EMTB GOLD REAPER V1.0

The professional evolution in gold trading automation, engineered for precision execution and robust risk management in volatile XAUUSD markets.

Interactive Documentation & Presets:

SetFile

🚀 STRATEGY OVERVIEW

EMTB GOLD REAPER represents the next generation of gold trading systems, combining sophisticated multi-layer filtering with institutional-grade money management. Designed specifically for XAUUSD with H1 timeframe precision.

This EA integrates advanced technical analysis with dynamic risk control for consistent performance across various gold market conditions.

🎯 CORE TRADING LOGIC

Multi-Filter Decision Matrix

4 Independent Filter Layers working in concert to validate every trade

EMA Trend Alignment ensures trades follow dominant market direction

Volume Confirmation System validates market participation and momentum

Candle Body Analysis filters low-quality, indecisive market movements

Time-Based Market Selection targets optimal trading windows only

Advanced Entry System

H1 Candle Close Execution - Precise entry timing after confirmation

Bullish/Bearish Detection - Automatic trend direction identification

Multi-Condition Validation - All filters must align for trade execution

Single Position Management - Never overexposed with multiple trades

⚙️ PROFESSIONAL FEATURES

Adaptive Risk Management 2.0

Percentage-Based Money Management - Risk scales with account size (0.5%-3% recommended)

Variable Risk-Reward Profiles - Flexible RR ratios from 1:1 to 1:5+

Dynamic Position Sizing - Automatically calculates optimal lot sizes

Stop Loss Optimization - Intelligent SL placement based on market structure

Smart Filter Systems

EMA Trend Filter

100-period EMA for dominant trend direction

Price vs. EMA alignment confirmation

Trend-following entry validation

False signal reduction

Volume Spike Detection

Real-time volume analysis vs. 20-period historical average

Minimum participation thresholds (1.2x factor recommended)

Momentum confirmation for breakout validity

Low-volume trade filtering

Candle Body Validation

Minimum 2.0 pip body requirement

Significance filtering for meaningful movements

Indecisive candle pattern rejection

Quality-over-quantity focus

Professional Time Filter

Configurable trading sessions (8:00-18:00 default)

Market-specific time optimization

Session overlap prioritization

Off-hours protection

🛡️ PROTECTION MECHANISMS

Trade Safety Systems

Single Trade Enforcement - One position at a time policy

Slippage Protection (configurable up to 30 points)

Minimum Stop Distance Validation - Broker requirement compliance

Spread Monitoring - Built-in execution quality checks

Account Protection

Automatic Lot Calculation - Prevents over-leveraging

Risk-Per-Trade Limits - Maximum exposure control

Balance-Based Position Sizing - Proportional risk management

Magic Number Isolation - Prevents trade conflicts

📊 OPTIMAL SETUP CONFIGURATION

Recommended Settings

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar)

Timeframe : H1 (1 Hour)

Account Type : ECN/Raw Spread Recommended

Minimum Balance : $500 (conservative) / $2000 (standard)

Risk Profile: 1-2% per trade

Broker Requirements

Tight Spreads : Preferably under 30 pips during active hours

Fast Execution : Under 500ms execution latency

No Requotes : Reliable order filling essential

VPS Recommended: For 24/5 uninterrupted operation



💡 PROFESSIONAL USAGE

For Money Managers

Gold Portfolio Allocation tool for diversification

Consistent Risk-Adjusted Returns in commodity markets

Professional Reporting and monitoring capabilities

Multi-account compatibility

For Active Traders

Fully Automated Operation - No manual intervention required

Quality Signal Focus - Reduced trade frequency, increased accuracy

Risk-First Mindset embedded in trading logic

Market Condition Adaptation - Various volatility environments

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Version : 1.0

Developer : Georgios Pseimadas / Epicmindjourney

Update Frequency : Continuous development cycle

Support: Comprehensive documentation and user community

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

Broker Compatibility:

Optimized for ECN/Raw accounts with tight spreads. Not recommended for standard accounts with high markups.

Market Conditions:

Performance optimized for Gold during London and New York sessions. Requires adequate volatility for optimal performance.

Testing Protocol:

Always test in demo environment for at least 2-4 weeks before live deployment. Monitor performance during different market conditions.

Risk Disclosure:

Trading leveraged instruments carries significant risk. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

