Introducing the "KFX Trade Manager" expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a comprehensive solution for advanced trade management and risk control. This powerful tool is designed to enhance your trading experience by automating various aspects of order handling, profit optimization, and alert notifications. With the "KFX Trade Manager," you can take your trading to the next level and streamline your operations for improved efficiency and better risk management.

Key Features:

Trade Management Settings: Easily customize your trading preferences with options to manage trades, set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels in points or as Average True Range (ATR) values, and configure ATR period and timeframe. Risk Management: Take control of your risk exposure with flexible risk management options. Set maximum open trades, enable equity-based order closures, and specify profit and loss equity close percentages for automated risk control. Fixed Trailing Stop: Implement a fixed trailing stop strategy to protect your profits and optimize trade exits. Adjust the trailing stop step size and enable partial close orders at the break-even point to secure gains. Alert Notifications: Stay informed about critical market events with customizable alert settings. Receive desktop alerts, push notifications to your mobile device ensuring you never miss important trading opportunities or risk management actions. Integration and Compatibility: The "KFX Trade Manager" seamlessly integrates with your existing MT4 trading environment. It is compatible with any trading symbol and timeframe, allowing you to apply its advanced features to a wide range of trading strategies.

Take advantage of the "KFX Trade Manager" to streamline your trading operations, minimize manual tasks, and improve risk management. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this expert advisor empowers you to optimize your trading results and maintain better control over your trading activities.

Note: The functionality and effectiveness of the "KFX Trade Manager" are subject to the settings and parameters you define, as well as the specific implementation of the included scripts for closing pending orders.

Disclaimer: The "KFX Trade Manager" is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It is not a guarantee of profitable trading and should be used at your own risk. Always perform thorough testing and analysis before deploying any expert advisor in live trading.



