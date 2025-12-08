Auto History Downloader

## Features

- Download historical rates via `CopyRates()` for many symbols and timeframes.

- Works with Market Watch symbols or explicit symbol list.

- Optional CSV export into the terminal `Files` folder (per symbol/timeframe).

- Configurable retries, pause and exponential backoff.

- Verbose logging and progress comments for convenience.





## Usage

1. Copy `AutoHistoryDownloader_mq5.mq5` into `MQL5/Scripts` or open in MetaEditor.

2. Attach / run the script from the Navigator (Scripts).

3. Configure inputs:

- `InpUseMarketWatch` — use Market Watch symbols.

- `InpSymbols` — comma-separated symbols if not using market watch.

- `InpTimeframes` — comma-separated timeframe tokens (M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.).

- `InpSaveCSV` — if true, CSVs will be written to `Files` folder.

- `InpOutputFolder` — optional subfolder inside `Files` (create it yourself if needed).

4. Check the Experts/Journal tab for progress messages.

5. If CSV enabled, files are in: `Terminal -> Files` (or the subfolder you specified).