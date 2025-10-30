🦅 EMTB GOLD REAPER – Advanced Multi-Filter Gold Trading EA

Experience the Precision of a Professional Gold Trading System. Designed for XAUUSD. Built for Results.

Forget guesswork and emotional trading. The EMTB GOLD REAPER is a high-precision, multi-timeframe Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for the gold market (XAUUSD). It combines robust candlestick logic with a multi-layered, configurable filter system to identify high-probability opportunities and manage risk with institutional-grade discipline.

⚠️ IMPORTANT: This is a professional trading tool, not a guaranteed money-making scheme. Trading involves substantial risk. You are responsible for testing and configuring the EA according to your risk tolerance. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

✨ Why EMTB GOLD REAPER Stands Out

The "Swiss Army Knife" of Filters : Go beyond simple indicators. Enable or disable our 5 independent filter layers (SMA, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, News/Spread, Time) to tailor the strategy to any market condition and create your own unique edge.

Defensive & Offensive Money Management : Choose from 6 predefined risk profiles , from "Ultra Low (0.5%)" to "Crazy (25%)" or use a fixed lot. Protect profits with Breakeven , Partial Close , and the unique Smart Pullback Close feature that locks in gains before the market turns.

Trade Like a Fund Manager : A sleek, real-time trading panel displays all critical account metrics (Equity, Balance, Margin, Open P&L), trade status, spread, and risk level directly on your chart for complete situational awareness.

Full Control & Adaptability: Restrict trading to Long Only, Short Only, or Both directions to match your market bias. Set your preferred Risk-to-Reward ratio and Stop Loss distance for every trade.

Risk Level Risk per Trade Recommended Account Size Profile Ultra Low 0.5% $50,000+ Conservative, capital preservation Low 1.0% $25,000+ Balanced growth & safety Mid 2.0% $5,000+ Moderate growth High 5.0% $500+ Aggressive growth Ultra High 10.0% $250+ Very aggressive Crazy 25.0% $100+ High-volatility, high-stakes

📈 Trading Logic & Strategy

The EA operates on the principle of confirmed momentum. It analyzes completed candlesticks on your chosen timeframe:

A bullish close triggers a potential LONG signal.

A bearish close triggers a potential SHORT signal.

Each signal is then validated through your active filter stack. Only when all active filters confirm does the EA execute a trade with pre-calculated Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic lot size. This method filters out market noise and aims for quality setups.

🔧 Key Input Parameters (Customizable)

General : TradeDirection , Magic Number , Slippage .

Money Management : UseMoneyManagement , Risk Level , Fixed Lot Size .

Stop Loss & Take Profit : SL_Pips , RR_Ratio .

Filters : Toggle each filter (SMA, BB, SAR, News, Time) ON/OFF and adjust their parameters.

Advanced Features: Activate/Deactivate Breakeven, Partial Close, and Pullback Close with full control over trigger points.

✅ System Requirements & Recommendations

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (Not compatible with MT4)

Account : A live or demo account with EA trading permissions enabled.

Primary Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold) . May be tested on other volatile pairs.

Broker : Recommended broker with stable execution, low spreads, and no requotes . An ECN/RAW account is ideal.

VPS : Highly recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operation. Consider services like ProHosting or VPS2Day for reliability.

Minimum Deposit: $100 is recommended for safe operation with standard risk settings.

📞 Post-Purchase Support & Community

Private Setup Guide : Contact me after purchase for a detailed installation and configuration manual.

Public Group : Join our public Telegram channel for updates, tips, and community discussion.

Setfile Downlaod 1H XAUUSD



🚀 Support-Based Launch (Donation Only) There is no fixed price for this launch.

Instead, I’m accepting voluntary donations from those who can and would like to support the project. 💙 Support what feels right for you

💙 Every donation helps me continue building and improving

💙 Your support is genuinely appreciated This is about value, trust, and community, not pressure.

Buy Me a Coffee





CFDs are complex instruments with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. This product is a tool for automation, not financial advice.





