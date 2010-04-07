AI Trade Analyzer MT4

AI Trade Analyzer is an intelligent market analysis tool implemented in the indicator format. The program visualizes signals on the chart and helps the trader evaluate the market situation based on technical indicators and news background. All signals and levels are for guidance only and should be validated with your own trading strategy and risk management.

Supported Models:
Compatible with the latest ChatGPT versions — GPT-5.1, GPT-4o, GPT-4o-mini, O1, and GPT-3.5-turbo.

  • GPT-5.1 provides the highest precision, advanced context understanding, and deep analysis of complex trading situations.
  • GPT-4o offers a perfect balance of speed and accuracy.
  • GPT-4o-mini is a lightweight version for faster performance and reduced system load.
  • O1 focuses on logical reasoning and step-by-step analytical processing.
  • GPT-3.5-turbo is ideal for quick text generation and handling standard analytical tasks.

Main functions:

1. Technical analysis:

  • Support for popular indicators: EMA (short/long), Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, ATR, Bollinger Bands, Pivot Points, Fibonacci.

  • Identifying trends, divergences and key levels.

2. Working with news background:

  • Receiving economic events according to specified parameters (timeframe, date).

  • Taking into account the possible impact of macroeconomic data on the market.

3. Automation and customizability:

  • Formation of analytical conclusions with calculation of potential entry points, SL and TP (indicative levels for orientation only).

  • Assessing market conditions with the ability to interpret information according to established parameters; final decisions must be made using your own trading system.

4. Multilingual support:

  • Results can be displayed in:

    - Russian 🇷🇺 

    - English 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    - German 🇩🇪 

    - Indonesian 🇮🇩 

5. Flexible interface:

  • The user can change the position and size of the analytical block window using the control keys (arrows on the keyboard), adapting the display to their preferences.

Important:

  • Risk note: Entry/SL/TP levels and signals are not exact trade recommendations; always confirm them with your strategy, market context and risk management.

  • For the indicator to work, you need to enter access keys to external APIs in the parameters (for example, OpenAI API and news service).

  • The product does not open trades. It is an auxiliary analysis tool.

Necessary connections
  • OpenAI API   – for data analysis (you need to register and top up your API key)
  • Profit API   – for news analysis (100 free requests per day)

Opening and connecting API is not difficult - instructions for setting up are here -  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765099.

AI Trade Analyzer is suitable for traders who need advanced market analytics based on a comprehensive approach to data, and who want an additional decision-support layer alongside their own trading system.

Important: the MT4 product page currently uses screenshots and videos from the MT5 version, as the products are identical in functionality.
The MT4 version is fully functional and works the same as the MT5 version; only the button layout/visual appearance is slightly different, while the logic and features are the same.

