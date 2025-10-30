EMTB Gold Reaper
- Experts
- Georgios Pseimadas
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
The professional evolution in gold trading automation, engineered for precision execution and robust risk management in volatile XAUUSD markets.
Interactive Documentation & Presets:
https://epicmindjourney.com/user-guide
SetFile
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zJB4u7J9tzI5kZ1_JkGK-MTZBJ9UdiIX/view?usp=drive_link
🚀 STRATEGY OVERVIEW
EMTB GOLD REAPER represents the next generation of gold trading systems, combining sophisticated multi-layer filtering with institutional-grade money management. Designed specifically for XAUUSD with H1 timeframe precision.
This EA integrates advanced technical analysis with dynamic risk control for consistent performance across various gold market conditions.
🎯 CORE TRADING LOGIC
Multi-Filter Decision Matrix
-
4 Independent Filter Layers working in concert to validate every trade
-
EMA Trend Alignment ensures trades follow dominant market direction
-
Volume Confirmation System validates market participation and momentum
-
Candle Body Analysis filters low-quality, indecisive market movements
-
Time-Based Market Selection targets optimal trading windows only
Advanced Entry System
-
H1 Candle Close Execution - Precise entry timing after confirmation
-
Bullish/Bearish Detection - Automatic trend direction identification
-
Multi-Condition Validation - All filters must align for trade execution
-
Single Position Management - Never overexposed with multiple trades
⚙️ PROFESSIONAL FEATURES
Adaptive Risk Management 2.0
-
Percentage-Based Money Management - Risk scales with account size (0.5%-3% recommended)
-
Variable Risk-Reward Profiles - Flexible RR ratios from 1:1 to 1:5+
-
Dynamic Position Sizing - Automatically calculates optimal lot sizes
-
Stop Loss Optimization - Intelligent SL placement based on market structure
Smart Filter Systems
EMA Trend Filter
-
100-period EMA for dominant trend direction
-
Price vs. EMA alignment confirmation
-
Trend-following entry validation
-
False signal reduction
Volume Spike Detection
-
Real-time volume analysis vs. 20-period historical average
-
Minimum participation thresholds (1.2x factor recommended)
-
Momentum confirmation for breakout validity
-
Low-volume trade filtering
Candle Body Validation
-
Minimum 2.0 pip body requirement
-
Significance filtering for meaningful movements
-
Indecisive candle pattern rejection
-
Quality-over-quantity focus
Professional Time Filter
-
Configurable trading sessions (8:00-18:00 default)
-
Market-specific time optimization
-
Session overlap prioritization
-
Off-hours protection
🛡️ PROTECTION MECHANISMS
Trade Safety Systems
-
Single Trade Enforcement - One position at a time policy
-
Slippage Protection (configurable up to 30 points)
-
Minimum Stop Distance Validation - Broker requirement compliance
-
Spread Monitoring - Built-in execution quality checks
Account Protection
-
Automatic Lot Calculation - Prevents over-leveraging
-
Risk-Per-Trade Limits - Maximum exposure control
-
Balance-Based Position Sizing - Proportional risk management
-
Magic Number Isolation - Prevents trade conflicts
📊 OPTIMAL SETUP CONFIGURATION
Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar)
-
Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)
-
Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Recommended
-
Minimum Balance: $500 (conservative) / $2000 (standard)
-
Risk Profile: 1-2% per trade
Broker Requirements
-
Tight Spreads: Preferably under 30 pips during active hours
-
Fast Execution: Under 500ms execution latency
-
No Requotes: Reliable order filling essential
-
VPS Recommended: For 24/5 uninterrupted operation
https://go.blackbull.com/visit/?bta=42885&nci=8012
💡 PROFESSIONAL USAGE
For Money Managers
-
Gold Portfolio Allocation tool for diversification
-
Consistent Risk-Adjusted Returns in commodity markets
-
Professional Reporting and monitoring capabilities
-
Multi-account compatibility
For Active Traders
-
Fully Automated Operation - No manual intervention required
-
Quality Signal Focus - Reduced trade frequency, increased accuracy
-
Risk-First Mindset embedded in trading logic
-
Market Condition Adaptation - Various volatility environments
🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Version: 1.0
-
Developer: Georgios Pseimadas / Epicmindjourney
-
Update Frequency: Continuous development cycle
-
Support: Comprehensive documentation and user community
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
Broker Compatibility:
Optimized for ECN/Raw accounts with tight spreads. Not recommended for standard accounts with high markups.
https://go.blackbull.com/visit/?bta=42885&nci=8012
Market Conditions:
Performance optimized for Gold during London and New York sessions. Requires adequate volatility for optimal performance.
Testing Protocol:
Always test in demo environment for at least 2-4 weeks before live deployment. Monitor performance during different market conditions.
Risk Disclosure:
Trading leveraged instruments carries significant risk. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
EMTB GOLD REAPER - Professional Gold Trading Automation by Epicmindjourney
Contact & Support:
For technical questions and optimization assistance, visit our website or MQL5 channel.
Always trade responsibly. Your capital is at risk.