Breakout Retest Scan MT5

Contact me for instruction, any questions!

- Non-repaint

- I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support.

- Lifetime update free

Introduction

The Breakout and Retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level. 

The break and retest strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Many false breakouts start with a candlestick that breaks out of a level but ends with an immediate candlestick that brings the price back into the level. The second thing that the breakout and retest strategy does is that it helps traders confirm a new trend. When the price breaks out from a resistance level and retests it on the other side, it is a clear signal that a new support/ resistance level has formed and a new trend has begun.


Breakout and retest Scanner Indicator

It is easy for a trader to recognize patterns on scanner chart by scanning many charts and time frames in same time without trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically scan all symbols and time frames to find possible patterns in one chart.

Scan, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely done by Breakout and Retest Scanner indicator; All you do is "press the scan button". It sends alert and push notification on your mobile.


Advantage

      - Lifetime update free

      - Non-repaint


How To Work

Default setting is best practice and you can just add it on chart and use Breakout and Retest Scanner indicator, then you have signals with entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit by clear signal to decide a strong trade.


Hassan
Hassan 2025.08.25 13:57 
 

If there was a rating over 5 start I would give it to Elif without any hesitation. My high rating came for 2 main reasons; the quality of the products and the support I am getting. She always answers my question. She always provides full support. I gave a few remarks to enhance the product and she took me seriously and will do the enhancements. I am still testing the product but it already paid back it's amount. Amazing customer service. Amazing products.

Isiaka Adeleke
Isiaka Adeleke 2025.03.21 08:56 
 

Not working for synthetic indices

Smart Renko MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicatori
Introduction to Smart Renko The main characteristics of Renko Charting concern price movement. To give you some idea on its working principle, Renko chart is constructed by placing a brick over or below when the price make the movement beyond a predefined range, called brick height. Therefore, naturally one can see clear price movement with less noise than other charting type. Renko charting can provide much clearer trend direction and it helps to identify important support and resistance level
Hassan
Hassan 2025.08.25 13:57 
 

If there was a rating over 5 start I would give it to Elif without any hesitation. My high rating came for 2 main reasons; the quality of the products and the support I am getting. She always answers my question. She always provides full support. I gave a few remarks to enhance the product and she took me seriously and will do the enhancements. I am still testing the product but it already paid back it's amount. Amazing customer service. Amazing products.

Isiaka Adeleke
Isiaka Adeleke 2025.03.21 08:56 
 

Not working for synthetic indices

19gunwoo
19gunwoo 2024.12.04 22:29 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

MD
MD 2024.10.05 20:33 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

