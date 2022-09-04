Upper and Lower Trendline

5

This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s.
The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a tangent line on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know).

Let's dive into the practical side of things to get a better understanding. Skim through the photos, download the indicator and test it out for yourself to get a better feel of how it works.

Video description: https://youtu.be/eMDgL4BdYcc

For more free stuff: https://ABCtrading.xyz


xlxAxlx
1473
xlxAxlx 2024.11.15 21:14 
 

Thank you...

Muhamad Muhamad
174
Muhamad Muhamad 2024.05.08 14:21 
 

simple and nice, thank you