推荐产品
Technical Indicator MTF
HITESH ARORA
指标
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . With the Technical Indicator Multi-Timeframe, you can easily identify the oversold/overbought levels or buy/sell levels points on several different timeframes by using only one chart. You can confirm Short Term trades by higher timeframe Levels. It supports 4 technical indicators as of now Stochastic, RSI, Parabolic SAR & Heiken Ashi. After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart: Timeframe:
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
实用工具
Custom Alerts：监控多个市场，绝不错过关键交易信号 概述 Custom Alerts 是一款动态工具，专为希望集中监控多个交易品种潜在机会的交易者设计。通过整合我们旗舰工具（如 FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power）提供的数据， Custom Alerts 可自动通知您关键的市场变化，无需频繁切换图表，也不会错过交易良机。现在，它支持您的经纪商提供的所有资产类别，只需在设置中选择相应的资产类别即可，无需手动输入任何品种名称。 1. 为什么 Custom Alerts 对交易者非常有帮助 一体化市场监控 • Custom Alerts 收集并整合来自外汇、贵金属、加密货币、指数，甚至（若经纪商支持）股票市场的信号。 • 无需频繁切换图表，一切通知集中呈现。 根据策略定制提醒 • 精准设置提醒条件。无论是追踪成交量激增、强度突破，还是极端价格波动， Custom Alerts 都能确保您不会错过任何关键信号。 • 可与 Stein Investments 工具无缝集成，助您更深入分析与优化交易决策。 节省时
EMA Dashboard
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
指标
Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes. This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart. Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames. This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease. This panel allows you to take very important directional movements. A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe). Graphic Object Symbol l
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
指标
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Icarus BolliBand Change Display Indicator
James D Scuderi
指标
Icarus Bolli-Band Change Display(TM) Indicator is a simple, but highly effective tool for visually identifying areas where the all-important 'Bollinger Band' values are in a state of expansion, contraction of neither. The traditional Bollinger Bands have been widely applied to trading charts globally since their creation by John Bollinger several decades ago. One of the limitations of the traditional Bollinger Bands is the ability to clearly identify when the bands are in fact expanding or contr
Idiom
Tatiana Savkevych
专家
The Idiom bot (for EURUSD) works on the Metatrader trading platform, which is widespread in the Forex market. The bot is based on a complex transaction control algorithm. Many indicators are used as the main entry signal (Envelopes, ADX, Bands, MA, RSI, AD, Alligator, BearsPower, Fractals, Momentum). Environment for the bot: Currency pair - EURUSD. TimeFrame - H1. The maximum spread is 20 pips. The required deposit is $10,000 (or equivalent). The maximum drawdown is 12%. Peculiarities: Built-
GIA Calculate Order
Ruddy De Jesus Saavedra
实用工具
它將幫助您輕鬆快速地控制每個操作的風險。其創新的界面讓您可以立即計算手數和風險/回報比率。將您的操作保持在您想要的風險範圍內，避免交易中的糟糕時期。 線函數 - 在圖表上顯示開盤線、止損、獲利。使用此功能，您可以輕鬆了解下一個訂單的主要和最相關的特徵。   風險管理 - 風險計算功能會根據既定風險和止損大小計算您的下一個訂單的數量。 - 允許您設置任意大小的止損。 - 它允許建立風險/收益關係來計算獲利。 - 允許您設置是根據基本金額計算批次大小還是手動輸入批次大小。 - 允許您設置百分比風險。 [風險設置] 基礎金額：設置計算的基礎金額值。如果設置為 0，該工具將以賬戶餘額為基礎金額。 最大止損水平：以點為單位設置默認止損值。 風險/收益[1-X]：設置風險/收益比率（Take Profit to Stop Loss 比率）。 這允許您設置與損失相關的利潤大小。 例如 1 - 這意味著 TP = SL 的大小，2 - 這意味著 TP 是 SL 的兩倍。 [地段設置] 計算手數：設置是否需要根據設置的參數計算手數。 百分比風險（%）：根據基礎金
Visual Result Calculator
Matus German
指标
The Visual Result Calculator Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience on the MetaTrader platform. This intuitive and user-friendly indicator allows you to visualize potential profits or losses on a trading chart, helping you make better-informed decisions and manage your trades with precision.  The Indicator displays a dynamic line on the trading chart, representing the potential profit or loss of a trade based on the start and end of the line.  Simply click and d
Upper and Lower Trendline
David Muriithi
5 (2)
指标
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Live Bot Maker
Nabeel Zafar
5 (4)
实用工具
Let Your Ideas Earn For You. Convert your Ideas and Strategies in to automated trading bots directly on MT4. Visual Strategy Builder with Instant Results on the chart. This One of a kind strategy builder, allows you to specify rules and visually see the signals based on those rule as you create them. Visit the link for Group, User Manual, Video Examples Why Use LBM LBM is an essential tool for traders of all levels. It allows traders to create strategies quickly and easily, and to test them i
Envelopes Trailing Stop
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
实用工具
