The Traders Anchor

This EA Doesn't Trade—And It Might Be Your Most Profitable Download of the Year.

It's November 3rd. Your chart is flashing red with a critical warning: HIGH-IMPACT USD NEWS TODAY .

Did you see that warning? Or were you about to blindly jump into a trade, only to be stopped out by a sudden, violent spike seconds later?

That single moment—that one prevented loss—is why the Trading Co-Pilot & Discipline Guard was created. This is not a trading robot. It's your personal risk manager, designed to protect you from the most expensive mistakes: those driven by emotion, a lack of discipline, and a poor read of the market.

If you're being honest, it wasn't the market that blew up your account last time. It was one revenge trade too many, an ignored loss limit, or the greed that kept you from taking profits.

It's time to take back control.

Your Personal Co-Pilot: What It Does For You (Based on YOUR Rules!)

This tool transforms your MetaTrader chart into a professional trading command center. You set the rules in the parameters—the Co-Pilot ensures, without bias, that you follow them.

1. The Prop Firm Challenge Saver

Stop worrying about breaking the rules.

Live Progress Bars: See at a glance how close you are to your daily loss limit or how near you are to the final profit target of your challenge.

Live Progress Bars: See at a glance how close you are to your daily loss limit or how near you are to the final profit target of your challenge.
Visual Alerts: The dashboard instantly shows you when you're approaching a critical threshold. No more manual calculations, no more guessing, and no more nasty surprises at the end of the day.

2. The Unbribable Discipline Coach

Your emotional self will hate this EA, but your account balance will love it.

End Over-Trading: Set a maximum number of trades per day. The EA will warn you when you hit your limit.

End Over-Trading: Set a maximum number of trades per day. The EA will warn you when you hit your limit.
Automated Time-Outs: Define a maximum number of consecutive losses. After hitting it, the system puts you in a "Time-Out" mode, preventing costly revenge trades.

Protect Your Profits: Have you hit your daily profit target? The Co-Pilot will warn you if you start giving back your hard-earned gains.

3. Your Mental State at a Glance: The Status System

Based on your rules and current performance, the EA categorizes your trading state:

🟢 OPTIMAL: You are following your plan. Green light for focused trading.

🟡 CAUTION: You are approaching a limit or giving back too much profit. Time to be more alert!

🔴 DANGER: Rule breach! You've hit your daily limit or taken too many losses. The signal is clear: hands off the mouse!

4. Market Intelligence That Prevents Mistakes

Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: Are you trading with the higher timeframe trend? A clear Bullish/Bearish/Consolidating indicator for D1 down to M15 provides instant clarity.

Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: Are you trading with the higher timeframe trend? A clear Bullish/Bearish/Consolidating indicator for D1 down to M15 provides instant clarity.
News & Spread Warner: As mentioned, you get a heads-up on news days. Additionally, you can see when the spread is too high to justify entering a trade.

5. One-Click Trade Management—Trade Like a Pro

When speed matters, every click counts. The integrated panel allows you to:

Close 50% of your position to secure partial profits.

to secure partial profits. Move your Stop Loss to Break-Even as soon as a trade is in profit.

as soon as a trade is in profit. Instantly close all trades on the symbol with a single panic button.

Who is This a Complete Game-Changer For?

Prop Firm Traders: Finally pass your challenge by never breaking the rules again.

Finally pass your challenge by never breaking the rules again. Day Traders Who Struggle with Discipline: Force yourself to stick to your own trading plan.

Force yourself to stick to your own trading plan. Emotional Traders: Replace fear and greed with clear, visual, and unbiased data.

Replace fear and greed with clear, visual, and unbiased data. Any Trader who wants to make the leap from amateur to professional.

Stop fighting against yourself. Install the Traders Anchor! and make discipline your greatest and most profitable strength.

Trade smarter, not harder. Your Rules. Your Success.