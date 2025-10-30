EMTB Gold Reaper

EMTB GOLD REAPER V1.0

The professional evolution in gold trading automation, engineered for precision execution and robust risk management in volatile XAUUSD markets.

Interactive Documentation & Presets:
https://epicmindjourney.com/user-guide

SetFile
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zJB4u7J9tzI5kZ1_JkGK-MTZBJ9UdiIX/view?usp=drive_link


🚀 STRATEGY OVERVIEW

EMTB GOLD REAPER represents the next generation of gold trading systems, combining sophisticated multi-layer filtering with institutional-grade money management. Designed specifically for XAUUSD with H1 timeframe precision.

This EA integrates advanced technical analysis with dynamic risk control for consistent performance across various gold market conditions.

🎯 CORE TRADING LOGIC

Multi-Filter Decision Matrix

  • 4 Independent Filter Layers working in concert to validate every trade

  • EMA Trend Alignment ensures trades follow dominant market direction

  • Volume Confirmation System validates market participation and momentum

  • Candle Body Analysis filters low-quality, indecisive market movements

  • Time-Based Market Selection targets optimal trading windows only

Advanced Entry System

  • H1 Candle Close Execution - Precise entry timing after confirmation

  • Bullish/Bearish Detection - Automatic trend direction identification

  • Multi-Condition Validation - All filters must align for trade execution

  • Single Position Management - Never overexposed with multiple trades

⚙️ PROFESSIONAL FEATURES

Adaptive Risk Management 2.0

  • Percentage-Based Money Management - Risk scales with account size (0.5%-3% recommended)

  • Variable Risk-Reward Profiles - Flexible RR ratios from 1:1 to 1:5+

  • Dynamic Position Sizing - Automatically calculates optimal lot sizes

  • Stop Loss Optimization - Intelligent SL placement based on market structure

Smart Filter Systems

EMA Trend Filter

  • 100-period EMA for dominant trend direction

  • Price vs. EMA alignment confirmation

  • Trend-following entry validation

  • False signal reduction

Volume Spike Detection

  • Real-time volume analysis vs. 20-period historical average

  • Minimum participation thresholds (1.2x factor recommended)

  • Momentum confirmation for breakout validity

  • Low-volume trade filtering

Candle Body Validation

  • Minimum 2.0 pip body requirement

  • Significance filtering for meaningful movements

  • Indecisive candle pattern rejection

  • Quality-over-quantity focus

Professional Time Filter

  • Configurable trading sessions (8:00-18:00 default)

  • Market-specific time optimization

  • Session overlap prioritization

  • Off-hours protection

🛡️ PROTECTION MECHANISMS

Trade Safety Systems

  • Single Trade Enforcement - One position at a time policy

  • Slippage Protection (configurable up to 30 points)

  • Minimum Stop Distance Validation - Broker requirement compliance

  • Spread Monitoring - Built-in execution quality checks

Account Protection

  • Automatic Lot Calculation - Prevents over-leveraging

  • Risk-Per-Trade Limits - Maximum exposure control

  • Balance-Based Position Sizing - Proportional risk management

  • Magic Number Isolation - Prevents trade conflicts

📊 OPTIMAL SETUP CONFIGURATION

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar)

  • Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)

  • Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Recommended

  • Minimum Balance: $500 (conservative) / $2000 (standard)

  • Risk Profile: 1-2% per trade

Broker Requirements

  • Tight Spreads: Preferably under 30 pips during active hours

  • Fast Execution: Under 500ms execution latency

  • No Requotes: Reliable order filling essential

  • VPS Recommended: For 24/5 uninterrupted operation

💡 PROFESSIONAL USAGE

For Money Managers

  • Gold Portfolio Allocation tool for diversification

  • Consistent Risk-Adjusted Returns in commodity markets

  • Professional Reporting and monitoring capabilities

  • Multi-account compatibility

For Active Traders

  • Fully Automated Operation - No manual intervention required

  • Quality Signal Focus - Reduced trade frequency, increased accuracy

  • Risk-First Mindset embedded in trading logic

  • Market Condition Adaptation - Various volatility environments

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Version: 1.0

  • Developer: Georgios Pseimadas / Epicmindjourney

  • Update Frequency: Continuous development cycle

  • Support: Comprehensive documentation and user community

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

Broker Compatibility:
Optimized for ECN/Raw accounts with tight spreads. Not recommended for standard accounts with high markups.

Market Conditions:
Performance optimized for Gold during London and New York sessions. Requires adequate volatility for optimal performance.

Testing Protocol:
Always test in demo environment for at least 2-4 weeks before live deployment. Monitor performance during different market conditions.

Risk Disclosure:
Trading leveraged instruments carries significant risk. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

EMTB GOLD REAPER - Professional Gold Trading Automation by Epicmindjourney

Contact & Support:
For technical questions and optimization assistance, visit our website or MQL5 channel.

Always trade responsibly. Your capital is at risk.