The Envelopes Trailing Stop is a tool that implements trailing of the stop loss order after the price based on the Envelopes trend indicator. The utility provides all the necessary parameters for customization, which allows to select the optimal configuration for any user. The EA allows to choose the trailing line depending on the type of the trade. For example, buy trades can be trailed based on the lower line of the indicator, and sell trades can be trailed based on the upper line. The Magic p
Murrey Math MT4
Oleg Pavlenko
专家
The Murray Math Advisor was created using a variant of the Murray Math Channel strategy based on the example of the Murray Math Line X MT4 indicator The bot trades pending limit orders, which it places at the last four levels. It does not use dangerous grid or Martingale strategies, but it is possible to increase volumes away from the central level to increase potential profits. To do this, set the parameter Increase Lot = true It can use protective stop loss and take profit The Expert Advi
For RSI Entry Points Test
Davit Beridze
专家
This EA is Created just for RSI Entry points Indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67581 Test, to show indicators profitable parameters and to give potential buyers possibility to backtest indicator Entries. EA opens Buy orders on Buy Arrows and Sell orders on Sell Arrows of the indicator, orders are closed on opposite signals. EA is not created for Live automated trading, thats not the goal to sell EA, but any ways if you like it and need it, you can rent. Default settings are fo
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
指标
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
Quick Navigator
Dhananjayan V
实用工具
The Chart Navigator is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to enhance your chart navigation experience in the MetaTrader platform. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, it enables traders to effortlessly explore multiple timeframes, switch between symbols, and efficiently analyze price movements. Key Features: Timeframe Navigation: Seamlessly switch between different timeframes with just a single click. The Chart Navigator provides a graphical object that allows you to
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
专家
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
KFX Trade Manager
Joe Christopher Ramirez
实用工具
Introducing the "KFX Trade Manager" expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a comprehensive solution for advanced trade management and risk control. This powerful tool is designed to enhance your trading experience by automating various aspects of order handling, profit optimization, and alert notifications. With the "KFX Trade Manager," you can take your trading to the next level and streamline your operations for improved efficiency and better risk management. Key Features: Trade Management Set
Technical indicators every trader should know
Yandong Li
实用工具
Success comes from knowledge – this is true for most things in life and especially Forex trading. To become successful, a trader needs to learn technical analysis. Technical indicators are a big part of technical analysis. The problem is that, at first sight, names of technical indicators can sound unpleasantly complicated, for example, MACD, RSI or Stochastic. However, we recommend you not to judge a book by its cover. We will provide you with a fair and simple explanation of the most popular t
Trend Teller MT4
Ian Nganga Comba
指标
Trend Teller 趋势通告器是一款强大直观的仪表盘工具，可让您一目了然地查看所有主要货币对和时间周期（从 M1 到 MN1）的市场趋势。 由交易者为交易者打造，此工具消除了趋势分析中的猜测，让您始终保持与大趋势一致。 大多数新手交易者在判断市场方向时遇到困难，有时甚至是专业交易者也会出错。 因此，无论您是初学者还是资深交易者，Trend Teller 都是您的理想选择。 主要特点：  多时间周期分析 一键扫描所有主要货币在所有时间周期内的强弱和趋势方向，适合剥头皮、日内或波段交易。  可自定义显示 信息太多？没问题。您可以选择只显示数值或颜色信号，甚至隐藏某些时间周期，让界面更简洁。  内建通知功能 无需全天盯盘！当出现强趋势或交易信号时，系统会自动发送通知，让您在最佳时机做出反应。  新手友好，专业适用 不论您是新手还是老手，掌握趋势方向都是关键。Trend Teller 简化趋势分析，连专业交易者也能受益。  交易信号提示 当出现高概率趋势时，仪表盘底部的信息会从“WAIT A BETTER SETUP”变为实时提示，帮助您在交易前进行验证。 适用于新闻交易 在重大新闻事件
FREE
Vrc Updated
Vimal Chudasama
指标
This is an indicator that has been updated from the previous VRC indicator, which has both buy and sell arrows now, and it is optimised from the previous one. You can try it out, the version is upgraded and might suit your trading style. You can also use this indicator as a confluence, or you can use it as a main signal provider; it can be used along with your strategy or top-down approach analysis. Past performance does not guarantee future performance; kindly do a top-down analysis and keep yo
