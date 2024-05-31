PTW Non Repaint System
- Indicatori
- Elvis Kanyama
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 20
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM
Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Trading System.
Does the following:
- Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points
- Scalping, Day and Swing Trading
- 95% Accuracy
- Targets, where to take profits.
- Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels
- Works on All Brokers
- Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks
- It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place.
- It works on All Timeframes
- It is for Trend or ranging consolidation markets as well
The SOFTWARE can be INSTALLED on either Windows or Mac Computer. Computers & Laptops Only
It is a ONE time fee, it doesn't EXPIRE.