
2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on .
3-We can use this indicator in many frame time, and the great thing the zones will be deferent, that’s mean we can use it with deferent methods ,scalping,intraday trading,swing.
4-The indicator contain Majors zones and Atc zones . The majors zones work at 4h frame time and 1h frame time.
5-Minors zones that can be found at 4H,1H,15MNTS frame time and we can use it as a claster also with the majors zones .
6-The zones that are found at 15 mnts will be renewed every day ,1week for 1H frame time and a month for 4 hours frame time , that’s significance how strong are .
7-Golden levels , which is a great levels , price will show a big respect we can chose it as a claster with our zones and even it will make it easy to guess which zone will be more reversal .
NOTICE: with our indicator , the control of those zones , trends , levels , will be possible with just a button ,you can show or hide all or some of it .
a great indicator that gives a strong entry points, highly recommend it.