Trend Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
适用于 MT4 的 Crypto_Forex 指标“趋势柱状图”，无需重绘。 - 趋势柱状图指标比任何标准移动平均线交叉指标都更加灵敏高效。 - 指标支持两种颜色：黄色（金色）表示看跌趋势，绿色表示看涨趋势（可在设置中更改颜色）。 - 趋势柱状图内置移动端和 PC 端警报。 - 建议将此指标与其他交易方法结合使用：价格行为、VSA 和其他指标。 ................................................................................................................. 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 本产品为独家产品，仅在 MQL5 网站上提供。
MT Scanner
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4 (2)
指标
This indicator helps you to Scan symbols which are in the Market Watch Window  and filter out trends with alerts. It works based on the effective indicator "SUPERTREND" which is used by many traders for trading: When box color changes to " Green " or " Red " color, it indicates you for trend change for long and short entry. And also you will get alerted on screen. When it changes to " Green ", it indicates you that trend is going upwards, and you can take the long entry. If the color changes to
FREE
Multi Indicator to EA
Amor Atmania
实用工具
Multi Indicator EA – Flexible Signal Confirmation Expert Advisor Multi Indicator EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade based on signals from multiple external indicators. It allows you to combine up to 8 custom indicators , each with its own settings (timeframe, buffer index, signal direction, and threshold). Once a predefined number of indicators ( MinConfirm ) agree on the same direction, the EA automatically opens a Buy or Sell order. Key Features: Use up to 8 external
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
指标
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Algorithm Barbossa
Alexander Pryakha
实用工具
New version 1.22. Partagas    The AG algorithm is an element of a comprehensive trading system for trading a basket of currencies across 8 major currencies across all 28 currency pairs. The algorithm serves as a signal block for determining entry/exit from a position. To collect initial values, AG uses data from the CSS Currency Slope Strength cluster indicator. This indicator was not chosen by chance - it performed very well during testing of the algorithm. A. AG determines the width of the e
FREE
Witch Notebook
Tran Thanh Tuyen
专家
Witch Notebook EA   is a trading system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. Witch Notebook conducts in-depth technical analysis of your chosen currency pair. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Witch Notebook recognizes the best possible entry point to ge
Engulfing Detector
Chia Leilypour
指标
该智能交易系统不进行任何交易，但它会扫描您的市场观察中的整个交易品种，并在不同的时间范围内逐一扫描每个股票，最后它会向您显示哪个交易品种在哪个时间范围内具有强大的吞没蜡烛。 此外，您可以定义 MA 周期和 RSI 上限和下限，它会显示哪个时间范围内的交易品种将穿越调整后的移动平均线，以及哪个时间范围内的交易品种将穿越移动平均线的上限或下限。 相对强弱指数。 Gāi zhìnéng jiāoyì xìtǒng bù jìnxíng rènhé jiāoyì, dàn tā huì sǎomiáo nín de shìchǎng guānchá zhōng de zhěnggè jiāoyì pǐnzhǒng, bìng zài bùtóng de shíjiān fànwéi nèi zhúyī sǎomiáo měi gè gǔpiào, zuìhòu tā huì xiàng nín xiǎnshì nǎge jiāoyì pǐnzhǒng zài nǎge shíjiān fànwéi nèi jùyǒu qiángdà de tūnmò làzhú. Cǐwài, nín
FREE
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
专家
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
OsMA Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
适用于MT4平台的加密货币外汇指标：HTF OsMA震荡指标。 - HTF OsMA是市场上最佳趋势指标之一。HTF代表更高时间框架（Higher Time Frame）。 - 该指标非常适合采用价格行为入场的多时间框架交易系统，或与其他指标结合使用。 - HTF OsMA指标允许您将更高时间框架的OsMA信号附加到当前图表上——这是一种专业的交易方法。 .............................................................................................................. // 更多优秀的交易机器人和指标请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller 本产品为MQL5独家原创产品。
Becktester Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
Becktester Telegram Signals — Turn Telegram Signals into Real Backtests Automatically read signals from real Telegram channels , parse them (Buy/Sell/Entry/SL/TP), and backtest in MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester . Verify parsing first with Live Parsing Test Mode . Important Information After purchasing the product, please leave a comment on the product page, and I will send you the Telegram Signal History Parser file. This file is not publicly available at the moment and is provided only to verifi
该产品的买家也购买
