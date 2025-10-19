Object7SyncX - High-Speed & Fully Interactive Object Sync Utility [The Ultimate MTF Analysis Tool]

◆Product Overview

Object7SyncX is a high-performance utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that instantly synchronizes objects (lines, shapes, etc.) across multiple open charts. (Available for FREE for a limited time!)

For traders who perform Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis, redrawing the same trend lines or Fibonacci levels on each timeframe is tedious and time-consuming. Object7SyncX completely eliminates this inefficiency, saving you valuable analysis time.

When you create, modify, drag, or delete an object on one chart, the action is reflected in real-time on all other specified charts. No more drawing the same line over and over again.





◆Key Features

High-Speed & Real-time Sync Achieves high-speed synchronization without freezes or delays using a unique lock mechanism. Smoothly follows object drag operations .

Fully Interactive No matter which timeframe chart you operate on, that action becomes the trigger, reflecting on all other target charts.

Advanced Timeframe Scoping Select from "All Charts," "Upper Charts Only," "Lower Charts Only," or "Same Chart Only." Individually toggle sync ON/OFF for each timeframe from M1 to MN1.

Wide Object Support Supports almost all object types , including Lines (Trendlines, H-Lines), Channels, Gann tools, Fibonacci tools, Shapes (Rectangles, Elliott Waves), Arrows, Text, and Labels.

Full Property Synchronization Completely copies all detailed properties, including color, width, style, fill, font settings, and even custom level settings for Fibonacci and Channels .

Unique Features Sync Vertical Lines Across All Symbols : Optionally sync only V-Lines to charts of different symbols (currency pairs) . Perfect for marking economic event times across all charts.(The default setting is set to fault.) Object Exclusion List : Easily exclude objects from sync if their name contains specific text (comma-separated).







◆Why Choose Object7SyncX?

Unmatched Speed & Stability Many other sync tools tend to lag, especially with many objects or during drag operations. Object7SyncX optimizes event handling and redraws ( ChartRedraw ) to aim for a stress-free "zero lag" experience. Furthermore, its unique global lock mechanism ( SYNC_LOCK_GV ) completely prevents recursive calls (infinite loops) caused by indicator conflicts, minimizing the risk of freezing the entire MT5 terminal. Truly Interactive It follows coordinate changes in real-time, not just on object "creation" but also "while dragging." It won't interrupt your analysis or train of thought. Professional Customization "I don't want to sync this timeframe," "I only want to sync Fibonacci," "I want to exclude this specific object"... Object7SyncX meets the detailed needs of professional traders. Almost all behaviors are controllable via the input settings.





◆Main Parameters

Timeframe_Scope Specify the timeframe range to sync (All / Upper / Lower / Same).

Timeframe Settings Set individual true / false permissions for each timeframe from M1 to MN1.

Object Sync Settings Set true / false to sync object categories (Lines, Channels, Fibo, etc.).

vline_all_symbols_sync If true , syncs Vertical Lines even to charts with different currency symbols.

excluded_object_names Objects containing text specified here (comma-separated) will not be synced. (e.g., "NoSync, temp")