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (复制猫MT4) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易复制工具；它是一个为当今交易挑战而设计的完整风险管理与执行框架。从 prop firm 挑战到个人账户管理，它都能通过强大的执行力、资本保护、灵活配置以及先进的交易处理来适应各种情况。 该复制器同时支持 Master（发送端） 和 Slave（接收端） 模式，能够实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及 Close By 操作。它兼容模拟账户与真实账户，支持交易或投资者密码，并通过持久交易记忆系统（Persistent Trade Memory）确保即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启后也能恢复。可同时管理多个 Master 与 Slave，并通过前缀/后缀自动调整或自定义符号映射来处理跨平台或跨经纪商差异。 使用手册/设置: Copy Cat Trading Copier 使用手册 Copy Cat More MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139088 加入频道: https://www.mql5.com/en/cha
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
实用工具
平均助手——这种交易辅助工具将使用两种技术帮助您平均之前无利可图的头寸： 标准平均 对冲，随后根据趋势开仓 该实用程序能够 一次性筛选出多个不同方向的未平仓头寸，包括买入和卖出头寸。例如，您建了一个卖出仓位和一个买入仓位，但两个仓位均未盈利，或者一个仓位亏损，一个仓位盈利但盈利不足，您想对这两个仓位进行平均，以便平仓——我的“平均助手”实用程序可以帮助您。 平均助手实用程序 - 允许您自动计算下一个仓位的规模、下单价格、平均仓位和平仓的方向以及您指定的获利规模。 该实用程序还允许您使用“买入”和“卖出”按钮开仓。您只需指定所需的止盈大小和起始手数即可。实用程序本身将以最初指定的止盈价或平均价平仓，并会尝试以平均价平仓，同时考虑您为平均系列设置的止盈。 事实上，对于那些接受并理解平均线逻辑，同时又了解其风险的人来说，这款工具将是一个非常实用的助手。在 95% 的情况下，这项技术将帮助您全自动平仓并获利。 要开始工作，只需将实用程序拖到图表上，设置平均的 TP 大小并单击“开始平均”按钮，实用程序将尝试通过单个获利来关闭图表上所有未平仓交易。 使用此实用程序时，您初始开仓的交易量不应过大
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro 是一个强大的工具，多账户之间进行远程复制的贸易超过互联网不同的位置。这是一个信号提供商的理想解决方案，谁想要与全球范围内对自己规则的人分享他的贸易。一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以得到贸易额从多供应商也是如此。 供应商和接收器可与供电内置的数据库管理系统来管理他的合作伙伴名单。 这个工具允许全局配置模式（copy过来互联网）和本地模式（在同一台PC/服务器内复制）之间进行选择。 要求： MetaTrader4的4.00版构建670或以上。 参考： 如果你只需要在本地复制与更低的价格，你可以检查Auto Trade Copier在： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/4676 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以从多个供应商收到交易。     供应/接收器可通过供电数据库管理系统，而无需额外的工具管理自己的接收器/供应商名单（添加，删除，编辑，启用/禁用）。     全球模式（copy过来互联网）和本
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
实用工具
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
实用工具
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
实用工具
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 4 平台。多语言支持。 MT5版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
实用工具
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Click and Go Trade Manager
Victor Christiaanse
5 (8)
实用工具
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders,
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了 The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和止盈
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
实用工具
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance th
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
实用工具
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider 是一款用户友好、完全可定制的工具，专为直接向 Discord 发送交易信号而设计。这个工具将您的交易账户转变为一个高效的信号提供者。 自定义消息格式以适应您的风格！为了方便使用，您可以从预先设计的模板中选择，并决定包括或排除哪些消息元素。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Telegram 版本 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 遵循我们详细的 用户指南 进行简单设置。 不需要预先了解 Discord API；我们提供所有必要工具。 主要特性 为订阅者更新自定义订单详情。 实施分层订阅模型，如铜牌、银牌、金牌，每一层都提供不同级别的信号访问。 附加执行订单的图表截图。 在这些截图上显示已关闭的订单，以增加清晰度。 提供延迟发送新订单消息的选项，以便在发送前进行最后调整。 透明和详细的订单信息： 带截图的新市场订单。 订单修改（止损、获利）。 已关闭和部分关闭的订单。 新的和修改的挂起订单。 挂起订单的激活和删除。 关于历史订单的详细报告。 每个订单的可定制评论。 注意： *
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT4。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |     MT5版本  |     不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT4 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT4 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
实用工具
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery MT4
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
实用工具
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT4! Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT4 Expert Advisor designed to recover drawdowns, secure break-even exits, manage trades wi
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
实用工具
自动交易复制器旨在以 100% 的准确度在多个 MT4/MT5 账户/终端之间复制交易。提供商和接收方账户必须位于同一台 PC/VPS 上。使用此工具，您可以将交易复制到同一台 PC/VPS 上的接收方账户。所有交易操作都将从提供商复制到接收方，不会有任何延迟。此版本仅适用于 MT4 账户。对于 MT5 账户，您必须使用 MT5 的自动交易复制器。参考： 参考： 对于 MT4 接收器，请下载“Trade Receiver Free” 这里 . 对于 MT5 接收器，请下载“Trade Receiver Free MT5”  这里 . 对于同一台 PC/VPS 上的 MT5 提供商，请检查“Auto Trade Copier MT5” 这里 . 如果您需要通过互联网在不同的 PC/VPS 上进行账户复制，请查看“Trade Copier Pro” 这里 . 如果您需要通过互联网在不同的 PC/VPS 账户之间进行复制，且接收方数量不限，请查看“无限交易复制器专业版” 这里 . 以下是重点功能 在 MT4 和 MT5 账户之间复制。 一个提供商可以将交易复制到多个接收者的账户。 一个提
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
实用工具
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
实用工具
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
作者的更多信息
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
实用工具
平均助手——这种交易辅助工具将使用两种技术帮助您平均之前无利可图的头寸： 标准平均 对冲，随后根据趋势开仓 该实用程序能够 一次性筛选出多个不同方向的未平仓头寸，包括买入和卖出头寸。例如，您建了一个卖出仓位和一个买入仓位，但两个仓位均未盈利，或者一个仓位亏损，一个仓位盈利但盈利不足，您想对这两个仓位进行平均，以便平仓——我的“平均助手”实用程序可以帮助您。 平均助手实用程序 - 允许您自动计算下一个仓位的规模、下单价格、平均仓位和平仓的方向以及您指定的获利规模。 该实用程序还允许您使用“买入”和“卖出”按钮开仓。您只需指定所需的止盈大小和起始手数即可。实用程序本身将以最初指定的止盈价或平均价平仓，并会尝试以平均价平仓，同时考虑您为平均系列设置的止盈。 事实上，对于那些接受并理解平均线逻辑，同时又了解其风险的人来说，这款工具将是一个非常实用的助手。在 95% 的情况下，这项技术将帮助您全自动平仓并获利。 要开始工作，只需将实用程序拖到图表上，设置平均的 TP 大小并单击“开始平均”按钮，实用程序将尝试通过单个获利来关闭图表上所有未平仓交易。 使用此实用程序时，您初始开仓的交易量不应过大
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
实用工具
MT5 的 Expert Advisor 风险管理器是一个非常重要的程序，我认为对每个交易者来说都是必要的程序。 使用此 EA 交易，您将能够控制您交易账户中的风险。风险和利润控制可以以货币形式和百分比形式进行。 要让智能交易系统工作，只需将其附加到货币对图表并以存款货币或当前余额的百分比设置可接受的风险值。 PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 顾问功能 该风险经理将帮助您控制风险： - 交易 - 每天 - 一个星期 - 一个月 你也可以控制 1) 交易时允许的最大手数 2) 每天最大订单数 3) 每天最大利润 4) 设置 Equity 的获利了结 不仅如此，如果您在设置中指定自动设置，顾问还可以为您设置默认的止损和止盈。 顾问会在每个事件中附上警报，并向您解释删除订单的原因。比如你开了，你开了第6个订单，按照你的规则你每天只允许开5个订单，顾问会立即删除6个并说明原因。 例如，您开仓的手数比您最初向自己指示的手数大，顾问将删除订单并解释原因。例如，您每天赚取 5
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
AI Trade Analyzer 是一款以指标格式实现的智能市场分析工具。该程序在图表上可视化信号，并帮助交易者根据技术指标和新闻背景评估市场情况。 主要功能： 1.技术分析： 支持流行指标：EMA（短/长）、一目均衡表、ADX、RSI、MACD、随机指标、ATR、布林带、枢轴点、斐波那契。 识别趋势、分歧和关键水平。 2. 有新闻背景的工作经历： 根据指定的参数（时间范围、日期）接收经济事件。 考虑到宏观经济数据可能对市场产生的影响。 3.自动化和可定制性： 通过计算潜在切入点、SL 和 TP 形成分析结论。 根据既定参数解释信息的能力来评估市场状况。 4.多语言支持： 结果可以以俄语、英语、德语和印尼语显示。 5.灵活的接口： 用户可以使用控制键（键盘上的箭头）更改分析块窗口的位置和大小，以根据他们的喜好调整显示。 重要的： 为了使指标正常工作，您需要在参数中输入外部 API 的访问密钥（例如，OpenAI API 和新闻服务）。 该产品未开通交易。这是一个辅助分析工具。 所有参数和界面均为全英文。 所有计算均在终端内部进行。该 API 通过 WebRequest 使用，并经用户
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
专家
欢迎来到 GoldPro 创新高效的黄金交易世界 - GoldPro 是一种先进的交易机器人，专门设计用于帮助您在黄金市场取得成功。 顾问使用平均技术，您不应将其视为好或坏，而应将其视为一种在市场中有效的方法，摒弃认为一种方法好而另一种方法坏的单极信念，它存在并且可以成功应用，这是事实。 可靠性和经验：GoldPro 是我们金融和技术专家团队多年潜心研究和经验积累的成果。我们的机器人基于成熟可靠的策略，能够有效分析市场走势并做出明智的决策。 适应性强且精准：GoldPro 拥有独特的算法，能够快速适应不断变化的市场环境。该机器人能够识别潜在的交易机会，并提供精准的信号，帮助确定最佳的入场和出场时机。 自动化效率：GoldPro 提供全自动黄金交易方式，让您避免手动交易带来的情绪化决策和疲劳。机器人会自动扫描市场、进行数据分析，并根据指定参数执行交易，从而提高成功率。 易于使用：我们特别注重 GoldPro 的操作简便性，即使是新手也能轻松上手。该机器人的界面简洁直观，让您轻松上手交易，避免不必要的繁琐操作。您可以专注于您的财务目标，GoldPro 将为您打理交易。 风险管理
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.5 (6)
专家
交易顾问 Ice Cube Scalper -       它是一个日内剥头皮交易者 ，每天进行大量交易，每笔交易获取几个点。 EA 的策略是利用 RSI 指标顺势交易。 EA 使用乘数手数的平均值，您需要在使用 EA 之前了解这一点，但该策略在回溯测试和实时交易中都表现良好。 购买之前，请务必在策略测试器中测试顾问的工作。 控制风险   为了控制专家顾问中的风险，您可以限制平均订单的最大数量以及股权风险。 为了了解顾问的工作原理，您可以订阅免费信号，这样您就可以了解顾问的工作原理及其潜力。 Ice Cube Scalper MT4 版本 购买后请务必联系我，         我会一直协助设置。 在线监控顾问 -           https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/batudaev?orderby=gain 输入参数 Lot _ Multiplier - 展示平均订单时的手数乘数 起始批次       -           起始批次 订单     _     斯佩特         - 介于       阿米   命令        
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
指标
iPump 指标是一种多功能指标， 结合了三类指标的优点。 多个 TF 上的同时趋势检测 定义阻力和支撑区域 确定超买和超卖区域 指标功能： 定义趋势 对于希望客观评估当前市场方向并避免主观性的所有交易者来说，此功能将是必需的。在一瞬间，您将能够在最重要的时间范围内比较趋势的方向，这将变得清晰直观。 确定支撑位和阻力位 使用 iPump 指标，您将能够在几秒钟内评估资产的潜在价格障碍。 而且该指标会告诉您您面前的级别是什么类型： 测试水平（阻力/支撑） 反转水平 弱水平 未测试级别 确定超买和超卖区域 对于此任务，该指标具有非滞后和非重绘信号振荡器，显示资产的当前状态，基于此数据，您可以： 确切地知道哪些区域何时值得购买 什么时候出售资产会很有趣的区域 振荡器优势： 独特的计算算法 该算法实际上能够帮助我和我的同事以及我的同事进行交易，该算法用于 Pump and Dump Expert Advisor。 无需重绘 当超卖或超买价格高于平常时，该指标将准确显示信号。这将使您能够及时就开仓的可取性做出决定 毫不拖延 该指标每秒处理有关价格状态的报价的传入数据，这使交易者可以随时掌
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
指标
工作逻辑 该指标的重要性在于它可以让您了解“仪器上还剩下多少燃料”。想象一下这样的情况，你留在一辆半放电的汽车里，平均来说，这个能量通常足够一辆汽车行驶250公里，所以如果你愿意，你无法克服700公里的距离。因此，对于每种工具，每天都有一定的价格变动，并且作为统计观察的结果，显示资产每天通过 1 ATR 的情况有 95%，而每天通过 2 个或更多 ATR 的情况只有 5%。 例如，每日 ATR EURUSD = 682 点。您进入交易，例如突破 500 点 TP 的水平，似乎您设置了正确的 TP 大小，但您没有考虑到资产已经超过了其每日 ATR 的 90%交易开始的时间，因此，该工具很可能没有足够的能量来接收你的 TP，如果你看到该工具只剩下 10% 的电量，你很可能要么调整 TP，要么根本不参与交易。 动力储备指示器计算仪器用完惯性的百分比和点数以及剩余多少。 指示器本身以电池充电指示器的形式制成，我们习惯于在电子设备中看到它。 该指标根据改进的 ATR 计算平均价格变动（不包括异常小和异常大的价格变动），然后将所得金额与该工具目前已克服的值进行比较。 Recommende
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
实用工具
此筛选器可让您识别在选定时间段（时间范围）内超出通常超买（增长百分比）或超卖（下降百分比）的资产。 市场受法律支配，买得便宜，卖得贵，但如果没有自动扫描仪，您将很难识别比平时更超买或超卖的货币/股票，例如，在本周内，或当前小时或月份。 仪器可能有几十个或几百个，有时只是物理上可能没有时间手动分析所有东西，这些问题可以使用 Screener 轻松解决 筛选器可以做什么 扫描仪可用于任何 TF 扫描仪适用于货币、股票、加密货币、商品、指数和其他工具 识别资产的逻辑是通用的，因为它基于市场的基本规律 在筛选器的帮助下，您可以根据不同的策略进行工作，最常见的一种是 Pump 和 Dump 揭示每种工具的平均值 - SoftimoTrade Screener 不仅可以确定所选 TF 上资产的超买和超卖情况，还可以计算所选时间段内价格变化的平均值。 此外，所有当前增长率或下降率高于平常的工具都被标为红色，之后可以单独打开所选工具并进行更详细的分析。 使用筛选器的策略变体 对于超买资产↓表，我们正在寻找当前超买指数高于平常的资产，转到图表，更详细地分析资产，如果我们看到一个有趣的切入点，则沿着趋势
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
实用工具
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
实用工具
MT4 的 Expert Advisor 风险管理器是一个非常重要的程序，我认为对每个交易者来说都是必要的程序。 使用此 EA 交易，您将能够控制您交易账户中的风险。风险和利润控制可以以货币形式和百分比形式进行。 要让智能交易系统工作，只需将其附加到货币对图表并以存款货币或当前余额的百分比设置可接受的风险值。 顾问功能 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters]   该风险经理将帮助您控制风险： - 交易 - 每天 - 一个星期 - 一个月 你也可以控制 1) 交易时允许的最大手数 2) 每天最大订单数 3) 每天最大利润 4) 设置 Equity 的获利了结 不仅如此，如果您在设置中指定自动设置，顾问还可以为您设置默认的止损和止盈。 顾问会在每个事件中附上警报，并向您解释删除订单的原因。比如你开了，你开了第6个订单，按照你的规则你每天只允许开5个订单，顾问会立即删除6个并说明原因。 例如，您开仓的手数比您最初向自己指示的手数大，顾问将删除订单并解释原因。例如，您每天赚取 5%，根据规则，您今天不应再交易，因为您为自己设定了这
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
3.67 (3)
专家
欢迎来到 GoldPro 创新高效的黄金交易世界 - GoldPro 是一种先进的交易机器人，专门设计用于帮助您在黄金市场取得成功。 顾问使用平均技术，您不应将其视为好或坏，而应将其视为一种在市场中有效的方法，摒弃认为一种方法好而另一种方法坏的单极信念，它存在并且可以成功应用，这是事实。 可靠性和经验：GoldPro 是我们金融和技术专家团队多年潜心研究和经验积累的成果。我们的机器人基于成熟可靠的策略，能够有效分析市场走势并做出明智的决策。 适应性强且精准：GoldPro 拥有独特的算法，能够快速适应不断变化的市场环境。该机器人能够识别潜在的交易机会，并提供精准的信号，帮助确定最佳的入场和出场时机。 自动化效率：GoldPro 提供全自动黄金交易方式，让您避免手动交易带来的情绪化决策和疲劳。机器人会自动扫描市场、进行数据分析，并根据指定参数执行交易，从而提高成功率。 易于使用：我们特别注重 GoldPro 的操作简便性，即使是新手也能轻松上手。该机器人的界面简洁直观，让您轻松上手交易，避免不必要的繁琐操作。您可以专注于您的财务目标，GoldPro 将为您打理交易。 风险管理
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
专家
交易顾问 Ice Cube Scalper -         这是一天的黄牛     , 每天进行大量交易，每笔交易拿几个点。 EA 的策略是使用 RSI 指标与趋势进行交易。 EA 使用乘数平均，您需要在使用 EA 之前了解这一点，但是该策略在回测和实时交易中表现良好。 购买前，请务必在策略测试器中测试顾问的工作。 为了控制 EA 交易中的风险，您可以限制平均订单的最大数量以及股权风险。 为了了解顾问的工作方式，您可以订阅免费信号，这样您就可以了解顾问的工作方式及其潜力。 购买后，请务必联系我，           我会一直帮助设置。此外，对于所有买家来说，其他顾问的形式也将获得宝贵的奖金。 顾问的在线监控 -           https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/batudaev?orderby=gain 输入参数 很多     _     乘数             -             手数乘数         参展时       平均订单 起始批次           -           起始批次 命令     _
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
实用工具
Coppy Master MT5 是一种在 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制交易的工具。支持双向复制： 从 MT5 到 MT4，从 MT4 到 MT5，以及同类型的账户之间。 为了正确操作，所有终端必须在一台计算机或 VPS 上启动。 [ Instruction  and Demo ]  要复制到 MetaTrader 4，需要单独版本的产品 -   Coppy Master MT4   。 主要功能： 连接类型 主模式和接收器模式。可以灵活配置发送和接收订单的逻辑。 订单管理 复制市场和挂单。同步平仓，支持部分平仓、交易逆转、止损/获利修改。 使用符号 支持前缀和后缀。排除/包含个别字符。能够为资产分配自定义名称。 限制和风险控制 限制每天的交易数量、每天的最大亏损、停止复制的余额水平。 音量设置 使用固定手数、百分比风险、乘数。复制之前检查 SL 和 TP。 检查信号 控制重复订单、限制一个交易符号的交易数量、按订单类型进行过滤。 时间过滤器 能够设置复制交易的可接受时间段。 通知 终端通知、推送消息和电子邮件提醒。 优点： 终端
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.5 (2)
实用工具
Coppy Master MT4     是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 终端的交易复制工具。它支持双向复制： 从 MT4 到 MT5，从 MT5 到 MT4，以及同类型账户之间的 MT4 到 MT4。 为了正常工作，所有终端必须在同一台 PC 或 VPS 上运行。 [ Instruction  and Demo ]  如需复制到 MetaTrader 4，需另行购买 —       Coppy Master MT5       - 是必须的。 主要特点： 复印模式 支持主账户和接收账户角色。灵活设置发送和接收交易。 订单管理 复制市价单和挂单。支持同步平仓、部分平仓、交易逆转以及止损/获利修改。 符号处理 支持前缀和后缀。允许排除或包含特定符号，并为资产分配自定义名称。 风险控制与限额 每日交易限额、最大亏损限制以及停止复制的余额水平阈值。 批量设置 固定手数、风险百分比、手数乘数。可选择拒绝未设置止损或止盈的交易。 信号检查 检测重复交易，限制每个符号的交易数量，并验证订单类型以避免冲突。 时间过滤器 用于定义允许交易复制的时间段
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.75 (4)
专家
自动交易应该帮助您增加资本——而不是用无尽的设置和理论让您感到困惑。 SPARK 是一款轻量级但有效的专家顾问，旨在让初学者充满信心地开始，并注重精确性和简单性。 SPARK 为何与众不同？ 专注于欧元/美元：   EA 专门针对欧元/美元进行了优化，欧元/美元是流动性最强、最稳定的货币对之一。 基于流动性突破逻辑：   SPARK 识别并对价格可能突破的独特流动性区域做出反应，从而提供高概率交易。 无需设置： 只需将其连接到欧元/美元图表即可运行。一切都已预先配置。 自动保护：   EA 管理滑点和价差条件，以避免不良的交易入场。 一致的逻辑： 交易通过动态区域检测算法进行过滤，使输入更加智能、更及时。 真实的结果，而不是故事 历史月盈利能力：+3.98% 记录的最大风险：15.44% 每笔盈利交易的平均利润：6.75 美元 加入社区 在我们的 MQL5 小组和 Telegram 频道中与其他用户讨论您的经验和想法： MQL5 通道 Telegram Channel @AlgoTrader_Sergey 它适合谁？ 如果您是自动交易新手，或者只是想要一个开箱即用的工具，   SPAR
FREE
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
工作逻辑 止损实用程序是一个简单但非常方便的指标，显示离止损水平还有多少点/ 它的好处在于许多交易者为了追求利润而故意高估交易风险，最大限度地使用可用保证金，对于这种情况，了解经纪人可以在哪里强行平仓是非常重要的。 只需将指标放在图表上，根据买入或卖出的未平仓头寸，您将在图表上看到此交易价格的边界标记。 在您开仓之前，这条线在图表上是不可见的。 如果您没有在图表上看到这条线，这并不意味着该实用程序不起作用，很可能您交易的风险很小，而且存款很大，那么您需要寻找更高的止损线/ 低于交易，因为在当前风险下，您离止损还很远。 如果您有任何问题，可以在讨论部分写下来。 愉快的交易。 Recommended Robot Scalper -   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 变量 字体大小 - 标签中的字体大小 边缘缩进 - 从边缘缩进 线条颜色 - 线条颜色 文字颜色 - 文字颜色
True Supply and Demand MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
指标
真正的供需指标     - 将允许您快速确定所有时间范围内的阻力位和支撑位。 该指标对那些在交易中使用技术分析的人很有用。 该指标易于使用，只需在图表上拖放，该指标就会向您显示最可能的支撑位和阻力位。 切换时间范围时，您将看到新选择的时间范围的水平。 推荐机器人黄牛     -       测试 。 输入参数 使用价格标签 - 开启/离开在水平附近显示价格图标 价格水平颜色 - 选择价格图标的颜色 价格 Lebel 大小 - 价格图标大小 支持/抵抗级别颜色 - 选择级别的颜色 订阅我的     page   ，我还有很多其他有用的产品。 如果您喜欢这个指标 ，请留下评论，它将进一步激励我免费分享有用的产品。 感谢您选择本产品。 我将努力继续以有用和高质量的产品取悦您。 如果您有任何问题，请随时与我们联系！ 使用愉快！
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
专家
EA 的策略基于波段交易，在 iPump 指标计算的急剧脉冲之后入场。 如前所述，EA 能够在自动支持下进行手动交易。 - 对于下降趋势 ↓ 我们在价格修正上涨后进入交易，资产进入超买区域，我们沿着趋势卖出。 - 对于上升趋势 ↑，我们在价格回调后进入交易，资产跌入超卖区域，我们顺势买入。 交易所选资产时，顾问会考虑趋势并仅根据当前趋势开仓，无利可图的交易可以通过止损和平均来关闭，第二种选择当然更有利可图但风险也更大 好处 内置电平指示器，用于分析不同 TF 的电平 能够在图表上手动选择平均水平 开多个金字塔订单，利润倍增的能力（订单数量可自行控制） 根据 iPump 指标的反向信号，设置 TP 的更多标准 使用“手”模式手动打开交易的能力 所有趋势策略都基于简单且非常正确的逻辑，即： 在当前趋势中开启交易 价格调整后开仓 考虑交易水平 在这个顾问中观察到所有三个假设。 确定 2 个时间范围的趋势，在价格超买/超卖的最有利时刻进入交易，图表上可以看到修正水平 SL 和 TP。 解释策略  - 对于下降趋势 ↓ 我们在修正价格上涨后进入交易，资产跌入超买区域，我们沿着趋势卖出。 -
MT4 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
该实用程序旨在将信号从 MT4 发送到 Discord。它具有许多独特功能，您不仅可以发送交易信号，还可以执行以下功能： 直接从终端向 Discord 发送消息 发送表情符号和自定义文本 直接从 MT4 终端向 Discord 发送文本和图像 所有这些都允许用户维护一个带有信号的通道，专注于交易和寻找高质量的信号。 Instructions for the utility 完全可定制的消息 信号消息可以完全自定义： 指定您自己的页眉和页脚 在消息底部插入链接 显示顾问或手动订单的评论 支持多种语言 该实用程序支持 14 种语言的消息： 英语 西班牙语 俄语 德语 意大利语 法语 葡萄牙语 土耳其 马来语 中国人 日本人 韩国人 阿拉伯 印地语 翻译特别涉及发送到您的频道的消息。 消息广播功能 该实用程序允许您广播有关以下内容的消息： 开单 关闭订单 订单修改 部分关闭 更改止损和止盈水平 激活挂单 发送交易报告，并可选择按天发送报告的时间表 用户友好的图形界面 该实用程序配备了图形界面，方便用户使用。它正在不断改进和完善。我们祝您使用我们的 MT4 版 Discord 信号实用程序一
MT5 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
该实用程序旨在将信号从 MT5 发送到 Discord。它具有许多独特功能，您不仅可以发送交易信号，还可以执行以下功能： 直接从终端向 Discord 发送消息 发送表情符号和自定义文本 直接从 MT5 终端向 Discord 发送文本和图像 所有这些都允许用户维护一个带有信号的通道，专注于交易和寻找高质量的信号。 Instructions for the utility 完全可定制的消息 信号消息可以完全自定义： 指定您自己的页眉和页脚 在消息底部插入链接 显示顾问或手动订单的评论 支持多种语言 该实用程序支持 14 种语言的消息： 英语 西班牙语 俄语 德语 意大利语 法语 葡萄牙语 土耳其 马来语 中国人 日本人 韩国人 阿拉伯 印地语 翻译特别涉及发送到您的频道的消息。 消息广播功能 该实用程序允许您广播有关以下内容的消息： 开单 关闭订单 订单修改 部分关闭 更改止损和止盈水平 激活挂单 发送交易报告，并可选择按天发送报告的时间表 用户友好的图形界面 该实用程序配备了图形界面，方便用户使用。它正在不断改进和完善。我们祝您使用我们的 MT4 版 Discord 信号实用程序一
Fast Grid Orders
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
The "Open grid of pending orders" script is designed to automate the process of creating buy (Buy) and sell (Sell) orders on the MT4 trading platform. It provides the user with the ability to set the distance between orders and the number of orders in this grid.       This script allows traders to quickly build a grid of orders that covers a specific price range. The main functions of the script include: Ability to select the direction of orders: Buy (purchase) or Sell (sale). Setting the distan
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Smart Grid set EA
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
智能网格设置 EA 是一款灵活且用户友好的专家顾问，用于在网格中下达挂单。它支持盈亏平衡逻辑、多种追踪止损模式、手动网格设置、可自定义的交易手数以及直观的图表界面。 对于采用网格或平均策略的交易者来说，它是理想的选择。 主要特点 在可自定义的网格中放置 买入止损 和 卖出止损 订单 支持每个网格级别的单独地块大小 内置追踪止损：经典、按蜡烛高点/低点或按移动平均线 自动盈亏平衡功能 能够为电网设置自定义起始价格 通过屏幕上的按钮手动启动网格 图表上带有按钮和可编辑字段的可视化控制面板 时间框架改变后可选择重新创建订单 加入我们的社区   并在 MQL5 和 Telegram 上分享您的结果、问题和反馈： MQL5通道 电报频道@AlgoTrader_Sergey 输入参数 一般的 RecreateOrdersOnTFChange — 当时间范围改变时重新创建网格 ( true / false ) CustomBuyStartPrice — 购买网格的自定义起始价格（如果 > 0 则使用） CustomSellStartPrice — 卖出网格的自定义起始价格（如果 > 0 则使用） P
FREE
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
专家
顾问说明 Smart Expert Advisor 是一个自动网格交易顾问，可为每个交易对自动选择设置。 EA 自动为每个货币对选择设置，因此您无需为每个货币对定义参数，计算基于所交易工具的波动性。 在交易时，您可以设置入场点的方向。启用按趋势过滤。 关于战略 EA是基于捕捉回调的逻辑，当价格回滚时EA成交，如果价格向成交方向移动，则构建金字塔网格，如果价格与价格相反，顾问使用平均。 风险控制 为了设置风险控制，使用了最大 DD 设置；它设置了在进入头寸失败的情况下必须关闭网格的最大回撤百分比。 每个人都可以自行决定设置此设置。在实践中，我展示了 30% 的资本。 要在超过风险时删除所有订单，M_DD 设置后的删除订单必须为真/ 使用建议 扁平货币对，其修正运动超过 30% 的冲动，最适合 EA。 主要货币对：EURUSD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 其他货币对：EURGBP、GBPUSD、USDCAD、GBPCAD、EURCAD。 时间范围：H1 美分账户存款 100 美元起，真实账户存款 2500 美元起。 输入参数 Magic_Number- 幻数，每对使用唯一的
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
该面板具有每个初学者都可以处理的最直观的界面。 在 SLp 列中 - 您需要以点子为单位指定 SL 大小。如果该值变为灰色，同时 Bay / Sell 按钮也处于非活动状态，则您指定的 SL 值小于经纪商设置之前允许的值。 在 TP% 列中 - 您以帐户余额的百分比表示 TP。在设置中，您可以根据此指标的计算方式选择净值、余额或可用保证金。 在 R% 栏中，您可以设置交易的风险值。 插入按钮。 - 允许您立即使用设置的值打开订单，如果禁用，则您可以直接在图表上预设交易参数。 在顶部，您可以通过单击左上角的减号来最小化图表上的面板。 还可以通过调整面板名称下方的 + 和 - 按钮来增加或减少面板本身的大小。 如果您还想开挂单和转移到BU，追踪止损，保存开单的各种设置，支持各种技术的定单，那么考虑一个功能更强大的EasyTradePad面板，您可以在我的产品中找到它。
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
实用工具
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 4 交易面板 EasyTradePad 是一款用于手动和半自动交易的工具。该面板可帮助您快速管理订单和持仓，并可一键计算风险管理参数。 面板功能： 按预设的风险比例（% 或账户货币）开仓和平仓 设置止损（SL）和止盈（TP）：以点数、百分比或金额表示 自动计算风险回报比（Risk-to-Reward Ratio） 将止损移动至无损位置（保本） 部分平仓 移动止损（Trailing Stop）：按点数或K线影线 加仓与均价操作 修改已开仓订单的参数 额外功能： 金字塔加仓 随着价格朝向预设止盈方向运行，分批加仓。每次新加仓可设置减少风险。加仓次数可灵活设置。 均价操作 在图表上手动选择加仓位置，最终按平均价格平仓。 无损转移 当价格达到设定的利润距离后，止损自动移动到开仓价。考虑点差和掉期。 移动止损 支持两种模式： 按点数（可设置启动点数、距离和步长） 按K线影线（可选时间周期） 核心设计理念： 简单易懂的下单方式 高效直观的操作界面 实盘交易中的稳定性与可靠性 您可通过产品页面提供的 演示版本 体验全部功能。 更多信息和支持
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
MetaTrader 实用程序 MTI（主要交易信息）——显示交易者的基本交易信息，即： 平均和当前点差大小 空头和多头头寸的掉期大小 1 个交易手的 1 个点的成本 止损水平大小（放置挂单的最小距离） 当前（红色）结束的时间和下一个（灰色）交易时段开始的时间 当前交易时段结束前的时间显示为红色，下一个时段开始前的时间显示为灰色。颜色可以在指标属性中独立调整。 推荐机器人黄牛 -       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 显示通过以下方式执行： 欧洲交易时段（欧盟旗帜） 美国交易时段（美国国旗） 大洋洲交易时段（澳大利亚国旗） 亚洲交易时段（日本国旗） 了解交易时段的结束时间和变化非常重要，因为在交易时段结束时，许多交易者固定头寸，这可能导致趋势变化，从而导致头寸反转。 变量 开启时间     – 当前交易时段的颜色选择 休息时间     – 选择时间的颜色，直到下一个会话开始 平均点差     – 计算平均点差所涉及的最后报价的数量。 交换数字     – 显示交换大小时小数点后的位数
筛选:
无评论
回复评论